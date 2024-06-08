Need help planning your trip to Music City?

Looking pretty, Music City. Are you thinking about taking a trip to Nashville this year? Nashville offers a rich blend of culture, history, and entertainment that promises a memorable experience for every visitor. Whether you’re a music enthusiast looking to explore iconic venues or a foodie ready to dive into delicious Southern cuisine, Nashville has something for you. If you aren’t sure what to do in Nashville, TN, we’ve got you covered. Here are just a few of the best things to do in Nashville, Tennessee.

Take a stroll down Lower Broadway

Lower Broadway consistently makes the list of the top things to do in Nashville. This vibrant stretch, often referred to simply as “Broadway,” is lined with honky-tonk bars, live music venues, and busy eateries that showcase the best of Nashville’s legendary music scene. Lower Broadway is not only the heart of Nashville’s nightlife but also a hub where famous musicians bring their flair to the local scene. Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar offers a mix of Southern cuisine and stunning rooftop views, while Blake Shelton’s Ole Red combines great food with live music.

Indulge in some hot chicken

When visiting Nashville, trying hot chicken is an absolute must. Nashville is known for its hot chicken, and sampling dishes at the city’s legendary spots will immerse you in a cherished Nashville tradition. Iconic venues like Prince’s Hot Chicken Shack, the originator of this tradition, and Hattie B’s, renowned for its deliciously spicy offerings and laid-back atmosphere, serve up some of the best hot chicken in town.

Check out a rooftop bar

Rooftop bars are one of the best ways to get a great view of Nashville’s iconic skyline. Popular rooftop bars like L.A. Jackson, located atop the Thompson Nashville, offers panoramic views and a luxurious experience. Meanwhile, the rooftop at the Bobby Hotel delivers a trendy vibe, with a retrofitted bus seating area and seasonal igloos. Rare Bird, which is perched on the 13th floor of the Noelle Hotel, is a great place to unwind and socialize while enjoying a tasty cocktail.

Explore the Country Music Hall of Fame

The Country Music Hall of Fame is one of the top things to do in Nashville, offering an immersive journey into the history of country music. Situated in the heart of downtown Nashville, this institution features memorabilia, photographs, and instruments from legendary artists. Visitors can marvel at interactive displays, watch captivating documentaries, and even record their own songs!

Take a walk around The Gulch

Visiting The Gulch is essential for those looking to experience the city’s trendier side. This revitalized neighborhood offers a mix of upscale stores, delicious restaurants, and lively nightlife. When taking a walk through The Gulch, you’ll find yummy eateries at famous spots like The 404 Kitchen and Biscuit Love. Additionally, you’ll come across unique art galleries, chic coffee shops, and a few of the stylish rooftop bars that we mentioned earlier.

Do some shopping at Opry Mills

Shopping at Opry Mills is a fantastic experience when visiting Nashville, offering a wide array of retail options and entertainment under one roof. As the largest outlet and value shopping destination in Tennessee, Opry Mills features over 200 stores. Beyond shopping, the mall boasts a variety of dining options and entertainment venues, such as a large IMAX theater and the world-famous Madame Tussauds Wax Museum. Conveniently located next door is the iconic Grand Ole Opry, the legendary country music venue where you can catch live performances all year round.

Pick up some records

When it comes to things to see in Nashville, record stores are at the top of the list– even if you don’t own a record player. These iconic establishments offer more than just vinyl records; they serve as cultural hubs where music lovers can immerse themselves in the city’s rich heritage.

One of the most famous record stores in Nashville is Third Man Records, founded by Jack White of The White Stripes. Beyond offering a huge selection of vinyl records, Third Man Records features a recording studio, a live performance space, and a quirky gift shop. Other popular record stores like Grimey’s and The Great Escape provide equally immersive experiences, with knowledgeable staff, live music events, and opportunities to discover rare finds.

Go to The Fatherland District

The Fatherland District is a charming and vibrant neighborhood nestled within the historic East Nashville area. Known for its mix of local businesses, charming boutiques, and cozy cafes, this unique area takes you off the beaten path. Wander down the neighborhood’s tree-lined streets and discover several artisanal shops offering everything from handmade crafts at Pauli’s Place Boutique to vintage clothing at Children’s Vintage and Consignment.

