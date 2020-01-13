The Best Men’s Turtlenecks to Wear in Winter

You’ve probably got a rotation of the best men’s sweaters for winter. There are a plethora of options, after all, from luxurious shawl collar cardigans to classic crewneck sweaters. And without a doubt, you should consider adding one of the best turtlenecks to your rotation. A major step up from a classic crewneck and yet with the dashing style reserved for wearing with your best suit, the best turtlenecks on the market signify both old-school cool and modern style in equal measure. There are options at price points encompassing both affordable and splurge-worthy, and you’ll find picks in both categories below.

Abercrombie and Fitch Pima Cotton Turtleneck Sweater

For affordable style in the clutch, we can’t recommend Abercrombie and Fitch’s pima turtleneck that’s surprisingly easy to layer without weighing you down. You’ll be surprised at how far the right turtleneck can take you (try it under a suit or a blazer, for starters).

Banana Republic Cable-Knit Turtleneck Sweater

Channel rugged style to keep you warm on a brisk winter morning with this unique take on the turtleneck. The cable knit pattern has us dreaming of a roaring fire and a hot cup of coffee somewhere off the beaten path.

Uniqlo HeatTech Turtleneck Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

Yes, you can get a stylish turtleneck for under $25 — it’s entirely possible with the affordable and adventure-ready Uniqlo HeatTech Turtleneck, designed to keep you remarkably warm in frigid weather.

Michael Kors Cashmere Turtleneck

Go for a major upgrade (and an investment-level one, at that) with this handsome and refined Michael Kors cashmere turtleneck. Is it a big spend? Assuredly. But will you have it for years to come? Yes, definitely.

Todd Snyder Cashmere Turtleneck

Want the kind of classic turtleneck that calls to mind pure throwback style? This handsome Todd Snyder Cashmere Turtleneck is a major winner, what with a rich chestnut color that looks seriously cool when paired with tan herringbone trousers.

Sunspel Merino Wool Roll Neck Jumper

What kind of turtleneck might James Bond wear? Well, in recent times, the world’s top secret agent has been known to favor Sunspel knits, so this luxurious merino wool jumper might just be a top pick if you want to feel a bit more like 007.

