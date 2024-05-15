Check out these stunning destinations

For avid golfers and connoisseurs of extravagant getaways alike, the allure of the best golf resorts in the world is irresistible. From gorgeous ocean views to carefully manicured landscapes, these destinations offer more than just a game of golf; they provide an unforgettable experience that combines the thrill of the sport with unparalleled hospitality and relaxation.

Pebble Beach Golf Resort, USA

Consistently ranked as one of the top golf resorts in the world, Pebble Beach in California offers an exceptional golfing experience with its iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links and four other championship-caliber courses. The resort boasts three hotels, with 492 rooms and suites for guests to enjoy. Additionally, the resort contains luxurious accommodations, ten restaurants, a world-class spa, hiking trails, and a range of other amenities.

Turnberry, Scotland

Located on the Ayrshire coast of Scotland, Turnberry is a legendary golf course that has hosted the Open Championship on multiple occasions. This iconic golf resort is home to two beautiful championship courses, the Ailsa and the King Robert the Bruce, as well as one 9-hole course. Beyond the greens, the resort boasts luxurious accommodations and amenities, including three restaurants, a spa, horseback riding opportunities, clay shooting, and sporting activities. In 2023, Turnberry took home the Scotland Prestige Hotel Award for “Best Five-Star Hotel.”

Oitavos Dunes, Portugal

Perched on the western edge of Europe amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Portugal’s Sintra-Cascais Natural Park, Oitavos Dunes is one of the best golf resorts in the world. Considered one of Europe’s finest golf courses, Oitavos Dunes unfolds its 18 holes across windswept dunes, providing players with panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean. The hotel itself includes 142 spacious rooms, lofts, and suites at the Oitavos hotel, designed by Portuguese architect José Amaral Anahor. The resort also offers private beach access, cycling and helicopter tours, a spa, pools, and horseback riding.

Four Seasons Resort Lana’i, USA

Situated on the secluded island of Lana’i, often referred to as the “Private Island,” the Four Seasons Resort Lana’i provides guests with beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean and lush tropical landscapes. The resort’s championship golf course, Manele Golf Course, was designed by Jack Nicklaus and features three holes perched on cliffs, with the Pacific Ocean acting as a water hazard. When you’re not on the course, you can enjoy a relaxing spa treatment, a private catamaran tour, or a cold drink at one of the resort’s lagoon-style pools. The Four Seasons Resort Lana’i also includes NOBU Lanai, which is a luxurious restaurant featuring Japanese cuisine from world-renowned Chef Nobu Matsuhisa.

Cabot Cape Brenton, Canada

Cabot Cape Brenton is a stunning golf resort in Nova Scotia, settled between the Atlantic Ocean and the cozy town of Inverness. The spacious resort contains 72 rooms, 19 villas, and 30 luxury homes. Cabot Cape Brenton features two world Top 100 golf courses, as well as a smaller par-3 course. Cabot Links is often hailed as Canada’s first authentic Links course and attracts golfers from all over the world. Beyond the fairways, Cabot Cape Brenton offers exquisite dining options featuring fresh local cuisine as well as fishing, hiking, tennis, and boating opportunities.

Gleneagles, Scotland

Gleneagles is a 5-star luxury hotel and resort in Auchterarder, Scotland. Renowned for its championship golf courses, including the PGA Centenary Course and the venue for the 2014 Ryder Cup, Gleneagles offers golfers of all skill levels the opportunity to hit the greens. The resort also features a full PGA academy on-site for players to practice their skills. Additionally, the luxury hotel features a spa, a shooting range, tennis courts, a zip line, and the only restaurant in Scotland with two Michelin stars.

Mission Hills Haikou, China

Located in the capital of southern China’s Hainan Island, Mission Hills Haikou is one of the best golf resorts in the world. This massive resort spans over 20 square kilometers (roughly the size of Manhattan) and contains ten incredible golf courses. Beyond golf, the resort offers a luxury hotel with 538 rooms, a waterpark, a natural mineral springs reserve, 12 restaurants, a recreation center, and a shopping arcade.

Lofoten Links, Norway

Head over to Lofoten Links for a Scandinavian golf experience. Lofoten Links is situated in Gimsøysand, Norway, and contains the world’s northernmost Links course. When playing on this course, you can enjoy stunning views of both the ocean and the distant mountains. During certain times of the year, you can even see the Northern Lights! Instead of hotel rooms, Lofoten Links offers cozy, Nordic-style lodges located just steps away from the course. The resort also offers amenities and activities like horseback riding, beach saunas, and hiking trails.

