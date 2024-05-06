What is an executive golf course? Skip the long game and find the time for this shorter course

 Skip to main content
What is an executive golf course?

What is an executive golf course?

A group of friends playing golf.
What are you supposed to do when you want to play a round of golf but don’t have that kind of time? You should find the nearest executive golf course. What is an executive golf course? It’s a must when you only have a few hours on a Saturday instead of a whole day, but you’d like to get a few swings in. Here’s what an executive golf course is, and why you should tee up at one instead of heading to the driving range.

What an executive golf course is

Man golfing at a club.
Take the regular golf course we all know and love, and make it smaller and shorter.

  • Around 2,600 yards in a 9-hole course, with par ranging from 28 to 32
  • Around 5,200 yards in an 18-hole course, with par ranging from 55 to 65
  • Might contain maybe one par 5 hole and a couple of par 4 holes
  • Will mostly contain par 3 holes
Where to find executive courses

Your best bet to finding an executive course is to go to your regular course and ask. While the courses could be on their own, like putt-putt, they could be part of a regular course, driving range, or other facility arrangement. 

Why is it called an executive course

We have to separate the different courses somehow, and using “big course” and “little course” just doesn’t do it. The name came from the idea that busy business executives only had a certain amount of time to get their golf game in, so there was a need for a shorter course.

Perks of an executive golf course

A golfer carrying their bag on the course.
If you aren’t ready to give up your favorite green for a new course, then hear us out about the perks of taking your clubs over to an executive golf course.

Time saver

To play a full round of golf on a regular course could take an entire day, easily. But you could run through an executive course in around three hours. That’s perfect for a quick after-work go or when you want to play on the weekend but still do other things.

Great starter course

There’s no shame in being petrified on a regular golf course if it’s your first time, especially if you go with experienced players. The executive courses are less intimidating for people learning the clubs.

Practice makes perfect

Even if you aren’t a beginner and know how a regular course works, an executive course makes a worthy place to practice your flop shot.

Built for those who can’t play a full round

If you have a disability, play with a handicap, or can’t physically get through a regular game of golf, the shorter style of the executive course is a match.

Cost-effective

The fees and costs of playing golf are high enough as it is. For a more financially savvy player, this course offers a chance to get out and play for a more affordable price.

Not that you need another excuse to get the clubs out, but you should try an executive course and see how you like it. If you love playing golf but can’t get through a whole round, don’t have the time to take every weekend off, or have always wanted to play but the regular courses freak you out, look for an executive golf course to get out on. The fresh air will do you good.

