You’ll love the new Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Hybris Artistica Calibre 179

Jaeger-LeCoultre reimagined the Reverso Hybris Artistica Calibre 179 and gave it a beautiful makeover, highlighted by a white 18k gold casing. In 2023, the brand rolled out an upgraded version of the Hybris Artistica Calibre 179, but it’s now taking things to the next level.

The Reverso has always been a symbol of elegance, style, and unmatched performance. It dates back to 1931, when military officers challenged different brands to design a stylish and functional watch—a timepiece suitable for polo and intense environments. Jaeger-LeCoultre stepped into those shoes with the Reverso.

Recommended Videos

The model stands out due to the sophisticated and complex rectangular shape. One of the most striking details is the double-faced design, which was cleverly engineered to showcase two faces—one on the back and another on the front.

The front face features beautiful artistic geometric lines on the upper section as a tribute to the original model from the early ‘30s. Such curves blend smoothly with the 18k gold white casing, giving the front face an interesting silver aesthetic. While those silver lines add to the overall look, the blue lacquer finish on the dial is the icing on the cake. It creates a unique contrast between different sections.

Unlike the front face, the reverse side is more mechanical and in line with Jaeger-LeCoultres heritage. Even though the reverse face preserves a few details from the past, it also dips its toes into modern style with laser skeleton sections. To pass down the heritage to the next generation, a few sections have hand-applied lacquer.

This edition also runs on the Jaeger-LeCoultre Calibre 179, a powerful manually wound movement with a 40-hour power reserve. As a limited edition watch, the number will be capped at 10 pieces—each costs $560,000.