Everything we know about Kevin Costner’s Horizon, the 4-film series that should please Yellowstone fans

Get the scoop on Kevin Costner's upcoming western films, Horizon.

Blair Marnell
By
Kevin Costner in Horizon: An American Saga.
New Line Cinema

Fans of the hit series Yellowstone were less than pleased that the modern western is coming to a premature end with season 5. More importantly, series star Kevin Costner may not even return for the final episodes over an ongoing dispute with Paramount Network and Yellowstone showrunner Taylor Sheridan. One of the primary reasons behind Costner’s exit is that he is laser-focused on his passion project, Horizon: An American Saga. It’s the first movie that Costner has directed since 2003’s Open Range and a return to the post-Civil War timeframe in his Oscar-winning movie, Dances With Wolves.

While Yellowstone fans would surely prefer to see Costner reprise his role as John Dutton one last time, there’s a lot that they may like about Horizon. Costner’s vision was too big for any single film to handle, which is why Horizon is planned to be a four-film series, and the first two movies have already been shot!

So far, Costner has kept the specifics about Horizon‘s plot to a minimum, to the point where he hasn’t even revealed the names of the film’s characters yet. Regardless, we’re sharing everything we know about Kevin Costner’s Horizon because what we’ve seen so far looks very promising.

Jena Malone in Horizon: An American Saga.
New Line Cinema

Who’s starring in Horizon?

Costner has reserved one of the primary roles for himself, of course. The rest of the cast is also quite impressive, with a number of cinematic veterans who are lending their efforts to bring Costner’s vision to life. The complete cast list is below:

  • Sienna Miller
  • Sam Worthington
  • Giovanni Ribisi
  • Jena Malone
  • Abbey Lee
  • Michael Rooker
  • Danny Huston
  • Luke Wilson
  • Isabelle Fuhrman
  • Jeff Fahey
  • Will Patton
  • Tatanka Means
  • Owen Crow Shoe
  • Ella Hunt
  • Jamie Campbell Bower
  • Thomas Haden Church
  • Alejandro Edda
  • Tom Payne
  • Wasé Chief
  • Tim Guinee
  • Michael Angarano
  • Colin Cunningham
  • Scott Haze
  • Angus Macfadyen
  • Douglas Smith
  • Jon Beavers
  • Michael Provost
  • Kathleen Quinlan
  • Larry Bagby
  • James Russo
  • Dale Dickey
  • Hayes Costner
  • James Landry Hébert
  • Dalton Baker
  • Georgia MacPhail
  • Naomi Winders
  • Austin Archer

Sienna Miller in Horizon: An American Saga.

Is there a trailer for Horizon?

Yes. Costner recently shared the first trailer for Horizon, which revealed the central conflict in the story. In the aftermath of the Civil War, Costner’s character accompanies a caravan of settlers who are moving west in the hope of building a new life for themselves. The settlers are the heroes in their story, which is why they’re stunned when the native tribes meet them with lethal force.

However, Horizon isn’t out to demonize the Indigenous people who are fighting for their way of life. Yet even the trailer states that the natives can’t kill everyone who is coming west. And that’s why they are ultimately doomed for defeat.

The cast of Horizon.
New Line Cinema

When is Horizon being released?

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 will be released in theaters on June 28. Surprisingly, Chapter 2 will be released less than two months later, on August 16. The third and fourth movies in the story have not yet been filmed, and their fate may rest on how well Horizon is received by moviegoers.

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell is a freelance writer for The Manual, Digital Trends, Fandom, Yahoo Entertainment, and more!
