If you're never pitched a tent on the beach in the Golden State, then these spots are good places to try it

Are you yearning to ditch the daily grind and trade it for the soothing sounds of the ocean? Then California’s coastal campgrounds are calling your name! Here’s a guide to some of the best beach camping California spots that the state has to offer.

Northern California

1. Sue-meg State Park, Trinidad

Nestled in a coastal forest, Sue-meg State Park offers access to rocky shorelines, tide pools, and scenic trails. It’s an excellent spot for those who enjoy both the beach and forest environments, with plenty of opportunities for wildlife viewing and hiking. You can also explore the park’s unique geological formations and enjoy a quiet picnic with the Pacific Ocean as your backdrop.

2. Van Damme State Park, Mendocino

Van Damme State Park features both a fern canyon and pygmy forest located near the beach, providing excellent hiking opportunities. The park’s landscapes make it a great destination for nature lovers and hikers alike. Don’t miss out on the chance to kayak along the serene Little River!

3. MacKerricher State Park, Fort Bragg

Beach, dunes, and forests — MacKerricher State Park is perfect for those who love nature. Visitors can explore the boardwalk, visit the tide pools, watch for whales, and enjoy the coastal views. The park also offers horseback riding and biking trails, making it an ideal destination for those who love the outdoors.

4. Gold Bluffs Beach, Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park

This is where the awe-inspiring giants of the redwood forest meet the sandy shores. Gold Bluffs Beach offers a blend of beach and redwood forest camping, with access to the famous Fern Canyon. It’s an ideal spot for those looking to combine a beach vacation with the majesty of towering redwoods.

Central California

5. Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park, Big Sur

Though not directly on the beach, Pfeiffer Big Sur stuns with ocean views and access to the Big Sur River.

6. Morro Strand State Beach, Morro Bay

Morro Strand State Beach offers beachside camping with views of Morro Rock and easy access to the beach for fishing, surfing, and beachcombing. The wide sandy beach is perfect for leisurely strolls and picnics. Visitors can also explore nearby attractions like the Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History.

7. Kirk Creek Campground, Big Sur

Perched on a bluff with panoramic ocean views, Kirk Creek Campground offers hiking trails and beach access. The coastal scenery and serene environment make it a favorite spot for campers seeking solitude and natural beauty. The campground is also known for its incredible sunsets and starry night skies.

8. Jalama Beach County Park, Lompoc

Jalama Beach County Park is a secluded beach with strong winds, ideal for surfing and kite flying. Known for its Jalama Burger, this campsite offers a unique coastal experience with plenty of outdoor activities.

Southern California

9. Leo Carrillo State Park, Malibu

Leo Carrillo State Park features beach access, tide pools, and sea caves, along with coastal and inland hiking trails. This park is perfect for those who enjoy exploring diverse coastal landscapes and marine life. With its family-friendly environment, it’s a great place for kids to learn about nature and enjoy beach activities.

10. Point Mugu State Park, Malibu

Point Mugu State Park offers two beach campgrounds: Thornhill Broome (right on the beach) and Sycamore Canyon (near a creek and wooded area). Both campgrounds provide easy access to the beach and numerous hiking trails. The park’s terrain also includes rugged mountains and grassy valleys, ideal for adventurous hikers.

11. Refugio State Beach, Goleta

Refugio State Beach is lined with palm trees and is excellent for swimming, kayaking, and exploring tide pools. The beach’s calm waters are perfect for paddleboarding, making it a popular destination for water sports.

12. Crystal Cove State Park, Laguna Beach

Crystal Cove State Park is known for its historic beach cottages, underwater park, and scenic coastal trails. The park offers a blend of history, natural beauty, and outdoor activities, making it a unique camping destination. Visitors can also enjoy the park’s tide pools and explore the rich marine life.

13. Doheny State Beach, Dana Point

Doheny State Beach is one of California’s most popular beach campgrounds. The beach and numerous amenities make it an ideal spot for a family camping trip. The beach’s shallow waters are great for young children to safely enjoy the ocean.

14. San Elijo State Beach, Cardiff-by-the-Sea

San Elijo State Beach offers oceanfront campsites with easy access to surfing, swimming, and a nearby reef for diving and snorkeling. The marine life and beautiful beach make it a favorite among water sports enthusiasts. The nearby town of Encinitas offers charming shops and eateries for campers to explore.

15. Silver Strand State Beach, Coronado

Located on a narrow strip of land, Silver Strand State Beach offers bayside and oceanfront camping with access to both the Pacific Ocean and San Diego Bay. This campsite has stunning views and plenty of recreational activities. The unique location allows campers to enjoy both beach and bay activities, from swimming to boating.