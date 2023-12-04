 Skip to main content
The best cologne for men: These incredible fragrances transition from fall to winter

YSL, Creed, Versace cologne and more

Fire in a fireplace
TJ Carter

The approach of fall and winter can usher in many things, from excitement about the upcoming snowboarding season to a need to unpack thick sweaters and flannel sheets. Your coffee order and go-to dinner ideas may change to reflect the season, so naturally, so should your choice of cologne. Temperature dips call for fragrances featuring woods, smoke, spices, leather, vanilla, herbs, and citrus, and the cold weather showcases these elements quite well. Here are our top picks for the best men’s colognes that transition well from fall into winter.

By Kilian Angel's Share
By Kilian

Angel’s Share by By Kilian

A well-loved star in the brand’s constellation, this bombastic By Kilian cologne is named for the portion of cognac that evaporates when being aged in oak barrels. The name is apt, both for the connection to aged brandy and its suggestion of sweet celestial beings. Its ultra-realistic top note of cognac, and middle notes of cinnamon, tonka bean, and oak are complemented smoothly by praline, vanilla, and sandalwood. Additionally, most noses detect a luxurious serving of spiced apple. Feeling skeptical? Don’t leave the bar before you’ve tried it. Angel’s Share is a warm, inviting, delicious scent waiting to come out for fall and winter celebrations.

YSL
Yves Saint Laurent

L’Homme Eau de Parfum by Yves Saint Laurent

Your cold-weather fragrance wardrobe should ideally include a special occasion scent for parties and dates, as well as an easygoing one for daytime. Enter L’Homme Eau de Parfum by YSL. Housed in a familiar octagon-lidded bottle, this YSL cologne is the wooded and cognac-swirling brother of the summery OG, L’Homme. The Eau de Parfum juice is darker, suggestive of the cognac, oak, cedar, bitter orange, lavender, and bergamot within. L’Homme EDP is a perfect go-to fall and winter daytime cologne and wears light and close enough to the body to come with you to work.

Eros Flame by Versace

Eros Flame by Versace

Nothing vibes with cold weather, crackling fires, and storms like a spicy fragrance. Eros Flame serves as a lively and bright variation of the popular Versace Eros line. Juicy mandarin orange, lemon, rosemary, and heady Madagascar pepper make a splashy entrance before leading into a pepperwood and rose heart. Vanilla, tonka bean, sandalwood, Texas cedar, and patchouli form a still-spicy but more wooded drydown. The citrus elements keep the juice lighter and zestier while still allowing for the wintry comforts of the tonka and vanilla base. If you’re looking for a Versace cologne to suit cooler temperatures, look no further.


Tyger Tyger by Francesca Bianchi

Tyger Tyger by Francesca Bianchi

In order to stand out from the crowd at this year’s office holiday party or visit to the pub, you may be searching for something nuanced and unexpected. Tyger, Tyger, named for William Blake’s immortal poem of the same name, certainly fits the bill.  This tiger burns with notes of honey, peach, leather, white flowers, sandalwood, oakmoss, oud, and patchouli. It’s often described as long-lasting, bright, and sensual, drying down to a warm, powdery suede. On top of the brainy associations the name carries, this unisex fragrance stands out for its expert blending of sweet, earthy, and animal-forward notes.

Creed fragrance
Creed

Absolu Aventus by Creed

Creed cologne is renowned in the U.S. and Europe for creating well-blended sophisticated scents with old-world touches. Their most famous offering, Aventus, made waves with its unusual serving of pineapple. Absolu is an intense spin on the cult classic, blending grapefruit, bergamot, black currant, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, pink pepper, vetiver, and patchouli. This new take is a juicy, spicy, and fresh with an earthy base and intense longevity, perfect for special occasions and cutting the holiday dessert fog.

Noir Extreme by Tom Ford

Noir Extreme Parfum by Tom Ford

For unbridled opulence and mystery, only Tom Ford cologne will do. TF’s Noir Extreme in parfum form (indicating a strongly concentrated scent) is a play on warm, rounded amber, delicate spices, florals, leather, vanilla, cedar, and suede. Surprise notes mimicking creamy kulfi, a traditional Indian ice cream, neroli, jasmine, and sharp cardamom create depth and contrast, resulting in a fragrance that is enveloping and dimensional without being overwhelming. This wonderful  Tom Ford cologne will glow richly all winter long.

