Sunburn peeling is the worst — here’s how dermatologists say to stop it

Happy summer. Whether you believe the season begins on Memorial Day Weekend, the last day of school in your area, or the actual Solstice, summer is a time for fun in the sun, relaxing by beaches and pools, and outdoor dining.

Until you get a sunburn and find your skin peeling off like the back of a sticker (but far more painful).

“Peeling or flaking happens when the body sheds the outer layer of the skin,” said Dr. Pearl Rimtepathip, MD, a board-certified dermatologist with MetroDerm, Atlanta. “The process is normal for the body to rid damaged skin to reveal a healthier layer.”

Natural? Sure, but you may wish to “rip the Band-Aid off” and learn all the ways to stop sunburn peeling as soon as possible. Prevention is the best treatment for these pesky issues, but you can also soothe the problem with certain products and ingredients.

Dermatologists shared top tips for how to stop sunburn peeling, other reasons skin flakes off, and how to avoid feeling the burn next time.

Can you stop peeling once it’s started? How to stop sunburn peeling

Good news: You can usually stop sunburn peeling (and skin peeling for other reasons, like eczema). “If you’ve repeatedly exposed [the skin] to chemical irritants, it may be difficult, but… barrier creams or ointments may help,” said

Dr. Rosanne Paul, DO, an assistant professor of dermatology at Case Western Reserve University.

Find reparative, soothing ingredients for skin peeling

Products can help stop skin peeling, but you’ll want to take a peek at the ingredients list.

“Ingredients that contain gentle exfoliants, like lactic acid, can help with skin peeling by disrupting the ‘glue’ that holds the dead skin cells together, allowing them to slough off to reveal underlying healthy skin,” said Dr. Rimtepathip.

One dermatologist usually recommends moisturizers with specific ingredients to her clients looking for how to stop sunburn peeling.

“Look for moisturizers with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, or colloidal oatmeal, which help restore the skin barrier and reduce inflammation,” said Dr. Sonia Badreshia-Bansal, MD, co-founder, CEO, and medical director at Elite MD – Advanced Dermatology, Laser, and Plastic Surgery Institute. “Ingredients like aloe vera can soothe irritation, while petrolatum-based ointments lock in moisture.”

Dr. Badreshia-Bansal suggested avoiding products with:

Retinoids

Exfoliating acids (like glycolic or salicylic acid)

Alcohol

“[These ingredients] can worsen peeling and prolong healing by stripping already-sensitive skin,” she said.

Go easy on the skin

You may wish to speed up the process of healing sunburn peeling, but experts share it’s vital to be gentle with the skin.

“Gentle care may be helpful to both prevent and treat both external and internal influences, including washing with a mild soap like Dove for sensitive skin or Cetaphil,” Dr. Paul said. “Pat the skin dry after rinsing and moisturize with a thick cream, such as Cetaphil or Cerave, which are common recommendations.”

Try cold compresses

Dr. Badreshia-Bansal said cold compresses can also help with sunburn peeling.

“They calm inflammation, reduce redness, and provide relief from itching or burning,” Dr. Badreshia-Bansal said.

Also? Cold compresses feed into the mind-body connection.

“[Cold compresses] send a temperature signal to the brain to distract it from the itchy signal being sent,” Dr. Paul added.

Understand the difference between showers vs. baths

A nice, warm bath may sound luxurious, but it’s best to avoid them when you’re dealing with skin peeling. Dr. Rimtepathip says you’re exposed to water for longer stretches while bathing, which can increase the acidity in the skin. She explained this increased acidity weakens the skin barrier and can trigger more flaking and peeling.

The length and water temperature also play a role.

“Typically, we recommend bathing or showering with warm water for 15 minutes. Just don’t want to be in water for an excessive amount of time,” Dr. Paul said.

How do I stop my skin from peeling so much?

The No. 1 way to stop sunburn peeling is to prevent sunburn in the first place.

“I recommend wearing sunscreen with at least SPF 30 daily with frequent application every two to three hours…especially when outdoors,” Dr. Rimtepathip said.

Dr. Rimtepathip also suggested moisturizing as part of your skincare routine, especially after a bath (during a time when your skin is not peeling).

“I recommend using a moisturizer with a petrolatum-based product, such as Vaseline or Aquaphor, twice daily because it creates a barrier on the skin, locks in the moisture and reduces water loss,” Dr. Rimtepathip said.

Recapping how to stop sunburn peeling

The skin peels when the outer layer of the skin is damaged. Sunburn does that deed in spades. A sunburn and skin peeling can be painful and itchy, so, understandably, you want to stop feeling the burn (and the peeling that goes along with it). Using products with moisturizing ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, is soothing. Cold compresses can also reduce pain and inflammation. Opt for short, lukewarm showers over baths, which prolong water exposure and can worsen or trigger flaking. Prevention is the best medicine. Wearing a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher and reapplying it every two to three hours can help ward off sunburn. Dermatologists also recommend applying moisturizer twice daily to help with hydration.