You’ll love the new colors in this Richard Mille sapphire collection

Check out the bright and conspicuous casings on this Richard Mille Sapphire collection

By
RM Sapphire Collection
Richard Mille

Richard Mille has been setting the standard with its colorful designs. A few years ago, RM rolled out watches inspired by candies, which had a high demand. And just like candies, everyone wanted a piece.

Thanks to the conspicuous materials, this collection plays with color and redefines the conventional way of doing things. Apparently, this is not RM’s first time — the brand has been coming up with new ways of doing things. For instance, RM manufactured an entire casing from sapphire 12 years ago.

The material is constructed with heavy-duty machines due to its hard properties — a lot of effort goes into this whole process. It might take 1,000 hours to do everything right, from molding to polishing.

Well, Richard Mille has gone back to its old ways. It added the lilac timepiece to the collection, which is now made up of four different watches with these colors — fuchsia, lilac, green, and pink.

Since this model is made from sapphire, it offers beautiful views of the mechanism. The open-work arrangement is complemented by a wide variety of different stones, from blue sapphires, white agate, and yellow sapphires to malachite.

Apart from that, the movement is also manufactured from luxurious materials. For starters, a certain section of the caliber is constructed from 18-karat gold, and it’s topped off by diamonds to make the whole timepiece more stylish. While the caliber is constructed from high-end materials, it is quite powerful too — it offers a power reserve of 50 hours.

Only 28 pieces have been constructed, and each color variant has seven watches.

Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
