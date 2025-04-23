 Skip to main content
Airbnb guests worldwide will now see the full price upfront

Users will now see all costs associated with their stay

Airbnb
We’ve all had it happen: you find an enticing price on Airbnb, only to be hit with a stack of unexpected fees at checkout. But that frustrating guessing game is officially over. Starting this week, Airbnb has rolled out a global update that displays the total price of a stay, including all fees before taxes, right from the beginning of the booking process.

The move is part of Airbnb’s broader push for transparency and guest trust, following years of feedback from users frustrated by the lack of upfront clarity around service charges, cleaning fees, and other add-ons. Now, what you see is much closer to what you’ll actually pay, with no surprises at the end.

Transparent pricing helps both hosts and guests

Airbnb first introduced total price display back in 2019 in select markets including parts of Europe, Australia, Canada, and Korea. Then, two years ago, they added an optional toggle in the U.S. and more than 200 other countries and regions, allowing guests to opt in to see the full price upfront. Since then, nearly 17 million travelers have used the feature.

Now, total price display is no longer optional, it’s the new global standard.

According to Airbnb, clear, upfront pricing enhances the experience for both guests and hosts. For guests, it removes confusion and builds trust. For hosts, it creates a more level playing field and helps them better understand how their listings are presented. Over the past few years, Airbnb has introduced several pricing tools to help hosts fine-tune their strategies, including discounts, promotional tools, price tips, and a “similar listings” feature that allows them to benchmark rates in their area.

These tools have seen widespread adoption. In the past year alone, more than 80% of hosts used at least one of them, and over 2 million hosts used the similar listings tool to compare pricing.

The top spring travel destinations, according to Airbnb
Some destinations may surprise you
Amsterdam

Airbnb has unveiled its 2025 spring travel trends report, highlighting the hottest destinations travelers are eyeing for the season. 

One of the top picks is Amsterdam, Netherlands, which truly comes alive in spring. Beyond its iconic canals and tulip-filled gardens, the city hosts King’s Day on April 27, a lively celebration featuring street parties, music, and a carnival atmosphere.

Read more
Now Now NoHo: New York’s first hotel designed for solo travelers
A NYC hotel offering something different
Now Now Noho

Now Now NoHo is the first hotel of its kind in New York—offering an entirely new take on solo travel with a design-forward, socially engaging, and highly functional approach. This hospitality experience is built for discovery—one that embraces the pace of NYC while offering a place to pause, recharge, and connect. Envisioned as a transformative boutique experience for solo travelers, Now Now NoHo offers 180 small but thoughtfully designed sleeper cabins that combine the nostalgia of European train cars with the ingenuity of Japanese capsule hotels.

The new hotel is set to open in April of 2025 located at 338 Bowery. Now Now NoHo places guests at the crossroads of some of Manhattan’s most iconic neighborhoods, including SoHo, the East Village, and the Lower East Side. Bowery is a historic street—the oldest in New York City—with deep cultural and social significance. The idea for this innovative hotel project is led by Phil Hospod, CEO & Co-Founder of Dovetail + Co, known for its critically acclimated hotel projects in multiple destinations.
Hospod shared insight into the origins behind the idea for Now Now NoHo and what guests can expect once the sleeper cabin hotel opens. He describes himself as a "hotel junkie at heart," inspired by projects like this one that challenge the imagination. Hospod is genuinely passionate about creating spaces with soul, celebrating local communities, and delivering for all stakeholders.

Read more
JetBlue will now pay you back if your trip gets rained out
No more vacation blues
Rainy street

Nothing dampens a vacation quite like endless rain – but JetBlue Vacations is now offering travelers a safety net. The travel agency has partnered with WeatherPromise to introduce a first-of-its-kind coverage that reimburses customers if their vacation is disrupted by excessive rainfall. Since rain is one of the top concerns for vacationers, the partnership aims to provide peace of mind and financial protection. 

“Travel should be exciting, not stressful, and our partnership with WeatherPromise is another way we’re making that a reality,” said Jamie Perry, President, JetBlue Travel Products in a press release. “When customers book through JetBlue Vacations, they’re choosing a travel brand they trust to support them every step of the way. We know how important vacations are, and by offering coverage against weather disruptions, we’re ensuring our customers can focus on enjoying their trips with confidence and peace of mind.”
How it works

Read more