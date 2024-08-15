Smell great with these Burberry colognes

If you like rain but hate getting wet, you can thank Burberry for the ability to spend time in the weather while still staying comfortable. In 1856, Thomas Burberry set out to protect people from the weather on the British Isles. He then revolutionized modern rainwear twenty years later with the invention of Gabardine. Before he stepped into the innovation space, rainwear was heavy and uncomfortable. Now, we can stroll to work and not worry too much about the rain or the cold. He didn’t stop innovating, and now, nearly two centuries later, we have one of the powerhouse fashion brands in the world. His brand lives on today with some of the best Burberry colognes for men.

One thing to keep in mind when you are shopping for the right cologne is that there is a difference between the types that are right on the bottle. Almost nobody outside the business understands it, so here is a little tidbit to keep you in the know when you are exploring the perfect fragrance for you. There are three main types: parfum, Eau de Parfum, and Eau de Toillete. The biggest difference in these is the concentration level of the oils. Parfum is the highest with up to 40%. EDP follows with 15-20%. And EDT has the lowest concentration with 5-15%. The higher the concentration, the more overpowering it can be and the longer it will last.

Now, with that in mind, here are the best colognes Burberry offers the men.

Burberry Hero Eau de Parfum is the best for everyday wear

Nothing says manly like smelling like nature. Earthy tones and woodsy scents bring out the woodsman in every man. Of course, every man wants to feel like a lumberjack, and this is the best way to do it without buying an axe and disappearing into the Pacific Northwest. Hero is one of the bestsellers for Burberry and one spritz, and you will understand why.

Mr. Burberry Eau de Parfum is the best for the office

The office isn’t the place for a woodsy scent. But…we aren’t going to say you CAN’T do it. What makes this scent the best office spray comes down to the combination of the woodsy fragrance of the Hero and the addition of lavender and mint. What is better than a man who smells like a lumberjack? One that smells like a squeaky clean lumberjack. There is no better way to make a great impression at the office than to smell like you’re the boss.

Burberry Signatures Amber Heath Eau de Parfum is the best for date night

Date night is a little different. There has to be something that feels special. No matter what the date is, you have to make your partner feel as though you pulled out all the stops. Amber Heath is that perfect scent to make them want to get close. Imitating the setting sun and the golden hour, this captures the romance of the fading day and the excitement of the coming night. Vanilla and Tonka are a mix that never fails, but it is the Ambergris that makes the difference. When Marco Polo first introduced it to royalty, it was used as an aphrodisiac. You’re welcome.

Burberry Signatures Midnight Journey Eau de Parfum is the best for adventures

Close your eyes and imagine yourself standing outside of Petra in the bustling spice market two thousand years ago. The smells of pepper and thyme invade your senses as the people around you shop for their favorite spices. That is the essence of Midnight Journey. When you decide to leave your house and see the world, the adventures of Petra and the other Wonders of the World await. The Signature series by Burberry is a little more expensive than the others, but it isn’t for no reason. These are some of the best scents you will find, not just with Burberry but on the market in general.

Burberry for Men Eau de Toilette is the best spray and forget

Basic and easy, this is the only EDT on our list. For a simple scent that will last for a few hours, this is the perfect choice for a quick walk in the park or a trip to the grocery store. If you are inviting someone out for a quick afternoon coffee date, this will give you the first impression you are looking for. Lavender, sandalwood, and amber are the perfect mix to keep you getting all the right first impressions you need in any situation.