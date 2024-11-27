 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Don’t sacrifice style with winter boots: The key to functional fashion this season

Stay stylish even in mens winter dress boots

By
Closeup of man's feet wearing insulated winter boots in the snow.
Unsplash

The weather is beginning to make your trip to the office or the grocery store much more precarious. The snow is falling, and the roads are getting wet and slippery. That is when it becomes imperative that you get the right garments and shoes to protect yourself against the elements. The only problem? They are rarely as stylish as the rest of your wardrobe. Winter boots specifically have a hard time retaining the style of other seasons, and men’s winter dress boots are the closest you will get to style while staying elevated. That is why you need to find the perfect outfit to stay warm and dry while not sacrificing your style. How do you do that? By mastering functional fashion. Here is the way to nail this look.

Why winter boots feel less stylish

Man in chinos with boots
Maksim Goncharenok / Pexels

Really, what this comes down to is the argument of function over fashion. When you have something that looks great, it is often constructed without focusing on making your life easier. When you have something made for a specific purpose, you often sacrifice the look of the boot because it is meant to keep your feet warm, dry, or both. Keeping your style elevated during the winter months will come down to finding a pair of boots that find the balance between the two. Functional fashion is the hallmark of a great winter boot look.

Recommended Videos

What boots to grab for the stylish function: Nick’s Boots Insulated Waterwork

Nicks Boots Insulated Waterwork
Nick's Boots

When looking for a great combination of style and function, investing in something that has a healthy mix of both is important. Sometimes, that comes at a higher price than other boots with one or the other. One of the best investments you will ever make will be with a pair of Nick’s Boots Insulated Waterwork. Not only are they strong enough and functional enough to be worn by wildfire firefighters, park rangers, and other professionals, but they are stylish enough not to put a damper on your winter looks.

Specs
360º Stitchdown Welt for added water resistance
Vibram Unit Lug Sole
Water-resistant 7-8oz leather upper
Removeable full leather insole
Best-in-class thermal insulation

Related

How to wear them stylishly

man wearing boots on street
Afif Ramdhasuma/Unsplash / Unsplash

As you might imagine, once you find yourself a pair of great winter boots that perfectly balance function and fashion, you will want to find a handful of products that do the same throughout the rest of your outfit. Keeping every aspect of your look on that line between function and fashion is a great way to stay warm and dry in the winter while not losing that ever-important edge of style. Here are the options to make a great outfit that will look great in the office or on a casual outing all winter.

The pants: Free Fly Anchor Chino Pant

Free Fly Anchor Chino Pant
Free Fly

When looking for that perfect functionally fashionable piece, the key is finding garments that look amazing and can be worn to get things done. The Free Fly Anchor Chino is one of the best pairs of versatile pants you will find. They look elevated enough for the office but with just enough stretch and a lived-in feel to allow you to brave the winter weather and even climb a snow mound or two.

Specs
Brushed fabric delivers a soft, lived-in feel
2-way stretch for awesome mobility
Casual, everyday style upgraded with performance benefits
Fixed waist with belt loops
Button closure with zipper fly
Back drop-in pockets for stashing phone, wallet, or keys

The shirt: Buck Mason Tavern Shepherd Check Pacific Twill

Buck Mason Tavern Shepherd Check Pacific Twill
Buck Mason

Getting the right shirt comes down to the aesthetic you want to go with. If you are looking for something perfect for a day in town or watching the snowfall on the back porch, a great sweater is the way to go. However, if you need something just as workable for a day at the office, you need a good flannel button-up. Buck Mason is one of the best functional fashion houses on the market, and this check is subtle and versatile, perfect for a casual day on the town or a shift in the office.

Specs
4-oz yarn-dyed cotton
single rounded chest pocket
shell buttons
washed for lived-in feel

The jacket: Taylor Stitch Evans Blazer in Forest Birds

Taylor Stitch Evans Blazer in Forest Birds
Taylor Stitch

We know what you’re thinking: the above is a pretty casual outfit that may not be great for the office. That is where this bad boy comes in. The Evans Blazer is elevated enough to take the above ensemble from good to great and casual enough to stay in line with the rest of the aesthetic. Keep the collar down for an elevated look if you are in the office. If you are outside, flip the collar up to guard against the cold.

