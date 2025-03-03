Banana Republic celebrates The White Lotus with new capsule collection

If you are a TV guy, you may be excited about the upcoming third season of The White Lotus. The series is a deep dive, albeit comedic, into the worst of the worst that the human race has to offer. It is a little more digestible when these deplorable people are in a beautiful resort like The White Lotus, and if Banana Republic has anything to do with it, wearing beautifully stylish clothing. The Banana Republic x The White Lotus collaboration puts the cast in stellar resortwear in their new capsule collection with star Patrick Schwarzenegger.

“The Banana Republic White Lotus collaboration brings the show to life with the perfect mix of effortless and vacation style,” said Patrick Schwarzenegger. “Banana Republic’s attention to quality and craftsmanship with this collection is impressive.”

The beauty of resort wear

The key to fabulous resort wear is the combination of breathable fabrics and bright prints. The 24-piece collection features ultra-packable men’s and women’s apparel and accessories, infusing the collection with rich hues of turquoise, navy, red, and yellow, alongside graphic prints and fluid silhouettes. The set prepares you for the season’s launch and, equally, for your upcoming summer getaway.

“Our heritage, rooted in travel, meets the world of The White Lotus with a thoughtfully crafted collection that is both aspirational and attainable”, said Meena Anvary, Head of Marketing for Banana Republic. “This collection celebrates a sense of discovery and wit through a premium lens. Featuring tropical and vintage-inspired prints from our archives and landscapes of Thailand – it embodies the spirit of adventure.”

