Do you love the game? Then get inspired to get back out there by watching these movies

When it comes to sports movies, some of our favorite films have always been golf adjacent. There’s just something about this slow-paced and overwhelmingly frustrating game that we can’t get enough of. So now that spring has arrived, it feels like the perfect time to go back and rewatch some of the best golf movies of all time.

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a complete amateur, these great golf films have a little something for everyone. Whether you’re looking to experience the drama of the game through a comedy or a biographical spotlight, we’ve got you covered.

Tommy's Honour (2017) 117m Genre Drama, Romance Stars Peter Mullan, Jack Lowden, Ophelia Lovibond Directed by Jason Connery watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Tommy’s Honour is a historical drama film centered on the lives of two Scottish golfing legends, father and son, Thomas “Old Tom” Morris (played by Peter Mullan) and Thomas “Young Tom” Morris (played by Jack Lowden). The Morrises are credited with being instrumental in shaping the modern game of golf in the late 19th century. Old Tom was a renowned greenkeeper and clubmaker, while Young Tom was a golfing prodigy. The film explores the complicated relationship between the father and son. Old Tom is a strict traditionalist, while Young Tom is a natural talent who pushes boundaries. Tommy’s Honour follows their journeys through triumphs on the golf course, but it also grapples with personal struggles and the challenges fame brings. Read less Read more

Caddyshack (1980) 48 % 7.2/10 r 98m Genre Comedy Stars Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield, Ted Knight Directed by Harold Ramis watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Hilarious and unconventional, Caddyshack envelops so many zany characters and storylines that you’ll want to follow. The main character, Danny Noonan ( Michael O’Keefe ), is a young and impressionable caddy at a high-class Country Club who is just trying to get some scholarship money to afford an education. With Rodney Dangerfield and Chevy Chase thrown into the mix, it only gets better from there. If you’re a fan of Bill Murray movies , this is a must-see. Caddyshack is one of the best comedy movies of all time , and it’s also the best golf movie.Michael O’Keefe Read less Read more

The Greatest Game Ever Played (2005) 55 % 7.4/10 pg 120m Genre Drama Stars Shia LaBeouf, Stephen Dillane, Josh Flitter Directed by Bill Paxton watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ The greatest game ever played is more than just a golf movie, it’s a look into golf history. The story follows a young, working-class boy named Francis Ouimet (Shia Labeouf) as he tries to make his dreams of becoming a golf champion a reality. Though it’s primarily a drama, there are bits of humor and action sprinkled throughout the film. Read less Read more

Happy Gilmore (1996) Trailer 31 % 7.0/10 pg-13 92m Genre Comedy Stars Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen Directed by Dennis Dugan watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Happy Gilmore is one of the best Adam Sandler movies you will ever see. The story follows Happy (Adam Sandler), who is a wannabe hockey player. After accidentally finding out his talents truly shine on the golf course, he takes up the game to raise enough money so that his grandmother can keep her house. However, his unorthodox approach to the game creates havoc along the way. Read less Read more Happy Gilmore Official Trailer #1 - Christopher McDonald Movie (1996) HD

Tin Cup (1996) 60 % 6.4/10 135m Genre Comedy, Romance Stars Kevin Costner, Rene Russo, Don Johnson Directed by Ron Shelton watch on Amazon watch on Amazon The story follows a washed-up golf pro ( played by Kevin Costner ) who spends most of his time working at a driving range. But when he begins to fall in love with the girlfriend of his greatest rival, he decides to try his hand and qualifying for the U.S. Open to win her heart. It’s a classic golf tale of choosing to go for it or laying up and playing it safe. It’s also one of the best Kevin Read less Read more

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 47 % 6.7/10 126m Genre Drama, Fantasy Stars Matt Damon, Will Smith, Charlize Theron Directed by Robert Redford watch on Amazon watch on Amazon The Legend of Bagger Vance is a heart-warming story of personal fulfillment and triumph over the obstacles in our lives. The story follows a down-and-out golfer (Matt Damon) who suddenly finds himself with a chance to play with two of the greats in his hometown of Savannah, Georgia. With the help of a mystical caddy (Will Smith) who seemingly appears out of nowhere, he learns to recover his golf game — and in turn, his life. Read less Read more

From the Rough (2013) 6.6/10 pg 97m Genre Drama Stars Tom Felton, Michael Clarke Duncan, Taraji P. Henson Directed by Pierre Bagley watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Based on the true story of the first woman to coach a men’s college golf team, From the Rough follows the story of Dr. Catana Starks (Carol Sutton). Through sheer grit and determination, she does everything she can to guide her rag-tag group of golfers to a record championship season. Oh, and it also has Malfoy in it. Read less Read more

Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius (2004) 45 % 6.6/10 120m Genre Drama Stars Jim Caviezel, Claire Forlani, Jeremy Northam Directed by Rowdy Herrington watch on Amazon watch on Amazon As a biographical drama, this movie is a tribute to golfing legend Bobby Jones. The story follows Bobby Jones as he rises from obscurity to become one of the most well-known golfing legends in history. It’s a look into his past life as he worked to overcome his own temper and perfectionist tendencies to master the game. Read less Read more

Who's Your Caddy? (2007) 18 % 2.2/10 pg-13 93m Genre Comedy Stars Big Boi, Lil Wayne, Faizon Love Directed by Don Michael Paul watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Who’s Your Caddy? is one of the worst golf movies, and thus, it belongs on the list of the best. The story follows a rap mogul (Big Boi) from Atlanta as he tries to join a conservative country club. Facing opposition from the board president, he brings in his personal entourage to help him circumvent the problem. As long as you can detach yourself from the fact it looks a lot like a Caddyshack rip-off, it’s a fun movie to sit down and laugh about. Read less Read more

