 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Grooming

The best mid fade haircuts for men

Blend classic looks with a modern twist

By
man consulting barber
cottonbro studio / Pexels

There are many things you can tell about a guy from his haircut. Some guys grow the long, flowing locks and do all they can to look like Thor. Or if you are a bit older and are a Gen X or Millenial, you may know who Fabio is. Other guys like to go a little shorter and get the soldier look, rocking the Jason Statham or Bruce Willis look. And still, some of us know we can’t pull off either look and opt to land somewhere in the middle with a more executive look. But there is a great look that can give you the hair you want on top while keeping the clean-cut, off-the-ear look you want; that is the mid fade.

The mid fade is characterized by beginning with a near skin fade at the bottom and fading into something longer somewhere above the years but short of the natural part. It combines the classic looks of the side part, the pompadour, and the slicked-back looks with the modern look of the shorter styles. Of course, we at The Manual can’t just tell you about a trend, we feel compelled to give you examples so you can communicate with your barber or stylist and get the look you are going for. Here are the best mid-fade haircut looks for you to pull off.

Recommended Videos

The Baywatch

Zac Effron in Baywatch
Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Let’s be honest: Baywatch is not about the hair. And if we went through all the hard work Zac Effron did to our bodies to stand toe to toe with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shirtless only for people to be talking about our hair, we’d probably be a little stymied. But the High School Musical alum was all grown up, jacked, and sporting a killer mane in the movie, and it is a great example of the longer example of what a mid fade can do for you.

One of the biggest issues with having long hair is that no matter what you do to the top and how styled it is, it can look disheveled around the ears and the back of the neck. Keeping it short in those areas and having a drastic fade to a long cut on top allows you to keep it well put-together around the edges and style however you choose on top. If you want to comb it over for an executive look or push it back for the straight-off-the-beach vibe, go for it. We’ll let you guess which option High School Musical chose in this film about lifeguards.

The Elba

Idris Elba in a jacket
Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Ok, we get it; this is another example of, “Why is anyone looking at his hair?” But hear us out: Idris Elba does some great things with short hair. Whether you watch him in Luther, Pacific Rim, or any of the countless great performances he has turned in over the years, there is always something constant. While your date may be looking at his eyes, listening to his voice, and generally swooning, you can be taking notes on how to pull off a great short version of the mid-fade.

Have you ever watched a movie with Jason Statham or Bruce Willis (Maybe you watched The Expendables so you could see them both) and envied the fact that they could pull off their hat and not worry about how their hair looked? But at the same time, know you don’t have the dome for the bald? Easy peasy, cut it short on the side, almost a skin fade, and then gradually lengthen all the way up until you have just enough to cover the odd-shaped melon you want to hide but just short enough so you can sport a hat flawlessly. That is the essence of the short mid-fade.

The Tyler Rake

Tyler Rake on the phone
Courtesy of Netflix

When you started reading that we would be talking about short hairstyles, you may have subconsciously dropped Chris Hemsworth from your mind as he came to fame due to his Norse-worthy, unshorn look. But he had another look that perfectly embodies the middle ground between the two looks above. In Extraction, he may have been protecting a young boy from danger, but he was also protecting us from bad hair days for the rest of our lives. If you don’t want to put a ton of effort into the top of your hair like The Baywatch may require, and you need a little more on top than The Elba allows, then the Tyler Rake is the perfect look for you.

This look is characterized by the same short skin fade beginning as the other two on the back and sides but allows for a longer look on the top, perfect for a side part look. If you aren’t in the mood to style the side part, that is completely fine, this style is short enough to look great just laying naturally. A shaggy look with a put-together feel. Sign us up for lazy style.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
The 11 best hair styling creams for men to get the perfect do
Tame and style you hair with the right cream to keep your look fresh all day
Applying hair cream

There are simple things each man can do in order to maintain his best self-image. One of the easiest is making sure your grooming routine is in check, and the best place to start is your haircare routine. Finding one of the best hair creams for men can add a ton of quality and value to your grooming routine and overall appearance.

Every guy can make use of an effective hair styling cream, even if they think their hair is too frizzy or unruly to be properly tamed. Unlike pomades or gels, hair styling creams often have a more matte finish and provide flexible control rather than an ultra sleek, slicked-back look (although there's a time and place for that hairstyle, too); in which pomades or gels are best.

Read more
The 15 best body lotions for dry skin to lock in moisture
Discover outstanding lotions for dry skin care
A close-up view of a man applying lotion to his hands.

In order to mature at a graceful pace and to look our best later in life, there are certain things we need to do on a consistent basis. These should be considered absolute necessities for our overall health and well-being. Sometimes we overlook certain important steps, such as our use of body lotion. We often forget to give the largest organ on our bodies, that's our skin for those in the dark, the proper attention and care that our skin needs and deserves.

While it's well advised to use body lotion during the cold winter season, the best moisturizers for dry skin can be true lifesavers year-round, especially whenever you notice your skin feeling rough and cracked. You'll absolutely want to make sure you have an effective body lotion for dry skin on hand to combat dehydrated, rough, and scaly skin.

Read more
Make grooming easy: The 8 best beard trimmers to get the job done
Whatever look you're going for, one of these trimmers will get you there
Smiling businessman with brown bag walking in city

If you want to be the envy of facial hair enthusiasts everywhere, growing a beard is only half the battle. Once your facial hair goes beyond a certain length, it starts to get messy, and even the best beard-styling products will only get you so far before it’s time to bring out a good power tool (and we do love power tools.) Enter the beard trimmer. Using a good trimmer on the regular may be what some men need to keep their facial beasts under control. Depending on how fast their hair grows, others may want to use one between visits to a barber, maintaining style daily. If you are trying to develop a longer beard, you still need to trim the ends to ensure you keep the hairs strong and healthy, and it will even help them grow faster in some instances.

Either way, there is a wide range of options, from value-priced to expensive, from simple solutions to those with significant horsepower. Most include comb attachments to cut hairs to specific lengths, allowing for elaborate shaping and styling. Cordless models offer convenience with as much power as you should need. Below are some of our picks for the best beard trimmers on the market.

Read more