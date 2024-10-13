 Skip to main content
This is how to pack a suit in a carry-on (without a wrinkled mess)

You don't need to check a bag to pack a suit

By
man in suit
Hunters Race / Unsplash

Traveling with a suit can be intimidating. The last thing you want is to open your carry-on and find a wrinkled mess. But with the right techniques, you can keep your suit looking pristine without the hassle of checking a separate garment bag. Here’s how to pack your suit into a carry-on with confidence.

Choose the right suit fabric

suit jackets hanging up next to each other
Pixabay / Pexels

Not all suits are created equal when it comes to travel. Fabrics like wool, polyester blends, or anything labeled “wrinkle-resistant” are ideal choices for traveling. These materials are durable, retain their shape well, and are less prone to creasing.

Here’s what you’ll need to pack a suit

Packing a suit successfully requires a few simple items:

  • Thin garment bag: Great for protecting your suit without adding bulk.
  • Dry-cleaning bags or plastic sheeting: Place these between folds to minimize wrinkles.
  • Packing cubes: These help you organize shirts, ties, and other accessories.
  • Shoe bags: Use these to prevent dirt or scuff marks on your suit.

Method 1: The simple fold (ideal for quick packing)

person putting folded clothes in luggage
Timur Weber / Pexels
  1. Lay it flat: Start by laying your suit jacket face down on a flat surface.
  2. Fold the shoulders: Bring one shoulder over to the other, folding the jacket in half lengthwise. Smooth out any creases as you go.
  3. Add the pants: Place your folded pants along the bottom hem of the jacket.
  4. Fold once more: Fold the jacket and pants together one more time so the suit is compact and snug.

This method keeps your suit in one neat bundle and reduces the number of folds, making it less likely to wrinkle.

Method 2: The jacket wrap (for extra care)

close photo of a suit jacket
Hermes Rivera / Unsplash
  1. Jacket first: Lay your jacket face down. Fold the left shoulder back and then the right shoulder so the jacket forms a long rectangle.
  2. Add a dry-cleaning bag: Place a dry-cleaning bag or a piece of plastic over the jacket to reduce friction.
  3. Wrap the pants around the jacket: Fold the pants around the rectangle you’ve created with the jacket, making sure it’s wrapped snugly but not too tight.

This method works well if you’re traveling with more than one suit piece or want to keep the jacket and pants together.

Method 3: Rolling (great for saving space)

person rolling clothes in a suitcase
Timur Weber / Pexels
  1. Fold the jacket: Turn the jacket inside out, tuck in the sleeves, and fold it in half vertically.
  2. Roll the jacket: Starting from the bottom, roll the jacket tightly, making sure it doesn’t wrinkle.
  3. Pants next: Lay the pants flat, fold them in half, and roll them up.

This technique is perfect if you’re limited in space. Place the rolled suit inside a plastic bag to keep it in shape and wrinkle-free.

How to pack suit accessories and extras

folded suit accessories on ground
Djamal Akhmad Fahmi / Unsplash
  • Ties: Roll ties loosely to avoid creasing. Place them in a small packing cube or even a rolled sock.
  • Belts: Roll up belts and tuck them inside your shoes. It saves space and prevents them from getting bent.
  • Shirts: Fold shirts carefully, using tissue paper or plastic bags to reduce creases.

Tips for packing shoes

Shoes can be a big culprit for wrinkling a suit if not packed correctly. Always place shoes at the bottom of your carry-on, ideally wrapped in a shoe bag. Position them away from your suit to avoid unnecessary pressure or friction.

Quick tips for wrinkle-free travel

black suitcase next to potted plant
American Green Travel / Unsplash
  1. Use packing cubes for other items: The less movement your suit has in your bag, the less likely it is to wrinkle.
  2. Hang it up immediately: As soon as you get to your destination, unpack your suit and hang it up. Let gravity do its work and smooth out any minor creases.
  3. Steamer on the go: Bring a compact travel steamer with you. It’s a game-changer for eliminating any unexpected wrinkles.

FAQs

man adjusting his tie on suit
Ruthson Zimmerman / Unsplash

Should I wear my suit on the plane?

Wearing your suit on the plane is an option if you want to avoid packing it entirely. Just keep in mind that wearing it for a long flight can be uncomfortable, and it might still wrinkle.

How do I handle wrinkles once I arrive?

If you have access to a steamer or a hot shower, use the steam to gently relax the fabric. For deep wrinkles, consider hanging your suit in a bathroom while running a hot shower.

Should you roll or fold a suit?

It depends on your travel needs and the space available in your luggage. Rolling a suit is a great option if you’re limited in space and want to minimize wrinkles. However, folding a suit is often better for keeping its structure intact, especially if you have a bit more room. 

