How to travel with camera gear (without breaking a lens)

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to choose the right travel camera bag How to pack your camera gear safely How to fly with camera gear How to travel with a tripod

If you have a nice camera, chances are you’ll want to travel with it at some point. But as you’ve probably already realized, it’s not as simple as tossing it into your suitcase and hoping for the best. After the first time I traveled with my Canon, I pulled my camera out of my bag only to find that my lens cap had popped off and the glass was smudged with who-knows-what from my bag. Thankfully, it wasn’t scratched, but I quickly realized that cameras, lenses, and accessories need more than just casual packing. After doing much-needed research, I’m here to share what I’ve learned and help you figure out how to travel with camera gear.

How to choose the right travel camera bag

The first step when it comes to traveling with your camera gear is picking the right travel bag. A nice camera bag should protect your gear while being comfortable to carry and easy to access.

Recommended Videos

Here are some different options when it comes to traveling with your camera:

Backpacks are ideal for long trips, as they distribute weight evenly and have space for multiple lenses, a laptop, and accessories.

Messenger bags are great for urban photography and quick access but can get heavy on one shoulder.

Hard cases provide the best protection for flights, but they’re bulky and not always practical for everyday exploring.

Sling bags are compact and easy to carry but may not fit larger gear setups.

Gadget bags are secure and have dedicated compartments for different camera gear. This is what I chose and now use when I travel with my camera.

If you’re flying, look for a carry-on-friendly camera bag that fits within airline size limits. Most airlines allow a personal item, and a camera bag typically qualifies.

How to pack your camera gear safely

Your camera gear should be secure, protected, and organized to avoid damage during transit. Here’s how you can make that happen:

Use padded dividers . A good camera bag should have customizable dividers to prevent items from shifting.

Pack lenses separately . Keep lens caps on and store them in protective pouches.

Secure your memory cards and batteries . Use a dedicated case to keep your memory cards organized and avoid loose batteries in your bag.

Protect against moisture . If you’re traveling to humid destinations, pack silica gel packets to absorb excess moisture and prevent condensation inside your camera.

Bring a rain cover . Sudden weather changes can be brutal on your gear. A waterproof cover is a lifesaver.

If you’re checking a bag with extra accessories, never put your main camera body or lenses in checked luggage. Baggage handlers aren’t gentle, and lost luggage is always a risk. Plus, Ian Plant from Outdoor Photography Guide says most airlines won’t insure the value of your expensive photo gear and you also risk getting your equipment stolen.

How to fly with camera gear

Don’t worry – the TSA says you can bring your digital camera on your flight, but here are some guidelines for you to keep in mind:

Carry on your camera gear . I’ll say it again – the safest way to travel with a camera is to keep it with you instead of checking it. Most airlines allow one carry-on and one personal item, and a camera bag can often count as your personal item.

Prepare for security screening . TSA may ask you to remove your camera and lenses from your bag, so pack them in a way that makes this easy.

Follow battery regulations . Lithium-ion batteries (used in most cameras) must be carried in your carry-on , not in checked luggage. Keep spare batteries in a protective case to prevent short circuits.

According to the TSA, if you’re traveling with a drone, you should check your airline’s regulations. Some carriers have stricter policies on drone batteries.

How to travel with a tripod

If you’re wondering how to travel with camera gear, you might be thinking about a tripod. It’s essential for landscape, night, and long-exposure photography, but carrying one can be tricky. Luckily, the TSA allows tripods in both checked and carry-on luggage, but you may be wondering how to pack it. Here are some tips for traveling with a tripod: