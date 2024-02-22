Western shirts for men are back in style for 2024

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Western shirts are staging a triumphant return to the forefront of men’s fashion, reclaiming their status as a timeless wardrobe staple. With their rugged charm and versatile appeal, these iconic garments are making a definitive statement on runways and sidewalks alike. In our latest style exploration, we delve into the resurgence of western shirts, presenting our curated selection of the top five picks that epitomize modern luxury and sartorial flair.

From classic designs reimagined with contemporary twists to artisanal craftsmanship that pays homage to heritage techniques, each shirt featured in this lineup encapsulates the essence of Western-inspired elegance. Whether adorned with intricate embroidery or crafted from premium materials, these shirts offer a perfect fusion of rugged masculinity and refined sophistication.

Western shirts for men in 2024

Join us as we embark on a journey through the resurgence of Western shirts, celebrating their enduring appeal and giving you our top 5 picks to help elevate your style this year.

Levi’s Barstow Western Denim Shirt

As far as Western wear goes, the Levi’s Barstow Western Denim Shirt is a timeless classic reimagined for the modern gentleman. Crafted with Levi’s renowned quality and heritage, this shirt blends a rugged look with a modern design that can be worn not only on the farm but also on the streets of NYC.

Recommended Videos

Made from premium denim, this Western shirt exudes durability and comfort, perfect for both casual outings and more refined occasions. The indigo wash adds a touch of vintage-inspired appeal, while the Western-inspired details, such as the pointed yokes and snap-button closures, pay homage to Levi’s iconic heritage. Versatile and effortlessly stylish, the Barstow Western Denim Shirt pairs seamlessly with jeans for a classic denim-on-denim look or can be dressed up with chinos and layered with a jacket or blazer.

Wrangler Rodeo Ben Western Snap Shirt

Crafted with Wrangler’s signature attention to detail and quality craftsmanship, the Wrangler Rodeo Ben Western Snap Shirt is perfect when you really want to go for the cowboy look. Made from premium cotton in a stylish grey hue, this Western shirt features intricate embroidery detailing on the front yokes and back, adding a touch of artisanal flair. The Western snap closures offer a classic look while providing easy wearability.

Taylor Stitch The Western Shirt in Washed Denim

The Taylor Stitch Western Shirt in Washed Denim is the epitome of rugged sophistication; basically, it’s the Chris Hemsworth of men’s western shirts. Constructed from premium 7-oz. washed denim, each shirt is handcrafted to perfection, ensuring a comfortable fit and exceptional durability. The soft, broken-in feel of the fabric provides instant comfort while maintaining a polished appearance that effortlessly transitions from day to night.

The Western-inspired design features authentic detailing, including classic pointed yokes, pearl snap closures, and double chest pockets. Whether paired with jeans for a casual weekend look or layered under a blazer for a more refined aesthetic, this shirt exudes understated elegance.

Our Legacy Blue Frontier Denim Shirt

Crafted by the esteemed Swedish brand Our Legacy, the Blue Frontier Denim Shirt is a testament to Scandinavian minimalism and understated luxury. Made from premium denim in a versatile blue hue, the soft, washed finish lends a relaxed yet refined vibe, making it a versatile addition to any wardrobe. The minimalist design features a classic pointed collar, button-front closure, and a single chest pocket.

The non-stretch denim shirt features fading throughout, adding a vintage-inspired touch. It boasts a spread collar and press-stud closure for a classic yet contemporary look, while flap pockets and a shirttail hem offer practicality and style. A leather logo patch at the back collar is complemented by contrast stitching in yellow for added visual interest.

The Brunello Cucinelli Western Cotton Shirt

The Brunello Cucinelli Western Cotton Shirt is made from premium cotton, exuding a luxurious feel and exceptional quality. The crisp white hue adds a touch of timeless sophistication, making it a versatile addition to any wardrobe. The Western-inspired details, including the pointed collar, snap-button fastenings, and flap pockets, add a touch of rugged charm to the classic silhouette. Perfect for both casual and formal occasions, this shirt effortlessly transitions from day to night with ease. Pair it with tailored trousers for a polished office look, or wear it with jeans for a laid-back weekend ensemble.



How should you style men’s Western shirts?

Styling western shirts for men offers a versatile canvas to express rugged sophistication. For a casual yet polished look, pair your western shirt with slim-fit jeans and leather boots. Roll up the sleeves and add a statement belt buckle for a touch of Western flair. For a more elevated ensemble, layer your shirt under a tailored blazer or suede jacket. Opt for neutral tones like tan or charcoal to complement the shirt’s rugged aesthetic.

Alternatively, embrace the full cowboy aesthetic by tucking your shirt into a pair of bootcut jeans and adding a wide-brimmed hat. Finish the look with a leather belt and vintage-inspired accessories for an authentic Western feel.

Don’t be afraid to play with accessories to personalize your look. Add a bandana tied around your neck or wrist for a pop of color, or layer on leather bracelets and rings for a rugged edge. Whether you’re embracing full-on cowboy chic or adding subtle Western accents to your ensemble, styling western shirts for men offers endless opportunities to showcase your individuality and sartorial flair.

Editors' Recommendations