 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Grooming

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The best Prada cologne for men (for every situation)

Smell great with Prada colognes

By
Prada cologne advertisment
Courtesy of Prada

Making a great first impression is all about covering your bases. You can look amazing or say all the right things, but one wrong move will have you wondering why no one wants to be near you. Smelling great is a subconscious way to keep people thinking about you long after you are gone. They can often love the way you smell, and it does not even register in their memory. There was something about you they just can’t put their finger on. It taps into their basic instincts. There are some fashion houses that excel in making you smell fantastic, and Prada is one of them. Here are the best Prada colognes for men.

Prada Luna Rossa Ocean Eau de Parfum is best for everyday wear

Prada Luna Rossa Ocean Eau de Parfum
Courtesy of Prada

Sometimes you want fresh; this one has a splash of grapefruit at the top note that smells amazing right away. Sometimes you want masculine; this one has a woodsy heart note that keeps you feeling like a rugged outdoorsman. Sometimes, you want sweet, which is where the vanilla hint in the base note will keep people wanting to stay as close to you as possible. This is the perfect choice for your everyday fragrance unless you have a three-foot bubble you want people to stay respectful of.

Recommended Videos

Prada L’Homme Eau de Toilette is best for the office

Prada L'Homme Eau de Toilette
Courtesy of Prada

Don’t let anyone tell you that flowers are just for the ladies. Look, in 2024, men are feeling a lot more comfortable going with what many people would call a “woman’s scent.” The fragrance is inherently genderless, and the floral scent offered in this scent is perfect for the office. Mixed in with the more comfortable masculinity attributed to sandalwood, you will feel powerful and memorable every day at the office.

Prada Luna Rossa Black Eau de Parfum is best for date night

Prada Luna Rossa Black Eau de Parfum
Courtesy of Prada

It’s date night. You want to be attractive, intoxicating, and inviting. The look is right. The restaurant is selected. Now, the scent has to be the finishing touch. The color black invokes luxury, elegance, and formality. This scent does all of those things with some of the most classic choices for a manly aroma. Woodsy, earthy, powerful. And to top it all off, the sweetness of bergamot gives you an inviting smell that just makes everyone want to cuddle.

Luna Rossa Sport Edt is best for adventures

Luna Rossa Sport Edt
Courtesy of Prada

Nothing screams adventure quite like combining the danger of the ocean (there are sharks and orcas after all) with the speed of a boat race (have you even seen Face/Off?). Lavender, juniper berries, and ginger are a powerful combination that wakes your senses and gets you running out the door in search of something bigger than yourself. And the iris accord hay gives the entire scent a complication that rivals any outdoor endeavor. Finally, the spicy tobacco hints hidden in the tonka bean base put your feet up to reminisce about all the adventures of the past and plan for the next endeavor of the future.

Prada Infusion de Cèdre Eau de Parfum is best to spray and forget

Prada Infusion de Cèdre Eau de Parfum
Courtesy of Prada

Finally, the last on our list is one that every man needs. The concept of putting on makeup for a woman is to apply enough to accentuate your best characteristics and elevate your beauty, all while appearing to not have any on at all. For a man, we can apply that same concept to a cologne. The infusion concept from Prada is defined by using “second-skin” fragrances. The idea is to allow these scents to immediately fuse with your natural musks and immediately feel like you. This scent is all about using the masculine subtly of cedarwood to elevate your manly presence and the sweetness of the mandarin citrus to catch the attention of those in your circle. Of course, with a spray and forget, subtlety is key, so no one is going to ask where you got this cologne. Instead, they are going to assume that is just how you naturally smell. No need to correct them.

There you have it, the best of the best in the fragrance world of Prada. Every man should have colognes that best fit all of the above events and situations. Lucky for you, Prada has a deep enough roster to cover all your bases. Don’t forget, when you apply cologne, avoid the clothes and spray it directly on your skin. When you stick to your hot points like your neck, wrists, inside of the elbows and knees, and behind the ears, the scent will stick around much longer and get the most out of these top-of-the-line fragrances.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
These are the best crew cut haircuts for summer
Get the easiest haircut to maintain this summer
crew cut haircuts for men brad pitt

Now that the 1990s are back, we are starting to explore some of the fashion trends of the decade that brought us the rise of the flannel and the brightly colored neons and fluorescents. Of course, clothing is just the start. Accessories, shoes, and even entertainment are beginning to reach back into the 90s vault. Hair is another place where we as a society are looking backward to the 90s for inspiration. That means it is time to reexamine the crew cut and whether or not it is the right cut for you.

Like many things in men's style, the crew cut can be traced back to both the military and the Ivy League campuses. The name itself refers to the cut the members of a crew team received when they needed to keep their hair short and out of their faces to streamline their race through the water. It is also the cut that recruits receive when they sign over their lives to Uncle Sam and the United States military. Short, simple, and perfect for the summer, these are the best crew cuts for you to try in 2024.
Even crew

Read more
The best Stitch Fix competitors and alternatives
There's more to clothing subscriptions than Stitch Fix, check out these options
A Bespoke box in the middle of a black table, surrounded by various items.

Stitch Fix got in early on the menswear subscription box game. The company set the standard for an industry that has grown significantly over the past few years by providing a streamlined and convenient way to discover your personal style or, if you already know what you’re looking for, to keep your wardrobe up to date. Within fashion and grooming alone, there are subscription boxes geared toward every niche and need imaginable. So many in fact, that it can be a challenge to sift through them all to find exactly what you’re looking for.

That’s why we did the sifting for you and narrowed it down to the best options in each category. They all offer a flexible range of pricing and as much commitment as you’re comfortable with. You can find any combination of services and packages to fit your budget and needs. Whether you’re looking to rebuild your entire wardrobe, explore self-care products, or just need new made-to-measure dress shirts on a regular basis, these Stitch Fix competitors have you covered.

Read more
The mistakes you shouldn’t make (but probably do) when you buy men’s cologne
Smell great with confidence by avoiding these mistakes
mens cologne on black satin

Every man should have a grooming routine that involves some key elements. They should clean their skin, deodorize it, and moisturize it. One of the last steps to any good grooming routine is to apply the right kind of cologne to finish off their morning and prepare for their day. Of course, buying the right cologne is the first step and can sometimes get overwhelming. It is also easy to overcomplicate it. Here at The Manual, we make it our business to take the overcomplicated and simplify it so you can keep the world running.

First things first: cologne is a deep world of chemistry, style, and knowledge, so this isn't going to make you an expert by the time you are finished reading. However, this is a jumping-off point for things to remember and keep in mind when you are shopping. Here are the top five mistakes to avoid when you are buying men's cologne.
Don't be fooled by fancy bottles

Read more