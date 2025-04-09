When is golf season? Here are key dates to know

Table of Contents Table of Contents When is golf season? When do the four major championships start and end?

Golf is a great way to challenge yourself and get some fresh air while you’re at it (though it can also be frustrating, which is why the game has also been called “a good walk spoiled”), but if you’re brand-new to the sport, you might be wondering, “When is golf season?” I know that’s not always a straightforward question to answer. Golf season is tricky to pin down, primarily because it can vary depending on where you are in the world. Fortunately, that gives you a great excuse to travel! And I’m here to help answer your questions. Keep reading to learn about some key dates that you should know as we head into golf season.

When is golf season?

Generally, in the Northern Hemisphere, golf season runs from spring through fall, roughly from March or April to October or November. This is when the weather is warm enough and the courses are in good condition. However, there are plenty of places in the United States where golf can be played year-round, such as parts of Florida, Arizona, and California.

In the Southern Hemisphere, the golf season is opposite to that in the Northern Hemisphere due to the reversed seasons. Typically running from their spring to fall season, expect to play the best golf from September or October to March or April. I recommend going to Australia or New Zealand since their peak seasons are from September to April, and the best conditions can be found during spring in October and November or fall in March. Northern regions like Queensland might be playable year-round depending on how wet it gets, but there are plenty of courses to play.

When do the four major championships start and end?

Golf has four important championships each year; these are often called “the Majors,” and they have traditional time slots in the golf calendar. Although dates tend to shift slightly from year to year based on weekends and course availability, the golfing world eagerly awaits year-round, knowing that these four championships could make or break a career. Here’s when each major championship starts and ends in 2025.

The Masters Championship

The Masters, started in 1934 by Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts, is the youngest major of the four. It begins on the Thursday of the first full week in April. This year, the Masters will be held from April 10th to the 13th. This event is always held at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, a private course Jones co-designed with Alister MacKenzie.

The spectacle includes a 72-hole stroke play, during which 90-100 qualifying golfers compete over the course of four days. Players are invited to participate based on past wins, world rankings, or special exemptions. Once the competitors reach 36 holes, there is a cut to keep the top 50 players, plus ties and those within ten shots of the lead.

Winners receive a coveted green jacket, which has been handed out to winners since 1949. Notable winners include Jack Nicklaus, who has won the Masters six times, and Tiger Woods, who won with a 12-shot victory in 1997.

PGA Championship

The PGA Championship is another major championship launched in 1916 by the PGA of America. Originally a match-play event, it switched to stroke play in 1958. Unlike the Masters, the PGA rotates courses across the United States. In the words of newly-crowned PGA Champion Min Woo Lee after his first win, “It’s hard — it’s really hard.” It generally starts in the third or fourth week of May and ends four days later. This year, the tournament will occur at Quail Hollow from May 15th to 18th.

Like the Masters, the PGA Championship is a 72-hole stroke play event, but only about 150 golfers are allowed in the field. After hole 36, the championship is cut to the top 70 golfers, plus ties. To qualify, golfers must rank high in another tournament or receive a special invite.

Notable winners include Walter Hagen and Jack Nicklaus, who tie for the most wins with five each. Of course, Tiger Woods’ 2000 playoff win at Valhalla is legendary.

U.S. Open

The U.S. Open, held by the United States Golf Association (USGA), began in 1895 and is the second-oldest major championship. It rotates among America’s toughest courses. This year, the event will be held at Oakmont on June 12th through the 15th.

The Open is most notable for being one of the most technically difficult championships. It has 72-hole stroke play and about 150 qualifiers from open events. A cut at 36 holes keeps the top 60 players, plus ties. Anyone can qualify, hence the “open,” so this tournament sees a lot of newer faces.

Notable wins include Willie Anderson, Bobby Jones, Ben Hogan, and Jack Nicklaus, who all tie at four wins each.

The British Open

The British Open, also known as the Open Championship, is the oldest major, starting in 1860. This championship is played on links courses in the UK, so expect some sweeping coastal views and stunning greens. Starting in the third or fourth week of July 2025, dates will cover July 17th to the 20th at Royal Portrush.

The British Open is a 72-hole stroke play with a field of about 150 pros, qualifiers, and past champions. A cut at 36 holes keeps the top seventy, plus ties. Winners receive the Claret Jug. Harry Vardon holds the record for the most number of wins at six, which hasn’t been broken in over 100 years.

While golf season doesn’t have a one-size-fits-all answer, the guide allows you to travel and experience golf at its finest.