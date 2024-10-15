 Skip to main content
5 new men’s grooming products you should know about

Update your skincare routine with these 5 new men's grooming products

Guy looking at his skin in mirror.
Yuri Arcurs / Alamy

When was the last time you updated your grooming products? We know looking at the endless number of items in stores and online is overwhelming and exhausting, but you need to take care of yourself. To make it a little simpler, here are five new men’s grooming products to try out.

Act+Acre Daily Hydro Scalp Serum

Act + Acre serum.
Act + Acre

If you don’t know healthy hair starts with your scalp, it’s time to rethink your hair care routine. If you have an itchy scalp, notice your hair tends to break, or have never thought to show your scalp some love, the Act+Acre Daily Hydro Scalp Serum will take care of everything.

Sulfate, alcohol, fragrance, and silicone-free, this serum uses hyaluronic and amino acids to strengthen your scalp’s barrier and lock in moisture to stop the annoying itch. In a pinch, you could use this on your face if you run out of your normal serum.

Smooth Slate Ingrown Relief Serum

Eadem body stick.
Eadem

When you get those red and irritating bumps after shaving, everything is ruined and miserable. It doesn’t matter if you shave your face, head, or anywhere else; no one wants those ingrown hairs or blotchiness popping up after. Eadem has your solution with the Smooth Slate Ingrown Relief Serum.

From hyperpigmentation to slowing down new hair growth, it’s a relief Eadem came out with this serum as their first body product. It even helps with scarring from previous shaving oopsies we’ve all fallen victim to. And before you sigh about another serum to add to your skincare routine, this is actually a body stick, so it is so simple to use anywhere on your body where you shave.

Philips Norelco Compact Shaver

Philips compact shaver.
Philips

Philips is one of the go-to men’s grooming tool brands, so it’s no surprise the Norelco Compact Shaver is a must-have. It would be great if you travel a lot for work, are always on the go, or want something to fit in your car or desk for touch-ups after work before you go out.

For those that could never get on board with compact shavers that are always dead when you need them, one charge of this, and you are good for two months. With a wet and dry function and case it won’t fall out of, this compact shaver packs a big punch.

Oars + Alps Anti-Everything System

Oars + Alps Anti-Everything kit.
Oars + Alps

This isn’t just one product but one whole kit to take care of your face and neck. The Oars + Alps Anti-Everything System has a cleanser, serum, and moisturizer to take care of your face and a body wash for the rest of you. From fine lines to acne to irritation and redness to anything else that happens to your face you’re not a fan of. If you only want a few items to handle most of your grooming needs, this kit will make you anti-everything else out there.

The Chairman Pro Electric Shaver

The Chairman Pro shaver.
Manscaped

When you want to get that perfect stubble that looks like you were just cast in a romantic comedy, The Chairman Pro electric foil shaver by Manscaped can get you there. Pick from two different stubble settings, or get a clean shave if you want a fresh face. If you are always running late, it only needs five minutes to charge up to get you through. If you want a shaving team, The Chairman Pro Package comes with a shave gel and a soothing after shave serum.

You want grooming products that won’t leave your face burning, red, or untouchable. It’s also fun to try a new product to see what it’s like compared to what you’ve been using. Check out these five grooming products and see which you want to make a permanent fixture in your self-care journey.

Dannielle Beardsley
Dannielle Beardsley
How often should you change your razor blades?
Razor being rinsed under water.

It's a hassle and an annoyance, but when it comes to your daily shaving ritual something that you absolutely don't want to skip is changing out your razor blade. Trying to shave with a dull razor is bad for your skin and can cause razor bumps, plus creating a higher likelihood of problems like infections, and it will do a poor job of removing hair, resulting in a patchy shave. If you're not up for trying out a straight razor, then you'll need to get into the habit of regularly swapping out the replaceable blades on your razor or using fresh disposable razors instead. Knowing when to swap out your old blades for new ones will help keep your skin happy and your face looking its best, so our guide can help you work out how often you need to change your razor blades.

How often you should change your razor blades
According to the American Academy of Dermatologists, you should change your razor blades or throw away disposable razors after every five to seven shaves. High-quality razor blades should last five to seven shaves if you take care of them properly and keep them clean. However, cheaper disposable razors may wear out sooner.
Signs it’s time to change your razor blades include skin irritation after shaving, a less close shave, patchy areas or spots missed, skin that still feels rough after, dullness of the blades, feeling hairs are getting pulled instead of cut, and excessive friction of the blades across your skin that it feels like you have to drag it over your skin.
Moreover, a razor that has an accumulation of gunk that can’t be rinsed away should be immediately discarded, as this causes nicks and infections by dragging unevenly across your skin and introducing harbored bacteria into your pores.

Read more
Does beard growth oil work? What you should know
Man putting beard oil on his beard.

Growing the perfect beard is a lifelong quest for some, and though there are plenty of tips to help you grow a beard, sometimes you can benefit from a little outside intervention. You might have seen adverts for beard growth oil and wondered if that would help you grow a thicker and more lustrous beard, along with various other oils for softening or brushes and other tools to help maintain your skin.

There's a lot of options when it comes to the world of facial hair grooming, because for your beard to look full and well groomed, you need to not only trim it to the right shape but also make sure that both the hair and the skin of your face are well looked after and in good condition. You might also just need to be patient, as it can take some time for facial hair to grow in to the length that you want. The basic advice for growing in a beard that looks great are to give it time and make sure you're taking care of your health -- like getting enough sleep, eating a health diet, and taking exercise. But we all know we're supposed to do those things anyway, and there are some products that can help give your beard a nudge along the way.

Read more
How to soften beard hair for men: Your step-by-step guide
Get the softest beard ever with these great tips
A man looking at himself in bathroom mirror.

The pursuit of softer beard hair is an ongoing quest for the bearded among us, and it's a worthy one if you've been growing out your mane in recent months. Finding the right tools to tame your mane isn't as complicated as it might sound, seeing as there are all sorts of tools (such as beard combs and beard oils) that target your scruff.

These multifaceted tools can work with nearly any different type of facial hair, no matter your favorite beard shape and no matter whether you use the best beard dye or go for a more natural look. Proper grooming is, after all, about nuance and details, and it can sometimes take practice to get it right. Granted, it doesn't require nearly as many tools as the process of learning how to shave your head, but we still say that practice makes perfect as you look to learn how to soften beard hair.

Read more