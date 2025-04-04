 Skip to main content
DedCool releases Mochi Milk fragrance to a waiting list of 5,000

Like DedCool's other products, expect Mochi Milk to become a household staple

By
Dedter
DedCool

Innovative concepts tend to be few and far between in the fragrance world, especially when it comes to men’s scents and colognes. But Carina Chaz has always been an innovator when it comes to fragrances; DedCool’s latest release, Mochi Milk, dropped to an eager waiting list of over 5,000 customers.

The product and the company are well worth exploring, so let’s go there. Chaz’s superpower is integrating her scents into the everyday household world, and making them expressive while still painting a functional, accessible aspect. Mochi Milk is no exception to this unique approach.

The Mochi Milk scent combination

DedCool scents
DedCool

The Milk family of fragrances has been an unabashed hit in the DedCool product line, and Mochi Milk definitely stands out. The gourmand twist on the Milk scent line sold out in just two days when it originally debuted on Sephora.com, but in late March, it made its triumphant return, albeit with a serious waiting list.

At first glance, Mochi Milk might sound like a bit of an odor overload. It features three layers of scent that the company describes as follows:

  • Top: Marshmallow, peach nectar and enveloping incense
  • Middle: Sweet rice milk, vanilla bean, jasmine petals
  • Bottom: Australian sandalwood, sensual amber, white musk

The bottom layer is the one with obvious appeal for men shopping for cologne, especially those men new to the fragrance game. The question is whether they’ll find the other scents appealing, but it’s hard to argue with a waiting list of over 5,000 customers, not to mention Chaz’s success story.

DedCool’s special success story

Carina Chaz DedCool founder
DedCool

The wellspring source of DedCool’s success is Carina Chaz herself. She created her first scent at the tender age of 13, and at 21, she launched DedCool with a special mission statement — to create a modern, genderless, and sustainable approach to fragrance.

The result was a series of scents that can quickly take root in common daily routines. For example, a scent line called Dedtergent features scents embedded in dryer sheets and air fresheners.

Chaz also capitalized on the aspects of most of these scents in another way, using the environmental aspects as part of her approach. Mochi Milk embodies that high level of sustainability, as it’s made with 21 organic extracts and comes in a glass bottle that’s 100% recyclable.

Cross marketing is part of the Mochi Milk release

DedtergentGiven the size of the waiting list for Mochi Milk, it make sense that Chaz and DedCool would use this release to market DedCool’s other products.

The company’s Laundry Starter set is currently available for $50 on DedCool.com, so those seeking to transform their household odors can use the combination of Dedtergent, air freshener and dryer sheets to sample the scents.

The Detergent Duo is also featured in this new release. There’s a limited edition bundle that combines the 32 ounce Dedtergent tin with a 64 ounce refill for just $75 on the company website.

In addition, the company’s Xtra Milk Fragrance is available on both the company site and Sephora, and this musk-based scent should have special appeal to men. The pricing is under $100, and various other DedCool products are on sale at Sephora during April. They may or may not be enough for those seeking to instantly join the Mochi Milk bandwagon, but they should keep new scent seekers satiated for the short haul.

