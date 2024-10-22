 Skip to main content
Discover the top 10 cities with the most Airbnb-ready homes for your next adventure

The best cities for short-term stays.

By
Austin Texas
Austin, Texas Ryan Duffy via Unsplash

If you’re planning your next getaway and want to maximize your chances of finding the perfect Airbnb stay, The Perfect Rug has analyzed 50 U.S. cities to reveal the top 10 cities with the most Airbnb-ready homes. The study considered key factors like visitation numbers, apartment listings, and the percentage of those available on Airbnb.

Topping the list is Austin, Texas, with an impressive 49.37 Airbnb rentals for every 1,000 visitors. With 61% of its 19,830 apartment listings available on Airbnb, Austin has the highest number of Airbnb listings of any city analyzed, making it an Airbnb hotspot. Travelers to Austin can enjoy live music, explore Lady Bird Lake, or take advantage of incredible shopping opportunities on South Congress Avenue.

San Antonio, Texas, comes in second, with 59% of its 10,870 apartment listings on Airbnb. Known for its rich history, San Antonio offers iconic attractions like the Alamo and the River Walk.

Portland, Oregon, ranks third with the highest percentage of apartment listings on Airbnb – 77%. Visitors to Portland can explore the quirky Kerns neighborhood, known for its mix of cafes, restaurants, and shops, or head to places like Washington Park for some outdoor fun.

Other notable cities in the top 10 include Nashville, Phoenix, and Denver, each with a significant number of Airbnb listings. 

“Cities with a higher number of Airbnb listings per visitor tend to offer more diverse accommodation options, which can enhance the travel experience,” said a spokesperson for The Perfect Rug. “If you’re looking to maximize your rental opportunities or find great spots for short-term stays, consider places that maintain a balance between visitor influx and the availability of listings. This can also indicate how well a city caters to tourists, making it easier to find the perfect place to stay.”

The cities with the most Airbnb-ready homes: The full list

San Antonio
f11photo / Shutterstock
  1. Austin, Texas: 49.37 Airbnbs per 1,000 visitors
  2. San Antonio, Texas: 42.47 Airbnbs per 1,000 visitors
  3. Portland, Oregon: 38.22 Airbnbs per 1,000 visitors
  4. Charlotte, North Carolina: 27.33 Airbnbs per 1,000 visitors
  5. Nashville, Tennessee: 23.76 Airbnbs per 1,000 visitors
  6. Cleveland, Ohio: 22.30 Airbnbs per 1,000 visitors
  7. Salt Lake City, Utah: 21.33 Airbnbs per 1,000 visitors
  8. Phoenix, Arizona: 20.71 Airbnbs per 1,000 visitors
  9. Denver, Colorado: 19.95 Airbnbs per 1,000 visitors
  10. New Orleans, Louisiana: 19.02 Airbnbs per 1,000 visitors

