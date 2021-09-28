  1. Fashion & Style
10 Cool Backpacks To Buy Right Now for Your Commute and Much More

A man using a laptop beside a backpack by the stairs.

A backpack used to be a back-to-school staple seen on campuses and in classrooms, but it’s so much more than that these days. Cool backpacks abound and are practically everywhere you look, loaded with functionality and style points aplenty. The best backpacks are designed to get you from A-to-Z efficiently and without missing a beat, of course, but they serve a greater purpose beyond that. They add some functional flair to any ensemble, and bonus points if they increase your everyday carry capacity.

There’s a pack to suit every taste and style, and some of the best men’s backpacks can go everywhere from the office to a day hike to a weekend jaunt around the city. And backpacks are all grown up these days, featuring premium materials like leather and canvas, quite the change of pace from the old-school pack you used to haul to elementary school. For a new and surprisingly stylish way to haul your gear, these are our favorite backpack picks.

Best Overall: Florsheim Orazio Canvas and Leather Backpack

The front design of the Florsheim Orazio Canvas and Leather Backpack.

If you want a backpack that delivers the kind of style and durability you need on a daily basis, then this handsome backpack, which even features an inner zip compartment for your laptop and case, is about as useful and dependable as it gets. The canvas and leather accents are also a terrific style touch.

Best for Your Laptop: Fjallraven Kanken 15-Inch Laptop Backpack

A black Fjallraven Kanken 15-Inch Laptop Backpack with a logo of the brand.

Fjallraven’s aptly named backpack is the one to buy if you need a cool backpack for your laptop. It’s also made with a moisture-repelling fabric and comes with a built-in seat pad for comfortable sitting and studying on the go.

Best Minimalist: Rains Waterproof Backpack

A black RAINS Waterproof Backpack.

Sometimes, keeping things sleek and toned down is as crucial for your accessories as it is for your outfit. To pair up an all-black outfit or an olive field coat with the right backpack, get this sharp monochrome number from Rains.

Best for Going to the Gym: Under Armour Roland Backpack

A gray Under Armour Roland Backpack.

Haul your gym gear and other everyday wardrobe essentials to that workout session in style with this sleek option from Under Armour. The water-repellent front valuables pocket is also a nice and much-needed additional touch.

Most Fashion-Forward Backpack: Tumi Bradner Nylon Tricot Laptop Backpack

The front design of TUMI Bradner Nylon Tricot Laptop Backpack.

This fittingly named backpack is essential for hauling your electronics, yes, but it also serves another purpose. The bold striped design contrasts nicely with the leather trim and silver hardware, too.

Best for the Outdoors: Topo Designs Rover Pack Heritage Canvas

A khaki Topo Designs Rover Pack Heritage Canvas.

Topo Designs makes all of its gear with the great outdoors in mind, and this durable canvas backpack is no exception to the rule. It’s made with rugged canvas and handsome leather accents for style on the trail and back in town.

Most Affordable: Herschel Supply Pop Quiz Backpack

A blue Herschel Supply Pop Quiz Backpack on white background.

Trekking around town or campus? Get ready for that next quiz or coffee shop work session with the compact, nicely prized Herschel Supply backpack. It’s the signature style you know and love from Herschel, offered up for well under $100 right now.

Other Backpacks We Love

Samsonite Classic Leather Slim Backpack

A Samsonite Classic Leather Slim Backpack.

Samsonite gets all the details right here, from the elegant shade of Cognac leather to the compact, useful design. This is an ideal backpack for professionals and globetrotters in equal measure.

Filson Oil Finish Rucksack

A Filson Oil Finish Rucksack displayed on white background.

Ready for the wilds of the great outdoors or a breezy afternoon in your city park, this rugged Filson backpack can do it all, We love the go-anywhere rucksack design and durable Filson fabric, too.

Nordstrom Packable Ripstop Backpack

A black Nordstrom Packable Ripstop Backpack.

Sometimes, you want something more compact to haul your valuables, like when you’re zipping around the city on a road trip. This backpack, which can be packed in another, larger bag before you get to your final destination, is an ideal way to pack light and travel smoothly.

