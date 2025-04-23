Airbnb guests worldwide will now see the full price upfront

We’ve all had it happen: you find an enticing price on Airbnb, only to be hit with a stack of unexpected fees at checkout. But that frustrating guessing game is officially over. Starting this week, Airbnb has rolled out a global update that displays the total price of a stay, including all fees before taxes, right from the beginning of the booking process.

The move is part of Airbnb’s broader push for transparency and guest trust, following years of feedback from users frustrated by the lack of upfront clarity around service charges, cleaning fees, and other add-ons. Now, what you see is much closer to what you’ll actually pay, with no surprises at the end.

Transparent pricing helps both hosts and guests

Airbnb first introduced total price display back in 2019 in select markets including parts of Europe, Australia, Canada, and Korea. Then, two years ago, they added an optional toggle in the U.S. and more than 200 other countries and regions, allowing guests to opt in to see the full price upfront. Since then, nearly 17 million travelers have used the feature.

Now, total price display is no longer optional, it’s the new global standard.

According to Airbnb, clear, upfront pricing enhances the experience for both guests and hosts. For guests, it removes confusion and builds trust. For hosts, it creates a more level playing field and helps them better understand how their listings are presented. Over the past few years, Airbnb has introduced several pricing tools to help hosts fine-tune their strategies, including discounts, promotional tools, price tips, and a “similar listings” feature that allows them to benchmark rates in their area.

These tools have seen widespread adoption. In the past year alone, more than 80% of hosts used at least one of them, and over 2 million hosts used the similar listings tool to compare pricing.