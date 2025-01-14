How to style men’s boots with jeans: Top picks for every look

Table of Contents Table of Contents Cowboy boots Chukka Boots Chelsea Boots Desert Boots Heritage and work boots Moc toe boots Suede boots

No matter the season, there’s no denying that boots are some of the best ways to complete a denim outfit. Sturdy and quality boots can take you to any event and pair well with almost any closet. However, picking out the best men’s boots for your jeans can be a struggle, especially when dealing with the numerous styles available. While these are easy-to-style options, finding the right boot can make or break your look. While the types of jeans you choose are an important factor in making the decision, ultimately it’s best to know which types of boots go with various jeans. Whether skinny or straight jeans, the following boots are the best for completing your look and make for a safe bet in any wardrobe.

Cowboy boots

With the numerous Western-inspired trends that have infiltrated the trends, it’s no secret that cowboy boots have become a regular footwear option. While cowboy boots are often seen as too niche or specific to a region, they’re a great choice for those looking to add ornate and rugged details to their look. Going back to the basics of styling, cowboy boots have always been the best partner to wear with denim. While this classic pairing has seen variations throughout the seasons, there’s no doubt that cowboy boots pair well with any jeans. Whether it’s a pair of straight jeans paired with a taller cowboy boot or a pair of slim-fitting denim with short cowboy boots, this pairing is the ultimate classic.

Chukka Boots

Considered one of the most casual boots, the chukka boot is a short shoe that pairs perfectly with any style. Because of its simple and sleek nature, the chukka boot is ideal for your jean outfits. While there are plenty of boot materials, the suede chukka boot tends to be the easiest to style for casual attire. When pairing your chukka boots with your jeans, ensure your jeans fit comfortably over the top of your boots. While they don’t need to hang excessively over, tucking your jeans into your boots is considered a faux pas, even if you have the room. For slim-fitting jeans, ensure you pair your chukka boots with a length that hits right above the top of the boot, for the sleekest and most stylish look.

Chelsea Boots

As one of the most versatile footwear options available, Chelsea boots are a must-have shoe for any closet. Whether you’re looking to dress up or down, the Chelsea boot can help you complete your look. As with most boots, the material you pick will help elevate or dress down your outfit. Those looking to pair their jeans with a dressier boot can opt for a leather Chelsea boot that will help add some sleekness to your attire. Chelsea boots and jeans are an iconic and timeless pair that will give you plenty of options when getting dressed. If you’re looking for the ultimate versatility, opt for a neutral-colored boot with medium to dark wash jeans for an outfit that can easily serve for day or night.

Desert Boots

Although desert boots are considered a subsect of chukka boots, not all chukka boots are desert boots. Unlike the typical chukka boots, desert boots tend to have a crepe rubber sole. As a type of chukka boot, these boots are casual footwear that fits any jeans. Adding a rubber sole helps dress down the boot, making it optimal for any casual outfit you have planned while maintaining the same level of style. Although you tend to find desert boots made of suede material, you can opt for a leather pair for a dressy, everyday outfit.

Heritage and work boots

For those who work in nature, it’s no secret that heritage and work boots are the must-have footwear for safety and practicality. However, when it comes to styling boots with jeans, heritage, and work boots are among the best for getting the ultimate rugged look. For a more authentic and robust appearance, heritage boots and raw, unstyled denim will give you a more seamless look. Pairing it with simple layers like a white t-shirt and flannel will provide an unfussy and casual style. While made with the ultimate protection in mind, heritage, and work boots also offer extra comfort to those wanting more support in their everyday shoe.

Moc toe boots

A bulky type of work boots, moc toe boots are versatile shoes that can easily be dressed up or down. For those looking for a casual, rugged look, moc toe boots offer the opportunity to get the style without wearing a tall boot. While considered a work boot, the moc toe can easily be used for everyday wear along with your denim. If you want to add flair to your look, pair your moc toe boots with ripped or printed jeans. Those looking for comfortable yet stylish boots can find the right balance with moc toe boots.

Suede boots

While all materials work seamlessly with denim, the suede fabric is the best to pair with denim. The texturized look and feel of the material against the contrast against denim material give your look an extra depth to upgrade your look. No matter the type of boots you choose, suede boots are perfect for your jeans for a sleek, casual outfit. Although suede shoes tend to require care to keep them looking new, they’re the ideal shoe to add to your closet rotation.