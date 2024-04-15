 Skip to main content
The 9 best golf movies of all time – from Caddyshack to The Legend of Bagger Vance

Do you love the game? Then get inspired to get back out there by watching these movies

Jacob Kienlen
By
Happy Gilmore
RGR Collection / Alamy

When it comes to sports movies, some of our favorite films have always been golf adjacent. There’s just something about this slow-paced and overwhelmingly frustrating game that we can’t get enough of. So now that spring has arrived, it feels like the perfect time to go back and rewatch some of the best golf movies of all time.

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a complete amateur, these great golf films have a little something for everyone. Whether you’re looking to experience the drama of the game through a comedy or a biographical spotlight, we’ve got you covered.

Tommy's Honour (2017)

Tommy's Honour
117m
Genre Drama, Romance
Stars Peter Mullan, Jack Lowden, Ophelia Lovibond
Directed by Jason Connery
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon
Tommy’s Honour is a historical drama film centered on the lives of two Scottish golfing legends, father and son, Thomas “Old Tom” Morris (played by Peter Mullan) and Thomas “Young Tom” Morris (played by Jack Lowden). The Morrises are credited with being instrumental in shaping the modern game of golf in the late 19th century. Old Tom was a renowned greenkeeper and clubmaker, while Young Tom was a golfing prodigy. The film explores the complicated relationship between the father and son. Old Tom is a strict traditionalist, while Young Tom is a natural talent who pushes boundaries. Tommy’s Honour follows their journeys through triumphs on the golf course, but it also grapples with personal struggles and the challenges fame brings.
Caddyshack (1980)

Caddyshack
48 %
7.2/10
r 98m
Genre Comedy
Stars Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield, Ted Knight
Directed by Harold Ramis
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon
Caddyshack is one of the best comedy movies of all time, and it’s also the best golf movie. Hilarious and unconventional, Caddyshack envelops so many zany characters and storylines that you’ll want to follow. The main character, Danny Noonan (Michael O’Keefe), is a young and impressionable caddy at a high-class Country Club who is just trying to get some scholarship money to afford an education. With Rodney Dangerfield and Chevy Chase thrown into the mix, it only gets better from there. If you’re a fan of Bill Murray movies, this is a must-see.

The Greatest Game Ever Played (2005)

The Greatest Game Ever Played
55 %
7.4/10
pg 120m
Genre Drama
Stars Shia LaBeouf, Stephen Dillane, Josh Flitter
Directed by Bill Paxton
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+

The greatest game ever played is more than just a golf movie, it’s a look into golf history. The story follows a young, working-class boy named Francis Ouimet (Shia Labeouf) as he tries to make his dreams of becoming a golf champion a reality. Though it’s primarily a drama, there are bits of humor and action sprinkled throughout the film.

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Happy Gilmore
31 %
7.0/10
pg-13 92m
Genre Comedy
Stars Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen
Directed by Dennis Dugan
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon
Happy Gilmore is one of the best Adam Sandler movies you will ever see.  The story follows Happy (Adam Sandler), who is a wannabe hockey player. After accidentally finding out his talents truly shine on the golf course, he takes up the game to raise enough money so that his grandmother can keep her house. However, his unorthodox approach to the game creates havoc along the way.
Happy Gilmore Official Trailer #1 - Christopher McDonald Movie (1996) HD

Tin Cup (1996)

Tin Cup
60 %
6.4/10
135m
Genre Comedy, Romance
Stars Kevin Costner, Rene Russo, Don Johnson
Directed by Ron Shelton
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon
The story follows a washed-up golf pro (played by Kevin Costner) who spends most of his time working at a driving range. But when he begins to fall in love with the girlfriend of his greatest rival, he decides to try his hand and qualifying for the U.S. Open to win her heart. It’s a classic golf tale of choosing to go for it or laying up and playing it safe. It’s also one of the best Kevin

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

The Legend of Bagger Vance
47 %
6.7/10
126m
Genre Drama, Fantasy
Stars Matt Damon, Will Smith, Charlize Theron
Directed by Robert Redford
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon
The Legend of Bagger Vance is a heart-warming story of personal fulfillment and triumph over the obstacles in our lives. The story follows a down-and-out golfer (Matt Damon) who suddenly finds himself with a chance to play with two of the greats in his hometown of Savannah, Georgia. With the help of a mystical caddy (Will Smith) who seemingly appears out of nowhere, he learns to recover his golf game — and in turn, his life.

From the Rough (2013)

From the Rough
6.6/10
pg 97m
Genre Drama
Stars Tom Felton, Michael Clarke Duncan, Taraji P. Henson
Directed by Pierre Bagley
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon
Based on the true story of the first woman to coach a men’s college golf team, From the Rough follows the story of Dr. Catana Starks (Carol Sutton). Through sheer grit and determination, she does everything she can to guide her rag-tag group of golfers to a record championship season. Oh, and it also has Malfoy in it.

Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius (2004)

Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius
45 %
6.6/10
120m
Genre Drama
Stars Jim Caviezel, Claire Forlani, Jeremy Northam
Directed by Rowdy Herrington
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon
As a biographical drama, this movie is a tribute to golfing legend Bobby Jones. The story follows Bobby Jones as he rises from obscurity to become one of the most well-known golfing legends in history. It’s a look into his past life as he worked to overcome his own temper and perfectionist tendencies to master the game.

Who's Your Caddy? (2007)

Who's Your Caddy?
18 %
2.2/10
pg-13 93m
Genre Comedy
Stars Big Boi, Lil Wayne, Faizon Love
Directed by Don Michael Paul
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon
Who’s Your Caddy? is one of the worst golf movies, and thus, it belongs on the list of the best. The story follows a rap mogul (Big Boi) from Atlanta as he tries to join a conservative country club. Facing opposition from the board president, he brings in his personal entourage to help him circumvent the problem. As long as you can detach yourself from the fact it looks a lot like a Caddyshack rip-off, it’s a fun movie to sit down and laugh about.

