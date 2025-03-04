How to pick the right men’s cologne for your date, interview, or casual event

Table of Contents Table of Contents The right men’s cologne for that big date Shift gears and scents for the job interview or corporate event Lighten your scent when it’s a casual “event”

For many men, the cologne part of their men’s grooming routine is about finding the perfect scent. They know how to go heavy and when to lighten up in their men’s cologne choices, and they know exactly what products suit their personality.

But there’s a lot more to the men’s cologne game than that. If you’re like me, you take the occasion into account when you choose your scent. It’s an extra step that can pay off big time on the back end, so let’s take a closer look at how it works.

The right men’s cologne for that big date

Every guy sweats the big date, myself included. We’ve all been there, and whether you’re out to impress a new paramour or you’re after a more intimate approach, it’s important to choose the right cologne that’s a perfect fit.

There are several schools of thought on how to do this. One is to go big with masculinity, but be fairly subtle about it. Brand founder Tom Ford captured the essence of this approach in his comments about one of his company’s signature products, Grey Vetiver Eau de Parfum when he described it this way on TomFord.com: “It]captures the essence of debonair, charismatic and provocative masculinity.”

If you’re basing your cologne choice on intimacy — existing or possible — that’s a different story. Your basic goal here is a variation on smooth and sensuous, so consider scents like lavender, cedar wood, amber, and so on.

Shift gears and scents for the job interview or corporate event

The controversy about whether men should wear cologne for that big job interview has been out there for a while, and it’s not going away any time soon. If it’s a Zoom interview, your problem is instantly solved, of course, but with more people returning to the office, the latest incarnation of this issue is now upon us.

The current consensus among experts is that cologne is more than acceptable for men, and it can actually be an asset if you do it right. That means choosing a light, clean cologne scent that might be noticed by a cologne-savvy prospective boss, but that scent can easily be ignored if your interviewer isn’t the cologne type.

The cologne game changes a little for a corporate event. If you’re picking out a scent for a conference, seminar, or a retreat, you know everyone will be likely wearing something, but keep in mind that it’s not a competition.

Translated, that means you should consider possibilities like woody or spicy colognes. Something that says “upscale” without getting snotty about it. There are plenty of conservative colognes you can use to create a positive impression — insert one here — but make sure you know everything about the event before you make your final selection. Here’s one possibility for you from Creed.

Lighten your scent when it’s a casual “event”

Casual events are just that, and your cologne should mirror the impromptu nature of the occasion. Whether it’s a party, a hangout, or an unusual one-off, it’s a great time to experiment, so let’s look at a couple of possibilities, including one from Perfame.

The list here includes the aforementioned citrus, mint, musk, and smoke,y woody scents, and that’s just a partial list. Obviously, you want to mix and match carefully if you’re combining any of these, but the more playful the occasion, the more you can go out on a limb with your men’s cologne selection.