 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Want to go beach camping in California? You’ll love these gorgeous spots

If you're never pitched a tent on the beach in the Golden State, then these spots are good places to try it

By
Surfer on cliffs, California
Frank McKenna via Unsplash

Are you yearning to ditch the daily grind and trade it for the soothing sounds of the ocean? Then California’s coastal campgrounds are calling your name! Here’s a guide to some of the best beach camping California spots that the state has to offer.

Northern California

Cliffs by the beach
Krzysztof Ziarnek, Kenraiz, CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons

1. Sue-meg State Park, Trinidad

wooded area with rocks and grass
Michael Fraley from San Francisco, US, CC BY 2.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Nestled in a coastal forest, Sue-meg State Park offers access to rocky shorelines, tide pools, and scenic trails. It’s an excellent spot for those who enjoy both the beach and forest environments, with plenty of opportunities for wildlife viewing and hiking. You can also explore the park’s unique geological formations and enjoy a quiet picnic with the Pacific Ocean as your backdrop.

Recommended Videos

2. Van Damme State Park, Mendocino

ocean with hills in background
Don DeBold, CC BY 2.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Van Damme State Park features both a fern canyon and pygmy forest located near the beach, providing excellent hiking opportunities. The park’s landscapes make it a great destination for nature lovers and hikers alike. Don’t miss out on the chance to kayak along the serene Little River!

3. MacKerricher State Park, Fort Bragg

tide pools outside
Sharon Mollerus, CC BY 2.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Beach, dunes, and forests — MacKerricher State Park is perfect for those who love nature. Visitors can explore the boardwalk, visit the tide pools, watch for whales, and enjoy the coastal views. The park also offers horseback riding and biking trails, making it an ideal destination for those who love the outdoors.

4. Gold Bluffs Beach, Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park

sand and ocean during gloomy day
Dirtsc, CC BY-SA 3.0 / Wikimedia Commons

This is where the awe-inspiring giants of the redwood forest meet the sandy shores. Gold Bluffs Beach offers a blend of beach and redwood forest camping, with access to the famous Fern Canyon. It’s an ideal spot for those looking to combine a beach vacation with the majesty of towering redwoods.

Central California

Green trees on brown rocky shore during daytime
Juliana Littig / Unsplash

5. Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park, Big Sur

ocean with rocks in it
Vladimir Kudinov / Unsplash

Though not directly on the beach, Pfeiffer Big Sur stuns with ocean views and access to the Big Sur River.

6. Morro Strand State Beach, Morro Bay

sunset near tidepool at beach
Mike Baird from Morro Bay, USA, CC BY 2.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Morro Strand State Beach offers beachside camping with views of Morro Rock and easy access to the beach for fishing, surfing, and beachcombing. The wide sandy beach is perfect for leisurely strolls and picnics. Visitors can also explore nearby attractions like the Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History.

7. Kirk Creek Campground, Big Sur

campground with view of ocean
National Archives and Records Administration / Wikimedia Commons

Perched on a bluff with panoramic ocean views, Kirk Creek Campground offers hiking trails and beach access. The coastal scenery and serene environment make it a favorite spot for campers seeking solitude and natural beauty. The campground is also known for its incredible sunsets and starry night skies.

8. Jalama Beach County Park, Lompoc

flowers near ocean
John Murphy, CC BY-SA 2.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Jalama Beach County Park is a secluded beach with strong winds, ideal for surfing and kite flying. Known for its Jalama Burger, this campsite offers a unique coastal experience with plenty of outdoor activities.

Southern California

beach during sunset
Bjorn, CC BY-SA 2.0 / Wikimedia Commons

9. Leo Carrillo State Park, Malibu

person standing on rocks in ocean
Cam Adams camadams / Wikimedia Commons

Leo Carrillo State Park features beach access, tide pools, and sea caves, along with coastal and inland hiking trails. This park is perfect for those who enjoy exploring diverse coastal landscapes and marine life. With its family-friendly environment, it’s a great place for kids to learn about nature and enjoy beach activities.

10. Point Mugu State Park, Malibu

entrance sign to point mugu state park
bahniuk, CC BY 3.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Point Mugu State Park offers two beach campgrounds: Thornhill Broome (right on the beach) and Sycamore Canyon (near a creek and wooded area). Both campgrounds provide easy access to the beach and numerous hiking trails. The park’s terrain also includes rugged mountains and grassy valleys, ideal for adventurous hikers.

