Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance’s long-awaited RC56 collection is here

close up on heel of Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance
Just days after announcing their newest slip-on style, Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance are finally ready to unveil the launch of the RC56. The duo has been teasing the RC56 for a while, leaving fans on the edge for any official update. This new collaborative sneaker is more than just another reiteration of a New Balance model. The RC56 marks the first original sneaker from the pair and offers fans a brand new silhouette to examine. Many of the duo’s teasers involved behind-the-scenes looks into the creation of the sneaker, marking the importance of the latest model and the uniqueness of the launch. While all of the pair’s releases have been eye-catching sneaker moments, the launch of a new sneaker model makes this one of the most exciting launches for either brand this season. 

The RC56 from Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance is here

side of rc56 Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance sneaker
Modeled after 2000s-era running shoes, the RC56 dives into New Balance’s history in cross-country footwear. This shoe is crafted with perforated leather with nylon mono mesh and synthetic detailing on the uppers. Inside, the shoe features FuelCell midsole cushioning and PU foam footbed inserts that give the sneaker some extra comfort. Co-branding details are showcased on the tongue, heel, footbed, and the custom packaging. The sneaker will arrive in three stylish colors: Neon/Grey, Pristine, and Navy. The official capsule launch is set for May 23 via Aimé Leon Dore’s webstore, with the sneaker retailing for $160 each. Staying true to New Balance’s typical silhouettes, the RC56 still contains some of the favorite features of loyal fans, with the addition of Aimé Leon Dore’s unique flair.

