 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Grooming

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Here are the best places to store your cologne to ensure it lasts

Where's the best place to keep cologne? Find out how to store it.

Claudia Savin
By
Fragrance bottles on a shelf
Madalina Z - Unsplash

One harsh lesson that every adult must learn is that where and how you store your belongings matters. The most obvious example is fine wine- it can’t age like, well, fine wine if it’s stored improperly. You can really ruin that lovely bottle of Beaujolais your godparents gave you by keeping it tucked next to a boiler. Cologne, it turns out, is much the same. You’re investing money and time into your men’s cologne collection, and it’s important to protect it. The good news is that it’s also easy. Read on to find the dos and don’ts of storing your cologne and keeping it smelling great for years to come.

First- does cologne go bad?

It depends on who you ask. Fragrance experts differ on the shelf life of colognes and perfumes, but the general consensus is that the average shelf life is between three to five years. If you find a cologne that smells strongly of vinegar or causes skin irritation, it’s definitely time to toss it. However, this obvious “expiration” is not very common. Many collectors keep colognes and perfumes for decades, embracing any changes that have occurred over time, such as a darkening of the liquid or a deepening of a particular fragrance note. Cologne really only serves one purpose, so if you still enjoy the scent, keep spritzing it.

man spraying cologne
Ushindi Namegabe/Pexels / Ushindi Namegabe/Pexels

Steam heat

While movies and TV shows often depict characters selecting colognes from the medicine cabinet after cheerfully wiping steam off the mirror, that steam is an example of a major problem. Namely, high moisture and temperature fluctuation which are likely to make your cologne smell different and expire faster. A bathroom changes its temperature pretty often, more so if there is a window there to open, so it’s best to keep all fragrances out. It’s also safer to minimize the amount of glass kept in the bathroom.

Recommended Videos

Cologne tends to dislike extreme temps of both kinds, so the trick you may see in old movies of storing colognes in the refrigerator during a heat wave is definitely out. This also goes for shelves and furniture near radiators or heaters. You’re aiming for a stable, dry, room-temperature spot.

Le Labo fragrance bottles in a store
Samuel Regan-Asante - Unsplash

Seeing the light

The third factor to keep in mind when storing your cologne is the presence of direct light, which will cause your costly cologne to evaporate. Window sills are no good, and any spot near a window needs to be free year-round of the kinds of sunbeams that attract sleepy pets. Once you’ve found this spot, move your collection in and never look back.

Related

Some good locations include the top of your dresser, a wall shelf, or a closet. You may even want to invest in a cologne organizer, which will save surface room and keep everything neat. You don’t need to store your cologne in a special cabinet, but the lack of sunlight in cupboards and closets will boost longevity. A low-light atmosphere may be something to consider if you’ve invested in a discontinued or truly top-tier masterwork.

Bottles of fragrance with droppers
Ana Nogrey - Unsplash

Spritzed, not shaken

Now that we’ve established how to make cologne last longer, here’s a word about how to treat them. The aromatic chemicals in your fragrances can be disputed by excessive jostling, so try not to treat yours as roughly as James Bond might, and refrain from shaking. It goes without saying that you should also avoid trying to deconstruct the bottle in order to pour some cologne into another bottle. Travel-sized bottles, branded scented bath products, and mini decants from reputable sites can usually take care of any portability needs. Let your main bottle be a homebody while you hit the town.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Claudia Savin
Claudia Savin
Contributor
Claudia is a fragrance enthusiast based in the Pacific Northwest. She has a passion for exploring unexpected and overlooked…
Your complete Maison Margiela cologne guide: What to wear for every occasion
Most of these Maison Margiela fragrances are unisex, so you can share
Maison Margiela REPLICA Under the Stars

Freshly mown grass, coffee beans, rain, and roasting marshmallows -- we are surrounded each day with fragrances both simple and wonderful. Scent is the all-powerful key to unlocking memories -- the core ones, such as your first night camping under the stars with your dad, and the tiny moments you may have forgotten. Maison Margiela created the Replica line of unisex fragrances to capture these unique, everyday scents. Come stroll with us through a zen garden, a candlelit restaurant, and the starlit open air, and we'll show you which moments to bring home with you.

Under the Stars
One of Maison Margiela's most recent creations is the leathered, woody and smoke-wreathed Under the Stars. This fragrance leans masculine, venturing out into the real wilderness with animalic notes of leather, black pepper, nutty oud (Agarwood), and earthy labdanum. While many members of the Maison Margiela Replica collection linger cozily indoors, (

Read more
What’s my vibe? A closer look at the best Chanel cologne options
Chanel cologne is some of the best around, and we can prove it
Chanel package on wood table

If it's Chanel, it's iconic, refined and bold. The famous French fashion house's colognes for men are no exception. However, as you wander the fragrance counters, their striking bottles with their wonderfully crisp, no-nonsense typeface may start to confuse you. You might wonder which would be best to wear on that date and how to differentiate between "homme" and "homme sport," and doesn't "Égoïste" mean 'selfish'? We're here to unlock the black and white door that separates you from the Chanel cologne that best suits every event and mood.

It's worth noting that Chanel, despite its prestige status, prices its fragrances moderately. The vast majority of these colognes hover around the $100 mark and stay under $150, and many are offered in body spray and deodorant forms, making them a relatively accessible way to experiment and build a quality fragrance wardrobe.

Read more
A complete guide to Tom Ford cologne: What to wear for nights out, beach vacations, and more
Your definitive guide to the latest Tom Ford colognes
Cafe Rose by Tom Ford

Tom Ford: a brand synonymous with confidence and unbridled sensuality. We'll be blunt - generally, Tom Ford cologne isn't really suited for work, unless your work happens to be in the open air, or perhaps you're in fashion and have a light hand. They're big, uncompromising scents that no one can miss, but no one could forget, either.

These minimalist (yet deliciously retro) bottles are best reserved for nights on the town, second dates, wine tastings, and sunny getaways. But which goes best where? Consider this your engraved invitation to delve into the refined, wild world of Tom Ford (TF).

Read more