11. Refugio State Beach, Goleta

ocean and sand during a gloomy day
Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, CC BY-SA 2.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Refugio State Beach is lined with palm trees and is excellent for swimming, kayaking, and exploring tide pools. The beach’s calm waters are perfect for paddleboarding, making it a popular destination for water sports.

12. Crystal Cove State Park, Laguna Beach

people on beach during day
Jack CameraMan, CC BY 3.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Crystal Cove State Park is known for its historic beach cottages, underwater park, and scenic coastal trails. The park offers a blend of history, natural beauty, and outdoor activities, making it a unique camping destination. Visitors can also enjoy the park’s tide pools and explore the rich marine life.

13. Doheny State Beach, Dana Point

birds picking at the sand at beach
Sewageboy, CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Doheny State Beach is one of California’s most popular beach campgrounds. The beach and numerous amenities make it an ideal spot for a family camping trip. The beach’s shallow waters are great for young children to safely enjoy the ocean.

14. San Elijo State Beach, Cardiff-by-the-Sea

A set of stairs leading down to the beach
Unseen Beaches / Unsplash

San Elijo State Beach offers oceanfront campsites with easy access to surfing, swimming, and a nearby reef for diving and snorkeling. The marine life and beautiful beach make it a favorite among water sports enthusiasts. The nearby town of Encinitas offers charming shops and eateries for campers to explore.

15. Silver Strand State Beach, Coronado

overhead view of beach and campground
Redideo, CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Located on a narrow strip of land, Silver Strand State Beach offers bayside and oceanfront camping with access to both the Pacific Ocean and San Diego Bay. This campsite has stunning views and plenty of recreational activities. The unique location allows campers to enjoy both beach and bay activities, from swimming to boating.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kelly Baker
Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
If you want the world’s best steak, you’ll have to go to Buenos Aires
The top places to grab a steak on earth
Steaks on a plate

The best steak in the world is in Buenos Aires, Argentina. At least that's what one of the top authorities on the subject says. The gold medal went to Parilla don Julio, a classic spot for meat, wine, and exceptional service.

The 2024 list from World's Best includes steakhouses from all over the globe. The top ten involved many countries, with just one American establishment — New York's COTE — making the grade. Other restaurants of note include Bodega el Capricho in Spain (number 2), Margaret in Australia (number 3), and Carcasse in Belgium (number 5). The number four spot went to COTE.
What makes Parilla don Julio the world's best steakhouse
So what makes Parilla don Julio the one to beat? For one, the embedded steak culture in Argentina, a nation with serious protein-over-open-flames prowess. The restaurant itself holds a Michelin Star and is run by a man with steak in his blood. Chef and owner Pablo Rivera comes from a meat-centric family, as his parents were cattle breeders and his grandmother a butcher.

Read more
7 gorgeous U.S. islands for your next beach vacation (no passport required)
Leave the passport at home
Maui Hawaii

Do you want to escape to paradise without a passport? When it comes to beach vacations, the United States boasts an array of stunning islands that rival any international tropical destination. Whether you are looking for soft sands, crystal-clear waters, or vibrant marine and wildlife, these islands offer it all and more. Let’s dive into the top seven U.S. islands that promise sun-soaked adventures and ultimate relaxation. 
1. Nantucket, Massachusetts

Situated about 30 miles off the coast of Cape Cod, Nantucket, Massachusetts, is the embodiment of New England charm. This cozy beach town features cobblestone streets, historic cottages, and a laid-back coastal vibe. Additionally, Nantucket features some of the most pristine beaches on the East Coast, such as Madaket Beach and Ladies Beach. When you’re not lounging on the beach, you can stroll through the quaint town center, lined with boutiques, galleries, and restaurants featuring seafood delicacies such as the world-famous lobster roll. Outdoor enthusiasts can take part in activities like biking along the island’s scenic trails or embarking on a whale-watching excursion.
2. Maui, Hawaii

Read more
When is the best time to visit Italy? This is when you should go
Want to visit Italy? This is when you should go
Evening light over Venice canal

Venice, Italy Federico Beccari via Unsplash

On a visit to Italy, there’s almost too much to see and do. If you’re a car enthusiast, a guided trip through the Ferrari museums in Maranello or Modena offers a singular experience. For a mix of historic charm and coastal refreshment, the Amalfi Coast delivers in spades. Then there’s the cuisine, from pizza Napoletana in Naples to sweet Tiramisu in Venice. 

Read more