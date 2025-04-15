Adidas gets back into the golf game with a new collection

With golf season in full swing, brands show up with the best pieces to hit the course. Certain athletic brands like Reebok have already returned to the green with golf collections that bring luxury to the game. Adidas is rejoining its golf journey with a new lineup that honors the game. Along with an ample collection for men and women, the new adidas golf collection offers new footwear, apparel, and accessories that bring a street style touch to golf. The athletic company has launched two new sneakers for the inaugural collection that easily add a stylish touch to your golf outfits. Aptly named adidas Originals Golf, this new lineup continues adidas’ story within the golf game, which has long remained out of the spotlight until now.

Adidas Originals Golf returns to the green

For their first golf collection back, adidas has unveiled two new sneakers with four colorways each to expand your footwear options. Inspired by the brand’s golf shoe releases in 1986, Coursecup is a new silhouette released for this collection that offers a sleek and timeless silhouette. Created with genuine leather uppers and wingtip detailing, this shoe offers performance features in a classic design. The Gripmore spineless outsole offers versatile traction on the course while drop-in EVA cushioning adds comfort.

Along with the Coursecup shoe, adidas is releasing the first Gazelle Golf sneaker. Taking from the classic Gazelle silhouette, this sneaker includes additional cushioning and a durable adiwear spikeless outsole for support and comfort. Made with waterproof suede uppers and drop-in EVA cushioning, this silhouette is equally sleek and practical. Both shoes and the rest of the collection are now available via the adidas web store. The Coursecup silhouette retails for $150, while the Gazelle Golf sneaker is $120.