Specs
12-oz. 78% wool, 16% polyester, 6% nylon.
Unlined
Notch collar
Single chest pocket
Two lower patch pockets with open tops
Hand wash cold and lay flat to dry

There you have it—a great outfit to wear this winter when you need to bridge the gap between functional protection against the cold and wet and an elevated look to retain style. Use this framework to wear those winter boots, and never sacrifice your style.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Don’t worry about spilling your beer on these jeans
Wrangler and Coors create Beer Wash
wrangler x coors beer wash banquet patches

Many of us have been there, having a good time at the bar until you make the mistake of spilling beer on your favorite pair of jeans. Of course, it isn't the end of the world, beer washes out. But what if we told you that the worry of spilling your beer on the jeans was a thing of the past? Because the beer is washed IN? That is what Wrangler endeavors to accomplish with their new collaboration with Coors Banquet, called Beer Wash.

“In a world where Western wear is a modern classic, Banquet and Wrangler are the real deal,” said Marcelo Pascoa, Vice President of Marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. “We’re proud to have authentic legacies that date back decades in the American West. Nothing brings these two brands together quite like Beer Wash Jeans, which you won’t be afraid to spill a drop or two of Banquet on.”
Jeans washed in beer

Read more
James Bond is a fashion icon: Now you can keep 007 style on your coffee table
Pick up a new James Bond style book
Lashana Lynch (left) as the first female 007, backing up James Bond (Daniel Craig, right) after he's pulled from retirement.

There are very few more iconic places to look when searching for influences on menswear than the ultra stylish James Bond. Since Sean Connery exploded onto the scene in the early 60s the British super spy has entertained us with his espionage, action, suave, and of course, his stellar sartorial dominance. You can look back to Goldfinger and see Connery make a swim set cover up look masculine. You can watch Roger Moore make even the garish 70s style look regal and sophisticated. Timothy Dalton was able to keep the classic suave into the 80s despite the explosion of bright colors. Pierce Brosnan ushered in a new customer base for Omega. And, we will never forget Daniel Craig modernizing the character and his wardrobe for a new generation. But of course, you can remember that anytime you want inspiration, or you can keep it at your fingertips with Assouline's "James Bond Style," a new coffee table book hitting the shelves this month.
Detailing the style journey of James Bond

The book takes you on a journey beginning with Dr. No and dives deep into the iconic looks of not just Bond but the villains who challenged him, the women who loved him, and the people that dressed him. It is broken down for all six James Bond actors and features interviews, sketches, factoids, and behind-the-scenes looks at how the costumes came together. The book is aided by Academy-Award-winning costume designer Lindy Hemming, who worked on five Bond films (starting with Goldeneye and ending with Casino Royal).  "I don’t know any other film series that has created such a definitive style for its main character—one that’s been captivating audiences for over sixty years," she says in the book.

Read more
Men’s fashion tips: The 17 essential rules every well-dressed man should know
What every man should know to ensure he's always the best dressed in the room
Man wearing scarf in the sunset

How do you know if you have style? Well, it is a bit of a Rorschach test. It can tell people around us who we are and what we think of ourselves. It can tell people more than we think. Some of us are mavericks, shirking the rules and subverting expectations at every turn, simply because we don't like to be put in boxes. Other groups of us like rules and we want the comfort that order and uniformity bring us. Then, even more of us are somewhere in the middle when it comes to men's style and crave order and uniformity to allow us to find our boundaries, only to shirk them later when we want to feel free. Men's fashion offers us all of the above.

Now, before we start throwing a bunch of rules at you, remember something vital: Rules are made to be broken. Artists do this all the time. They take a conventional rule and begin to push the boundaries until the rule is now ... as Captain Barbosa would put it ..."more of a guideline than an actual rule." Fashion is the same. True style is living within your own expression of the rules and pushing the boundaries until you express who you are. Now, there is definitely a balance here. While some rules are made to be broken, others are tried-and-true staples to live on.
Rules vs. guidelines and how to break them

Read more