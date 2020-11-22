How To Pack A Suit When You’re Traveling Light

With the outrageous additional fees today’s airlines charge for both checked and carry-on luggage, it can be difficult to avoid incurring these add-on expenses as you pack your bag for that last-minute business trip, wedding, or weekend away.

Sure, some airlines will let you bring a compact carry-on bag and a so-called “personal item” (your teenage diary or a memento of your beloved late Uncle Higgins, perhaps?), but if you need to travel with the clothes on your back as well as a sharp business suit, you might find yourself throwing up your hands and asking aloud: “What’s the best way to pack a suit for travel?”

It should be obvious by now that airlines are not going to help you solve this problem, which is why we’ve created this guide to packing a suit for travel. We’ve rounded up the five best ways to taking a suit with you on a short trip so you can take your pick at the method that works best for you.

Fold It Down and Pack It Away

Assuming you’re traveling with a carry-on approved rolling suitcase, the kind that will fit into most overhead bins, you’re going to be able to pack a suit with relative ease. The trick to making sure it arrives relatively wrinkle-free, however, is to follow the lines of the suit’s, i.e. its seams and sleeves. Fold the suit in half along its back axis so that its shoulders are touching. Now fold one half of the jacket inside out, so that the liner is exposed. Make sure both sleeves are smooth and flat and then fold the jacket in half over your forearm. It will now be in a slender, rectangular package ready to be laid down into your bag. Smooth your suit pants, fold them in half, then fold them again, then put ’em atop the jacket. Well done.

Roll It Up

Sure, you can buy a fancy suit roller bag and save yourself some time, but there’s really no need for such a specific accessory; you can easily roll up your suit for compact, efficient travel without the need for any additional luggage. And… that’s kind of the point here anyway. The secret to the rolling technique is to make sure your suit is folded in half across all its natural seams and with its sleeves as flat as can be. Next, find something roughly tubular around which to roll the suit. Ideally, you can use a pair of non-dress pants for this, as any garment rolled tightly will wrinkle. Use some jeans to make the central tube, for example, then carefully roll your suit jacket around them. Follow that with your suit pants. Now tuck everything into a t-shirt and secure the bundle with a belt, painter’s tape, or just stowing it in a bag. This tube of clothing should fit in most backpacks with ease.

Send It In the Mail

Strange as it is to believe, it’s much cheaper to send a Priority Box via the United States Postal Service than it is to check a bag with most airlines. So if you want to travel quite light indeed, just plan ahead by about three days and mail your suit to your hotel (or other destination). Pack it using the same process as outlined above in the “Fold It Down” method, tuck the suit into a large Priority Box, and send it along for about $15.

Just Wear It

If you need to bring a suit along for your travels, one way to keep it in relatively good shape is to just wear the damn thing while you’re on the plane. Change at the airport and shove your casual clothes into a bag, then as soon as you get off your flight, change again, draping your suit over your shoulder on a hanger. Your slacks and blazer can endure a few hours on your person without looking soiled, especially if you’re just sitting there in your seat.

Use a Traditional Suit Bag

Packing a suit bag is so intuitive I won’t bother going through the steps. Why is this not option #1, then? Because a suit bag will only protect your slacks and blazer if the bag itself is properly handled; once it’s stuffed into a bin or crushed under another bag, there goes all your proper planning. If you’re polite to the flight attendants, chances are they’ll let you hang your suit bag in that handy storage closet near the front of the plane. If that doesn’t work, just slide your unfolded suit bag atop other passengers’ roll-aboard luggage. As a last resort, after takeoff, you can retrieve your folded-up suit bag from the overhead bin or from under the seat in front of you and unfurl it across your lap and knees. Not ideal, but that’ll keep your garments looking spiffy.

