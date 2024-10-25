Timberland and Aimé Leon Dore new boot

 Skip to main content
Timberland and Aimé Leon Dore bring back a 90s boot you’ll love

In their fourth collaboration since 2021, Timberland and Aimé Leon Dore have partnered again to bring back an iconic 90s lace-up boot. Refreshing Timberland’s Heritage Moc Toc silhouette, this design is again seeing a release since its last rerelease in 1991. A classic and sturdy chukka boot, this is a traditional mid-lace-up boot that now appears in two colorways. Although its last release was in 1991, this style is far from outdated or retro. A timeless chukka boot, this refresh has given the boot a brand new form, making it ideal for the modern era by adding a few new features. Available in two classic colors, these boots are a must-have for any winter closet for easy styling and added support. 

Aimé Leon Dore x Timberland Mid Lace-Up GTX Boot

A quintessential fall boot, the new Mid Lace-Up GTX Boot isn’t your typical chukka boot. Both colorways are crafted with premium full-grain leather, with the brown colorway featuring an embossed crocodile texture. On the other hand, the black color combination will contain an embossed stingray pattern. Both designs carry the same pecarry-embossed nubuck collars with a soft suede accent. Lined with GORE-TEX membranes and EVA footbeds, these boots are ready for any adventure. For extra support and stability, this boot features the typical Timberland rubber lug sole for added traction. Available via Aimé Leon Dore and Timberland websites, these boots retail for $195. A classic and timeless design, there’s no doubt that these boots are made to last for years, making them a worthwhile investment for your closet. 

