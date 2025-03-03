 Skip to main content
Banana Republic celebrates The White Lotus with new capsule collection

Patrick Schwarzenegger is the face of Banana Republic's new collaboration

By
Banana Republic The White Lotus Capsule polo
Banana Republic

If you are a TV guy, you may be excited about the upcoming third season of The White Lotus. The series is a deep dive, albeit comedic, into the worst of the worst that the human race has to offer. It is a little more digestible when these deplorable people are in a beautiful resort like The White Lotus, and if Banana Republic has anything to do with it, wearing beautifully stylish clothing. The Banana Republic x The White Lotus collaboration puts the cast in stellar resortwear in their new capsule collection with star Patrick Schwarzenegger.

“The Banana Republic White Lotus collaboration brings the show to life with the perfect mix of effortless and vacation style,” said Patrick Schwarzenegger. “Banana Republic’s attention to quality and craftsmanship with this collection is impressive.”

The beauty of resort wear

Banana Republic The White Lotus Capsule geo
Banana Republic

The key to fabulous resort wear is the combination of breathable fabrics and bright prints. The 24-piece collection features ultra-packable men’s and women’s apparel and accessories, infusing the collection with rich hues of turquoise, navy, red, and yellow, alongside graphic prints and fluid silhouettes. The set prepares you for the season’s launch and, equally, for your upcoming summer getaway.

“Our heritage, rooted in travel, meets the world of The White Lotus with a thoughtfully crafted collection that is both aspirational and attainable”, said Meena Anvary, Head of Marketing for Banana Republic. “This collection celebrates a sense of discovery and wit through a premium lens. Featuring tropical and vintage-inspired prints from our archives and landscapes of Thailand – it embodies the spirit of adventure.”

Banana Republic

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach.
H&M channels the urban lifestyle with Atelier Spring and Summer 2025
Bringing elevated style to streetwear in 2025
H&M Atelier Collection 2

Streetwear and urban looks are two of the more popular arenas of the casual lifestyle. Whether you are looking at loose-fitting hoodies and baggy jeans with a clean pair of kicks or elevating your chinos and tees with a good pair of Chelsea boots, your day-to-day looks on the street are a part of your stylistic expression. One of the better brands on the market that encapsulates the casual wardrobe and the streetwear vibes is H&M. While it is more accessible than many other prominent fashion houses, it allows you to experiment with looks you are unsure of without full commitment to a few overpriced pieces. The H&M Atelier SS25 collection is their new dive into the season, with heritage shapes and workwear fabrics reimagined through a contemporary lens.
Classic silhouettes and workwear aesthetics

Relaxed tailoring takes center stage with their single-breasted topcoats and a cotton gabardine belted raincoat. Light Italian wool suits with sharp tailored shoulders and contrast lining are also featured for the guy looking for an elevated city look. A cropped leather moto jacket has the originality of a vintage piece with a washed and worn-in, timeless feel. The five-pocket trousers are the perfect companion to workwear-inspired jackets. Simple touches are the name of the game with this collection.

Read more
Pacsun stays philanthropic with Selena Gomez
Making a difference with style and Rare Impact Fund
Pacsun RARE DNM Edit Spring 2025_Bottoms Dark

Selena Gomez spent her childhood in front of a camera and knows what it is like to struggle with acceptance. That is why she uses her fame and influence to help others. Gomez started the Rare Impact Fund as part of her commitment to addressing mental health and self-acceptance. The Rare Impact Fund is mobilizing $100 million for nonprofit organizations to increase global access to youth mental health services and education. That is why she partnered with Pacsun to raise money through the use of exceptional style and philanthropy. The Pacsun Rare DNM Edit is the next step in their partnership, continuing it from October of last year.
Focusing on youth mental health and education

Ten percent of the sales from each collection purchase goes directly to the Rare Impact Fund, bringing a focus and a dedication to improving youth services surrounding mental health. Since the first RARE DNM Edit collection debuted in October 2024, the initiative has already raised over $70K to support youth mental health. Pacsun continues this meaningful partnership, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to advocating for and protecting young people and their needs.

Read more
GAP celebrated Black History Month with Harlem’s Fashion Row
Brining black designers to the forefront for Black History Month
HERO GROUP SHOT

GAP reached outside their house to celebrate Black History Month by teaming with a group centered in New York City dedicated to empowering black designers and elevating them to be seen by the rest of the industry. The collaboration sees the extraordinary talents of A. Potts (who also appeared at New York Men's Day this month), BruceGlen, KAPHILL, N’Gai, and Richfresh as they bring their creative vision to GAP's massive name. The GAP x Harlem's Fashion Row collection showcases what Harlem has to offer the fashion world.

"This partnership is a natural fit, as it’s rooted in our shared mission to empower creators and provide them with a platform to share their talent with the world," said Mark Breitbard, President & CEO of Gap brand. “Each designer’s creativity takes center stage — inspired by Gap’s heritage while bringing a fresh, authentic perspective to create a truly original collection. We’re excited to bring our communities together to celebrate in our hometown of San Francisco, a city that fuels creativity and innovation.”
Connecting designers of color with the world

Read more