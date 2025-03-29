April Showers don’t bother Jack Victor with their new Elements capsule

Nursery rhymes may make you feel better on occasion, but “April showers bring May flowers” only works if you actually make it to May to enjoy the blooms. Depending on where you live, you could be in danger of washing away if you don’t protect yourself from the occasional downpour. The Jack Victor Elements Capsule is setting up to be one of the most important of the year as it brings the best rain jackets on the market all in one place for you to pick up whatever your style aesthetic may be. Of course, that means there are inevitably going to be a handful of options to choose from, but the collection from Jack Victor is the complete set.

Stay dry AND stylish

For us, the building of a collection starts from the top down. That means we will look at the more elevated options that will create the perfect dressed-up looks protected from the rain. The oatmeal topcoat is the perfect versatile option to go over your suits and office wear. Then, the Herrington Jacket in pure cashmere creates the best smart casual look out there. The next step is to pick up your streetwear or more casual looks, and the best-selling Navy Bomber Jacket is the headliner for the whole collection. The perfect jacket for every day when you leave the office to live your life. They also offer a suede hooded vest that is the pinnacle of street style. Finally, the in-between styles focus on functionality, leaving the raincoats and the field jackets for those times when you need something to get you through the worst weather of the season.