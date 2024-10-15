Update your skincare routine with these 5 new men's grooming products

When was the last time you updated your grooming products? We know looking at the endless number of items in stores and online is overwhelming and exhausting, but you need to take care of yourself. To make it a little simpler, here are five new men’s grooming products to try out.

Act+Acre Daily Hydro Scalp Serum

If you don’t know healthy hair starts with your scalp, it’s time to rethink your hair care routine. If you have an itchy scalp, notice your hair tends to break, or have never thought to show your scalp some love, the Act+Acre Daily Hydro Scalp Serum will take care of everything.

Sulfate, alcohol, fragrance, and silicone-free, this serum uses hyaluronic and amino acids to strengthen your scalp’s barrier and lock in moisture to stop the annoying itch. In a pinch, you could use this on your face if you run out of your normal serum.

Smooth Slate Ingrown Relief Serum

When you get those red and irritating bumps after shaving, everything is ruined and miserable. It doesn’t matter if you shave your face, head, or anywhere else; no one wants those ingrown hairs or blotchiness popping up after. Eadem has your solution with the Smooth Slate Ingrown Relief Serum.

From hyperpigmentation to slowing down new hair growth, it’s a relief Eadem came out with this serum as their first body product. It even helps with scarring from previous shaving oopsies we’ve all fallen victim to. And before you sigh about another serum to add to your skincare routine, this is actually a body stick, so it is so simple to use anywhere on your body where you shave.

Philips Norelco Compact Shaver

Philips is one of the go-to men’s grooming tool brands, so it’s no surprise the Norelco Compact Shaver is a must-have. It would be great if you travel a lot for work, are always on the go, or want something to fit in your car or desk for touch-ups after work before you go out.

For those that could never get on board with compact shavers that are always dead when you need them, one charge of this, and you are good for two months. With a wet and dry function and case it won’t fall out of, this compact shaver packs a big punch.

Oars + Alps Anti-Everything System

This isn’t just one product but one whole kit to take care of your face and neck. The Oars + Alps Anti-Everything System has a cleanser, serum, and moisturizer to take care of your face and a body wash for the rest of you. From fine lines to acne to irritation and redness to anything else that happens to your face you’re not a fan of. If you only want a few items to handle most of your grooming needs, this kit will make you anti-everything else out there.

The Chairman Pro Electric Shaver

When you want to get that perfect stubble that looks like you were just cast in a romantic comedy, The Chairman Pro electric foil shaver by Manscaped can get you there. Pick from two different stubble settings, or get a clean shave if you want a fresh face. If you are always running late, it only needs five minutes to charge up to get you through. If you want a shaving team, The Chairman Pro Package comes with a shave gel and a soothing after shave serum.

You want grooming products that won’t leave your face burning, red, or untouchable. It’s also fun to try a new product to see what it’s like compared to what you’ve been using. Check out these five grooming products and see which you want to make a permanent fixture in your self-care journey.