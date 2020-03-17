Why You Should Own a Smoking Jacket (and the Best Ones to Buy)

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Lavish, brash, and wonderfully indulgent, the smoking jacket is hands down one of our favorite accessories. Often associated with a certain class of debonair jauntiness (think: monocles, mustaches, and glasses of port), it rose to popularity in the late 1800s as an overgarment for tobacco fans who wanted to protect their suits from the substance’s potent aroma.

While languid sessions of pipe smoking may have fallen out of fashion, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t invest in a smoking jacket all your own! Sure, it might not be the most practical investment, but there’s no denying it’s an incredibly luxurious one. Plus, it could make for an excellent conversation starter at your next party.

Ascentix Velour Smoking Jacket

Crafted with super soft velour, this smoking jacket from Ascentix is about as classic as they come. While the plush, woven exterior is enough to drive cozy aficionados bonkers, this comfort is further accentuated by a smooth, silk lining. Pair this bad boy with an inch of whiskey, your favorite leather recliner, and a roaring indoor fire for the ideal nightcap experience.

Luxurobes Velvet Smoking Jacket

This smoking jacket from Luxurobes is another old-fashioned favorite. Made with luxurious blue velvet, this jacket cuts a traditional silhouette complete with quilted shawl collar, cuffed sleeves, and satin piping. Plush and sumptuously soft, this accessory is sure to leave you feeling stylish and oh so cozy.

Paul Stuart Velvet Smoking Jacket

High rollers should definitely check out this velvet beauty from Paul Stuart. Exceptionally well-made and tailored, this jacket gives off a cool, debonair vibe that’s pretty hard to resist. While the price tag may make some run for the hills, it could be well worth it for a piece that feels bespoke and handmade.

Historical Emporium Smoking Jacket

If you’re into a strict vintage aesthetic, you may want to consider Historical Emporium. This clothing purveyor sells a ton of different smoking jackets, all of which are said to be designed in an authentic Victorian style. Certainly not contemporary, but could be a good option for folks who prefer a period-specific sensibility.

Duke & Digham Smoking Jacket

Simple is as simple does with the Duke & Digham smoking jacket. Made from 100% cotton and lined with silky smooth satin, this accessory isn’t necessarily made to stand out in the crowd, but that shouldn’t bother guys looking for a straightforward jacket. Throw this baby on, light up a cigar, and get ready for a supremely chill night in.

J. Crew Velour Tuxedo Jacket

If you like the idea of a smoking jacket but aren’t sold on the robe-like fit, you may want to opt for a slightly more conventional option, like this velour jacket from J. Crew. It’s got the swanky vibe of a smoking jacket but is done up in a way that’s a little more accessible. Plus, you can easily wear this jacket outside a smoking lounge, making it a versatile buy.

