These are the best golf resorts in Florida

The Sunshine State's best golf getaways

By
Golf Resort
jemacb / Pixabay

The Sunshine State has long been synonymous with pristine beaches, vibrant nightlife, and, of course, world-class golfing experiences. Florida’s rich history with golf dates back to the late 19th century, when affluent northerners seeking respite from the harsh winters discovered the state’s beautiful climate and sprawling landscapes. As such, Florida naturally became a popular choice for golfing retreats. Its flat terrain, dotted with natural water hazards and framed by swaying palm trees, provided the perfect canvas for golf course architects to create masterpieces that only continue to grow in popularity.

Today, Florida boasts a wide array of golf resorts that cater to players of all skill levels. Let’s take a look at some of the best golf resorts in Florida, each offering fun golf experiences as well as luxury accommodations and gorgeous scenery.

World Golf Village, St. Augustine

Golf Resort Florida
12019 / Pixabay

Situated in the historic city of St. Augustine, the World Golf Village is one of the best golf resorts in Florida. Boasting two championship courses designed by golf legends Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, this famous resort offers golfers an unparalleled experience. Visitors to this resort can also explore the World Golf Hall of Fame, which is located right next door and showcases artifacts and memorabilia celebrating the sport’s greatest players.

The World Golf Village Renaissance St. Augustine Resort does a wonderful job combining golf and luxurious amenities. The resort offers 301 guest rooms, each featuring spacious spa-inspired bathrooms, granite countertops, and wet bars. Visitors can enjoy a delicious meal at the Villagio Italian Grille or take the free shuttle into downtown St. Augustine to check out the surrounding area.

The Biltmore, Coral Gables

The Biltmore
The Biltmore

Located near the Miami area, The Biltmore stands as a timeless symbol of elegance and luxury. With a history dating back to the roaring 1920s, this Mediterranean-style resort exudes old-world charm while still offering modern amenities. The resort’s restored 18-hole, par-71 Donald Ross Championship Golf Course is great for golfers of all skill levels. Additionally, the resort boasts a golf academy led by PGA-certified instructors.

The Biltmore features 271 spacious guest rooms, including 173 suites, with open-air balconies and stunning golf course views. The resort features several eateries and bars, including the romantic Fontana restaurant. When visiting The Biltmore, you’ll also find a full-service spa, salon, fitness center, and swimming pool.

The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando

The Ritz Carlton
The Ritz-Carlton Orlando

Just a few miles outside of Downtown Orlando, The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club is located within the Grande Lakes Orlando resort complex. The resort’s gorgeous golf course, designed by Greg Norman, winds its way through pristine wetlands and oak hammocks, presenting players with a challenging yet picturesque backdrop for their game. The hotel golf club also provides lessons for both adults and children.

Accommodation options at The Ritz-Carlton include spacious suites as well as large homes for bigger groups. Guests can relax and unwind at the resort’s 40,000-square-foot spa with an outdoor pool and courtyard as well as private pool cabanas. Visitors can also enjoy fun experiences such as canoe tours, Falconry classes, and fishing.

LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort, Naples

LaPlaya
LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort

Set amidst 14 acres of lush tropical landscape, the LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort is an idyllic retreat in Naples, Florida. The resort’s partnership with the iconic LaPlaya Golf Club gives guests access to one of the finest golf courses in the entire country. Designed by Robert Cupp, the 18-hole course takes players through scenic mangrove preserves and sparkling lakes.

When you’re not on the course, you can enjoy the turquoise waters and white sandy beaches along the shores of Naples. The rooms and suites at the resort offer stunning bay or gulf views and all of them have been recently renovated. For stress-relieving treatments, beauty services, and poolside massages, head over to LaPlaya’s SpaTerre. If you’re hungry, then check out the resort’s signature fine dining restaurant, BALEEN Naples.

Reunion Resort & Golf Club, Kissimmee

Reunion Golf Resort
Reunion Resort & Golf Club

Boasting three championship golf courses designed by legends Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, and Tom Watson, the prestigious Reunion Resort & Golf Club in Kissimmee is a must-visit for any player. From state-of-the-art practice facilities to personalized instruction from PGA-certified professionals, golfers are sure to have an unforgettable experience at this resort.

Beyond the golf course, you’ll find a 5-acre water park, a tennis center, several dining options, 7 pools, and a fitness center. The resort also offers free transportation to Walt Disney World. Reunion Resort & Golf Club is one of the most kid-friendly resorts on our list, boasting two playgrounds, a mini golf course, and bike rentals.

Innisbrook, a Salamander Golf & Spa Retreat, Palm Harbor

Innisbrook Golf Resort
Innisbrook Golf Resort

Innisbrook, a Salamander Golf & Spa Retreat, is home to four championship golf courses, including the celebrated Copperhead Course, known for hosting the PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship. Designed by the legendary Larry Packard, these courses offer diverse challenges that cater to golfers of all abilities. 

There’s always something to do at this luxurious resort. Whether you’re working out in the 4,800-square-foot fitness center, testing your skills at the tennis facility, or cruising around on one of the resort’s complimentary bike rentals, you’ll never be bored at Innisbrook. Additionally, the resort features a spa, five restaurants, and six heated pools. Innisbrook also hosts a semiannual “Cars & Coffee” event. This car show is open to the public and provides complimentary coffee and donuts.

