Smell great with Prada colognes

Making a great first impression is all about covering your bases. You can look amazing or say all the right things, but one wrong move will have you wondering why no one wants to be near you. Smelling great is a subconscious way to keep people thinking about you long after you are gone. They can often love the way you smell, and it does not even register in their memory. There was something about you they just can’t put their finger on. It taps into their basic instincts. There are some fashion houses that excel in making you smell fantastic, and Prada is one of them. Here are the best Prada colognes for men.

Prada Luna Rossa Ocean Eau de Parfum is best for everyday wear

Sometimes you want fresh; this one has a splash of grapefruit at the top note that smells amazing right away. Sometimes you want masculine; this one has a woodsy heart note that keeps you feeling like a rugged outdoorsman. Sometimes, you want sweet, which is where the vanilla hint in the base note will keep people wanting to stay as close to you as possible. This is the perfect choice for your everyday fragrance unless you have a three-foot bubble you want people to stay respectful of.

Prada L’Homme Eau de Toilette is best for the office

Don’t let anyone tell you that flowers are just for the ladies. Look, in 2024, men are feeling a lot more comfortable going with what many people would call a “woman’s scent.” The fragrance is inherently genderless, and the floral scent offered in this scent is perfect for the office. Mixed in with the more comfortable masculinity attributed to sandalwood, you will feel powerful and memorable every day at the office.

Prada Luna Rossa Black Eau de Parfum is best for date night

It’s date night. You want to be attractive, intoxicating, and inviting. The look is right. The restaurant is selected. Now, the scent has to be the finishing touch. The color black invokes luxury, elegance, and formality. This scent does all of those things with some of the most classic choices for a manly aroma. Woodsy, earthy, powerful. And to top it all off, the sweetness of bergamot gives you an inviting smell that just makes everyone want to cuddle.

Luna Rossa Sport Edt is best for adventures

Nothing screams adventure quite like combining the danger of the ocean (there are sharks and orcas after all) with the speed of a boat race (have you even seen Face/Off?). Lavender, juniper berries, and ginger are a powerful combination that wakes your senses and gets you running out the door in search of something bigger than yourself. And the iris accord hay gives the entire scent a complication that rivals any outdoor endeavor. Finally, the spicy tobacco hints hidden in the tonka bean base put your feet up to reminisce about all the adventures of the past and plan for the next endeavor of the future.

Prada Infusion de Cèdre Eau de Parfum is best to spray and forget

Finally, the last on our list is one that every man needs. The concept of putting on makeup for a woman is to apply enough to accentuate your best characteristics and elevate your beauty, all while appearing to not have any on at all. For a man, we can apply that same concept to a cologne. The infusion concept from Prada is defined by using “second-skin” fragrances. The idea is to allow these scents to immediately fuse with your natural musks and immediately feel like you. This scent is all about using the masculine subtly of cedarwood to elevate your manly presence and the sweetness of the mandarin citrus to catch the attention of those in your circle. Of course, with a spray and forget, subtlety is key, so no one is going to ask where you got this cologne. Instead, they are going to assume that is just how you naturally smell. No need to correct them.

There you have it, the best of the best in the fragrance world of Prada. Every man should have colognes that best fit all of the above events and situations. Lucky for you, Prada has a deep enough roster to cover all your bases. Don’t forget, when you apply cologne, avoid the clothes and spray it directly on your skin. When you stick to your hot points like your neck, wrists, inside of the elbows and knees, and behind the ears, the scent will stick around much longer and get the most out of these top-of-the-line fragrances.