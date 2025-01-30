5 key tricks for mastering men’s winter fashion this season

Table of Contents Table of Contents Focus on the fabric Layering is your best friend Waterproof is just as important as warmth The right footwear is essential Don’t forget the gloves and scarves

As the entire country seems to be dealing with the blustery cold weather sweeping the nation, we find ourselves needing to bundle up to save ourselves from the ever-dropping temperatures. The biggest problem with budling up if you’re a man is you tend to lose all sense of style when you focus on warmth. While function is more important than fashion in numerous situations, it isn’t fun to sacrifice style for warmth. That is why we at The Manual like to dispel the rumor that you have to choose one or the other. Men’s winter fashion doesn’t have to be unstylish. As a matter of fact, entire industries and brands exist to keep you warm while maintaining your element of style.

We put together of list of five key concepts that will make it easier for you to navigate the cold, all while looking great. Stick with these, and you will make it to spring in no time while still being the center of your group’s sartorial envy.

Focus on the fabric

The truth about staying warm is that it isn’t what you wear but more of how your garment is made. There are plenty of fabrics that can be worn all year round, like cotton and wool. Cotton is breathable, making it great for the summer, and versatile enough to be made thicker to withstand the winter weather. Wool is a classic coat material but has a moisture-wicking property, making it great in all seasons if made correctly. But certain fabrics just work wonderfully for the winter. Here is what you should be picking up for your winter months:

Cashmere – Soft, luxurious, and made specifically for winter, this is the only time of the year you can wear this fabric,c so don’t miss the opportunity.

Leather – The same goes for leather, for the most part. You can wear leather in the summer if you can handle the lack of breathability. But the leather jacket is one of the coolest garments you will own, so take advantage of the chance to show it off.

Fleece – This fabric is a classic winter layering piece. Along with its warmth, it is lightweight and inexpensive, which means it is a solid choice for anyone looking to stay warm.

Down – Nothing is better than a good insulator when trying to stay warm, and nothing insulates better than goose feathers. A good down jacket or vest is a great outer shell or layering piece.

Tweed – While this is technically made primarily of wool, so it could feel like a bit of a cheat here, tweed is one of the better wool forms for the winter because it is ideally crafted to block the wind. And it’s stylish as heck with its coarse feel and rugged look.

Layering is your best friend

Layering, layering, layering. We can never harp on this tactic too much. The truth is, you can never plan for the weather. The weather reporters will do their best to keep you informed, but if you don’t know the weather, you are uninformed; if you do know the weather, you’re misinformed. You can look to James Bond’s Skyfall outfit in the movie Skyfall for a masterclass in the technique. But here is a crash course on what to try and accomplish.

Base layer – This can be anything from a tee to a henley, but should be relatively form-fitting and lightweight.

Mid-layer – Depending on the outfit, this is usually a button-up. The best way to think about this is that it is the first layer that should be more of a stylish look, such as a denim shirt, a flannel, or a dress shirt.

Top layer – The top layer is the one that will be seen the most. A sweater over a dress shirt or a quilted vest over a flannel gives you the wind-breaking layer that keeps you warm.

Outer layer – The outerwear is what will make or break your functionality. If you want a dressier option, a cashmere winter coat coming to the knees is a great option. Don’t avoid the puffer or the peacoat if you are dressing down.

Waterproof is just as important as warmth

Weatherproof outer layers aren’t just for the spring showers. The snow is just as wet and can ruin your day (and, depending on the situation, actually be dangerous) if you are not guarding against the moisture. If you don’t go with the right weatherproofing outside, the water will seep in and soak your inner layers, and you will be chilled for the entire day. In the spring, it is best to go with a canvas jacket. You can likely wear the same canvas jacket in the winter if you go with layers underneath that are a little more functional for warmth. In the winter, though, stepping up to a Burberry or Canada Goose coat is the best idea to stay warm and dry.

The right footwear is essential

Speaking of warm and dry, your footwear will make or break the effectiveness of your stylish outfit. While the top of you will be wearing multiple layers and waterproofing with the right fabrics, the fact of the matter is it is off the wet ground. Your feet are surrounded by and sometimes buried in the snow. That means you need a pair of boots (shoes can be too low and let snow and moisture into the ankles, and then your day is done for) that can be both stylish and functional. Our favorite look to go with is the rugged cap-toe boot. Of course, you can go with a duck boot for the outdoors and a rubber chelsea to wear to and from the office when needed. Don’t forget to wear thicker socks meant for a colder weather situation as well. If you are someone who needs to walk to the office, then your dress shoes and socks should go in your bag, and you can change into them at the office. They aren’t made for the cold.

Don’t forget the gloves and scarves

Finally, we have talked about the core and the feet. But we now need to discuss the accessories for caring for the extremities. The first thing you want to invest in is a great scarf. The idea behind a scarf is to shore up the closure of your coats and shirts. Many of them have open necks, so it is best if you want to remain protected from the elements to wear a scarf. The next thing you should invest in is a good pair of gloves. We are the type to have black, brown, blue, and gray for every situation, but you may feel that is overkill—no such thing for us. You should wear a hat to protect your head and ears if you can. Your hair will suffer lookswise if you are headed to the office, but we suggest getting there early and doing your hair when you change your shoes.

The cold weather is getting more intense before the warm weather rolls in, but that doesn’t mean style has to go out the window. Follow these tricks, and you will look great until the sun comes back out.