Smell great all day

First impressions are vital. The moment you meet someone, they will make a snap decision about you, and if it is the wrong one, it will be a long road to fix it. There are ways to make a great first impression. You can look your best in every moment. You can wear the right clothes. You can get the perfect hair. Say the right things. But one of the most underrated secret weapons to a great first impression is to smell fantastic. The right cologne is the perfect way to draw in the people you want to surround you subconsciously. Of course, that is easy if your meeting, date, or conference is in the morning, but what if it is later in the day? Cologne can seemingly disappear throughout the day, which can be quite aggravating. Here is how to make cologne last longer so you can make the right first impression at any moment throughout the day, whether it is planned or not.

Why does my cologne wear off so fast?

First, let’s discuss the causes of the problem. Why does the cologne seem to disappear so quickly? Is it even worth it if the cologne you spray is gone in 20 minutes? Rest assured, you aren’t alone in that frustration. And in some ways, that is designed. We are simple creatures; therefore, we need reassurance that what we do is working and makes a difference. Cologne is broken up into three notes, which last for different timeframes. Top notes are the strongest, the ones we smell when we spray our favorite fragrance. It is the one that we fall for and the one we buy. It is gone within 15-20 minutes. That means we can’t smell it, and therefore, we think it is gone completely. But this isn’t actually the case. The middle notes, also called the heart notes, last up to four hours. And the base notes can last up to eight hours.

Here is the rub: if you are smelling your cologne, chances are you are too overpowering. Have you ever walked out of a room and spent time outside, then walked back in and noticed a smell that wasn’t there before? Your brain gets used to a scent and puts it on the back burner until it feels new again. You simply don’t often register the middle and base notes. But trust that others do. In any case, there are a few reasons that you may not be getting the full effect of your cologne. The first is that you are putting things in the wrong place. The second is you are not storing the cologne in the right place. And the third is that you are not applying it correctly. We can fix all three of those problems right now.

How do I make my cologne last all day?

The first step to getting the full eight hours out of your cologne is storing it correctly. Most of us store it in the bathroom, which makes sense because that is where we get ready every day. However, the humidity from the shower and the varying temperatures can cause the cologne to lose its potency over time. It is best to store it in your closet if you have a walk-in or somewhere away from the shower.

The second step is to know where to apply it. The “hot spots” on your body will radiate the scent and will give it off for much longer. The inside of the wrists, the inside of the elbows, behind the ears, the chest, and just above the pants line are great places where the scent will thrive throughout the day.

And finally, you should get rid of two very common mistakes when applying the cologne. The first is the spray and walk. Don’t spray the cologne, and then walk through the cloud. Not only do you waste most of what is in the air, but you also have little control over where it lands. Second, dab, don’t rub. We see people spraying a wrist and then rubbing the other wrist over it to spread it out. This breaks up the top notes, and everything is shortened.

Does Vaseline make cologne last longer?

This may sound weird, but yes. Damp skin gives your scent something to cling to when it lands on your skin. Dry skin doesn’t hold on to the cologne, so when it dries, it simply evaporates. Applying a small amount of petroleum jelly to the skin before spraying it will create a place the scent can attach to and increase how long it lays on your skin. Of course, the best practice after this is to wait until it dries before getting dressed.

Also…don’t get too crazy with the Vaseline, or your shirts will be an absolute mess.

What products make cologne last longer?

The hardest part of having a cologne you love is making sure it thrives. We tend to have many products that compete with the scent as we go through our routine. First, there is shampoo. Then conditioner. Followed by soap. Then deodorant. Don’t forget your hair product. And beard oils. And maybe even skincare. That is a lot of competing scents. The best practice is to try and buy sets that go along with the colognes you want or that layer well. Fulton & Roarke does a great job of creating accompanying products.

Pro tip – spray your comb before running it through your hair for a subtle addition to the fragrance.