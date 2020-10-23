The Best Backpacks for Men in Fall 2020

Life is all about practicality these days. Since most of us are multitaskers, it’s essential we keep our hands free. Messenger bags can throw off your balance and slow you down. And the briefcase is so 80s (and not in a cool way). For biking, walking, commuting, traveling, and more, backpacks take the cake when it comes to transporting your belongings safely from one destination to the next.

To put it simply, backpacks just make the most sense. But as a fashion editor and stylist, let me be the first to tell you they can ruin an outfit real quick. There’s nothing worse than a guy that has it going on, but one, wears a backpack solely appropriate for soccer cleats or two, tops his shoulders with something more appropriate for a sophomore in high school. Ahead, we suggest the best 10 backpacks from some of the best men’s clothing brands you can carry with confidence. These selections come highly rated in durability and comfort without compromising style.

Coach New York Rivington Backpack

Coach is best known to the mainstream for creating amazing bags with a cult-following, especially over the last decade. If you have a sister that grew up in the early 2000s, chances are she had a Coach bag or two. It wasn’t just the C logo the girls were chasing. It was the quality in construction mixed with comfort and style. The same goes for their men’s accessories. This fashion-forward, mixed media backpack does it all. It’s a wonderful marriage of cool-edgy-sleek and sophisticated young professional. It’s not easy to find a stylish of backpack with tech specs that check off the boxes. It’s lightweight and breathable, has multiple pockets for organization, and a two way closure for extra security.

Day Owl The Backpack

Day Owl is a new backpack brand on the block. They launched earlier this year, creating the perfect backpack to tackle your entire day. In a waxed canvas with leather handles, this pack is simple on the outside and thoughtfully complex on the inside (in the best possible way). There is literally a pocket for everything, from an easily-accessible top zip pouch for your keys or sunglasses, to a padded back slot for your laptop, sleeves for your notebook and our favorite – a sized-to-perfection zip sleeve to fit a bottle of wine. The best part about this backpack is that it’s ethically made from recyclable materials. Day Owl is a brand you want to be supporting.

State Bags Kane Double Pocket

We love a feel-good brand. And when it’s a brand dedicated to a specific craft, like backpacks, you know the quality is there. State Bags create backpacks for everyone. And for every bag purchased the brand gives a fully packed backpack to American children and families and need. Plus, most of their bags are made from 45% recyclable materials. The Kane Double Pocket fits a 13-inch laptop sleeve, and both front and side pockets. Not to mention, with a luggage handle sleeve, it’s the perfect travel companion.

Cole Haan ZEROGRAND Slim Convertible Backpack

When you pick up Cole Haan’s ZEROGRAND Slim Convertible Backpack, you’ll feel that it’s basically weightless. It’s all about ergonomics when it comes to the padded construction of the straps. It’s deceiving because while it remains ultra slim (just like its name), it can fit far more than meets the eye. With multiple pouches and compartments, it will keep you organized and prepared for anything. It’s weather-resistant and even has a side handle for when you want to give your shoulders a break. You can keep it classic in solid black or make more of a statement in a chic camo print.

Dakine x Range Barrel Pack 25L Backpack

Dakine is onto something when it comes to sustainability. This backpack is made from recycled polyester, which is basically the fabric term for plastic. It’s almost impossible to break down. When recycled, it gives this material a new life and purpose rather than clogging up the earth. It’s quite difficult to create a durable, comfortable, and affordable (not to mention stylish) product from recycled poly, but Dakine checks off every box with this Barrel pack. It’s a backpack turned tote that’s quite large, weatherproof, and fleece lined – perfect for your next adventure.

Dagne Dover Neoprene Backpack

You can spot a Dagne Dover backpack from a mile away. We don’t mean to be too superficial, but it’s almost like a status symbol. Those that know Dagne Dover, just know. You’ll fall in love with her trademark thick neoprene fabric at first sight. On the site alone, there are over 1,000 perfect five star reviews. It comes in three different sizes. We recommend the medium for everyday use or travel companion. It’s comfortable to wear, super sleek, and even comes with a pouch specifically for your gym shoes.

Incase Commuter Backpack With BIONIC

Incase is a tech-driven accessory brand where you can literally shop the best bag for your device. The company specializes in creating the most durable, custom-fit, protective bags to carry your laptop, computer, camera, and more in the harshest weather conditions. The Commuter is perfect for heading to and from work. This backpack is equivalent to 26 plastic bottles recovered from our oceans. Do your part. Shop this bag and protect your tech.

Hunter Boots Original Top Clip Backpack

Best known for their rain boots, Hunter created an innovative all-weather backpack to follow suit. If you live in a rainy city, then this best-selling pack will be a gamechanger. It’s made from extremely water-resistant rubberized leather so you can rest assure your goods will remain dry. The parachute top clip also serves as a top handle adding an interest in style and ease of use. It’s deep and spacious with adjustable padded straps for added comfort. Plus, the rubberized leather means it will last forever. This baby is worth the investment.

Topo Designs Rover Pack – Tech

If you’re the outdoorsy type and keep up with cult favorite products, then you probably have heard of Topo once or twice. The brand’s bags are so durable they deserve an award. This Tech version of their iconic Rover Pack is made specially to handle, protect, and organize your computer, camera, hard drives and more. The laundry list of features includes a ruggedly tough nylon exterior, dual laptop compartments, and a water resistant flap top for added all-weather protection. The best part about Topo is that all its bags are slim and minimal, providing you with exactly what you need to survive and thrive each day.

Away The Backpack

If you haven’t heard of the luggage brand AWAY, you’re living under a rock. It’s the Warby Parker of luggage, meaning their business model cuts retailer markups entirely. It’s a simple and chic luggage brand that solves almost every issue you can possibly think of. And the backpacks are no different. They come highly rated and minimally designed to literal perfection. You’ll find thoughtful details including not one, not two, but three different large compartments, complete with organizational pockets and of course — a luggage handle sleeve that matches perfect with the Carryon. This backpack truly does it all and is well worth the price. Trust us, buy this.

