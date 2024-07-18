 Skip to main content
7 iconic mustache styles every man should know

Manly staches for 2024

By

Manly men are beloved by everyone. Men want to be with them; women want to be with them. That has always been the way of the world. Facial hair compliments a man’s masculinity and helps display the virility he has to the rest of the world. Of course, beards are fashionable and have been for a long time. But the return of the mustache is one of our favorite trends to start making its way back into the world of men’s style. However, if you want to know which stache best suits you, it is best to know all the best mustache styles.

Of course, while there are a handful of very famous and fantastic bristle batons out there, there is truly only one king of the tea strainers. That is the wonderfully talented Tom Selleck. We will use the Blue Bloods and Magnum P.I. actor’s face lace as a starting point, and everyone from there will follow suit. Here are the best mustaches for 2024.

The Selleck

Tom Selleck in Magnum PI
Courtesy of CBS

Like we said, where else could one start when talking about the best stache but Tom Selleck? Thick and full from nose to lips without passing the corners of the mouth, this look is best when trying to stay clean-cut but still rugged. This is the best look for a man who has a strong jawline and a good moral center. The authoritative leader who people look to for sage advice and a comforting smile. Or maybe that is just how Tom Selleck carries it, and now we can’t associate it any other way. In either case, this is a strong choice.

The Cavill

Henry Cavill mustache
Courtesy of Paramount

Rugged and manly, this look did Henry Cavill some good in Mission Impossible: Fallout. While it may have ruined Justice League due to being CGI’d out of shots, we wouldn’t have shaved it either. Characterized by wearing The Selleck and accompanying it with a five-o’clock shadow, The Cavill is the perfect choice for the man who is put together but wants to add a harder edge to his look. One look at this guy, and you know he knows his way around an axe.

The Stark

Tony Stark mustache and beard
Courtesy of Marvel Entertainment

Genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist. We aren’t sure that this mustache will make you as cool or as smart as Tony Stark, but it will help you look like him in any case. Popularized by Robert Downey Jr. in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this look is known as the anchor mustache. A little thinner up top than The Selleck and accompanied by a uniquely shaped goatee, this is the choice if you are ready to live the superhero life on the street.

The Creed

Michael B. Jordan in Creed III
Courtesy of Warner Brothers

Would it be too kitschy to say this mustache packs a punch? Oh well, we’re gonna roll with it because Michael B. Jordan knows how to do it literally and figuratively. Sported by the actor in the Creed franchise, The Creed is characterized by crossing The Selleck and The Stark. It is called The Royal in industry terms; it has the full stache up top with a full goatee on the bottom. Go ahead, tell this guy staring you down that you don’t like it. We dare you.

The Elliot

Sam Elliot in Tombstone
Courtesy of Cinergi Pictures

If anyone in the world can give Tom Selleck a run for his money in the face lace department, it is Sam Elliot. He has sported some pretty epic upper lip game in his time in the spotlight, but our favorite has to be in Tombstone, where he sported what the world likes to call The Handlebar. To get this look, grow The Selleck out and let it extend beyond the corners of the lips and out to your jawline. This is a stache as old as the West, but it is about time Sam Elliot gets the credit he deserves.

The Hogan

Hulk Hogan in the ring
Courtesy of WWE Network

Who doesn’t remember the red, white, and blue ropes surrounding a big canvas where Hulk Hogan put the beatdown on opponents? This was a big part of our childhoods, and he became a pillar of late 20th-century pop culture. And, of course, his Horseshoe mustache helped him along the way. Characterized by the thinner version of The Elliot, this one takes The Selleck beyond the corner of the lips and only keeps it tighter on the chin. That one definitely works for me, brother.

The Gable

Rhett Butler mustache
Courtesy of MGM

Finally, we can go back to our roots. Does it belong on the Titanic, paired with a bowler hat and an early 1900s suit? Something about The Pencil Thin look screams classic gentleman. Wearing this will make you want to retire to your den with cigars and brandy; just make sure you wear your smoking jacket as well. Clark Gable nailed this look throughout his career, but never better than in Gone with the Wind. A thinner version of The Selleck, if you don’t like it: Frankly, my dear, we don’t give a damn.

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
