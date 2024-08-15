 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Grooming

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The best Burberry cologne for men: Our top picks for every occasion

Smell great with these Burberry colognes

By
Handsome bearded man is using atomizer nozzle with perfume
blackday / Adobe Stock

If you like rain but hate getting wet, you can thank Burberry for the ability to spend time in the weather while still staying comfortable. In 1856, Thomas Burberry set out to protect people from the weather on the British Isles. He then revolutionized modern rainwear twenty years later with the invention of Gabardine. Before he stepped into the innovation space, rainwear was heavy and uncomfortable. Now, we can stroll to work and not worry too much about the rain or the cold. He didn’t stop innovating, and now, nearly two centuries later, we have one of the powerhouse fashion brands in the world. His brand lives on today with some of the best Burberry colognes for men.

One thing to keep in mind when you are shopping for the right cologne is that there is a difference between the types that are right on the bottle. Almost nobody outside the business understands it, so here is a little tidbit to keep you in the know when you are exploring the perfect fragrance for you. There are three main types: parfum, Eau de Parfum, and Eau de Toillete. The biggest difference in these is the concentration level of the oils. Parfum is the highest with up to 40%. EDP follows with 15-20%. And EDT has the lowest concentration with 5-15%. The higher the concentration, the more overpowering it can be and the longer it will last.

Recommended Videos

Now, with that in mind, here are the best colognes Burberry offers the men.

Burberry Hero Eau de Parfum is the best for everyday wear

Burberry Hero
Courtesy of Burberry

Nothing says manly like smelling like nature. Earthy tones and woodsy scents bring out the woodsman in every man. Of course, every man wants to feel like a lumberjack, and this is the best way to do it without buying an axe and disappearing into the Pacific Northwest. Hero is one of the bestsellers for Burberry and one spritz, and you will understand why.

Mr. Burberry Eau de Parfum is the best for the office

Mr. Burberry Eau de Parfum
Courtesy of Burberry

The office isn’t the place for a woodsy scent. But…we aren’t going to say you CAN’T do it. What makes this scent the best office spray comes down to the combination of the woodsy fragrance of the Hero and the addition of lavender and mint. What is better than a man who smells like a lumberjack? One that smells like a squeaky clean lumberjack. There is no better way to make a great impression at the office than to smell like you’re the boss.

Burberry Signatures Amber Heath Eau de Parfum is the best for date night

Burberry Signatures Amber Heath
Courtesy of Burberry

Date night is a little different. There has to be something that feels special. No matter what the date is, you have to make your partner feel as though you pulled out all the stops. Amber Heath is that perfect scent to make them want to get close. Imitating the setting sun and the golden hour, this captures the romance of the fading day and the excitement of the coming night. Vanilla and Tonka are a mix that never fails, but it is the Ambergris that makes the difference. When Marco Polo first introduced it to royalty, it was used as an aphrodisiac. You’re welcome.

Burberry Signatures Midnight Journey Eau de Parfum is the best for adventures

Burberry Signatures Midnight Journey
Courtesy of Burberry

Close your eyes and imagine yourself standing outside of Petra in the bustling spice market two thousand years ago. The smells of pepper and thyme invade your senses as the people around you shop for their favorite spices. That is the essence of Midnight Journey. When you decide to leave your house and see the world, the adventures of Petra and the other Wonders of the World await. The Signature series by Burberry is a little more expensive than the others, but it isn’t for no reason. These are some of the best scents you will find, not just with Burberry but on the market in general.

Burberry for Men Eau de Toilette is the best spray and forget

Burberry for Men
Courtesy of Burberry

Basic and easy, this is the only EDT on our list. For a simple scent that will last for a few hours, this is the perfect choice for a quick walk in the park or a trip to the grocery store. If you are inviting someone out for a quick afternoon coffee date, this will give you the first impression you are looking for. Lavender, sandalwood, and amber are the perfect mix to keep you getting all the right first impressions you need in any situation.

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
The 5 best body powders for men to help avoid embarrassing odors
These fantastic body powders will keep you cool and comfortable
Man clapping hands with chalk powder before workout

When the warm weather arrives, it can bring sweltering temperatures, and with it comes murky pits, odorous feet — or, worst of all, swamp crotch. Even if it's the middle of the winter, those can be issues for men who workout on a consistent basis or simply sweat more than the average guy. The bacteria and fungus that accumulate in your sweat-ridden crevices can yield an unpleasant odor that leaves you feeling unclean and even more so, uncomfortable. Of course, you can wick a bar of deodorant under your arms and be good to go, but what can you do about the other sweaty (and more delicate) parts of your body?

Enter body powder, also known as talcum powder (although several formulas on the market now are talc-free). Body powder absorbs moisture, reduces odor, and eliminates chafing so you never have to worry about the pains of upper leg chafing.

Read more
Keep your lips moist and smooth with the 11 best lip balms for men
No more cracked and dry lips with these products
A man putting on lip balm

Whether it's scorching hot or freezing cold outside, it's essential not to neglect a necessary step of your grooming routine: Your chapped lips. It's quite normal that direct exposure to the sun causes our skin -- especially our kissers -- to become dry. That's why we put together the best lip balms for men packed with oils, acids, SPF, and all the crucial ingredients your lips need to thrive this season and beyond.

Try these top products
Below are our favorite lip balms to get ultra-hydrating lips. These choices are the best lip balms for dry lips and for chapped lips and to keep them moist.

Read more
The 8 best travel-sized men’s grooming products to please TSA officers
Keep all your comforts at hand with these travel-sized containers
TSA going through toiletries

Travel is fully back in the swing of things, but there are still some critical elements you need to add to your bag (and your dopp kit) before you hit the road again, like the best travel-sized men's grooming products. Keeping your grooming routine in check while on the road is as important as knowing what to pack, be it the best slip-on boots or an everyday carry-approved wallet. And properly sized grooming selections, the kind that won't get confiscated and thrown out by the TSA, are a must-have for the modern man on the go these days.

It's not as hard as it sounds at first, because plenty of your favorite grooming brands have downsized their essentials in ways that are very friendly to your dopp kit and your wallet. The great news is that you can even replicate practically every step of your routine when on the road, thanks to handy travel-sized picks (remember, liquids, gels, creams, or paste must weigh under 3.4 ounces in a travel-sized container).

Read more