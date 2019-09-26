Living anywhere near or in a modern metropolis, you’ve certainly seen the latest trend in man bags. Sling bags and crossbody bags tend to accompany runway sneakers, skinny jeans or cutoffs, a well-curated tee, and maybe a five-panel. They pose questions and curiosity as to what variety of everyday carry (EDC) the individual is keeping tucked away, slung across the chest and ready to access at the slightest vibration or ping. The debate can go back and forth over who first rocked the tiny pouch and there will probably never be a clear victor but as to their design, the sling bag or even fanny pack strapped over the shoulder is quite practical — and now quite stylish.

Bellroy Sling

The Bellroy Sling is, as they say, “full of features.” The 7-liter capacity sling has a magnetic clasp for split-second application and escape, an expandable side gusset furnishing the capacity to adapt if needed to your holiday season belly, and whether you’re left- or right-handed, the Bellroy Sling’s centered strap allows it to play for both teams. The versatility continues with two pockets (front and main) and a padded paneling in the rear for extra comfort. When it comes down to it, it’s a little Sling with the heart and soul of Bellroy.

Peak Design Everday Sling 5L

The Peak Design Everday Sling 5L is, naturally, for your everyday needs. It’s a sling built with the true photographer in mind and doubles as the perfect pouch for your daily essentials. The innards are filled with two “flexfold” and four stretchy pockets, a zippered external pocket, and a convertible strap that can be cinched or loosened without disrupting your play. And just when you think Peak Designs couldn’t make its Everyday Sling any better, the 400D nylon canvas shell is ready and waiting for any of nature’s elements you meet along the way.

ARSV 0157.MOLLE Utility Crossbody Bag

When a sling is defined as Mil-spec, it’s got to be totally epic. The ARSV 0157.MOLLE Utility Crossbody Bag is loaded with industrial-grade finishing. The front zipper pocket is waterproof, the back is lined with ventilating mesh, and has a Fidlock magnetic buckle closure to secure this technical sportswear to your body. The “all-season recreation versatility” of the 0157.MOLLE Utility Crossbody Bag will step to anything you throw at it or into it, and in the event you need more storage, the outer casing is lined with MOLLE-webbing waiting for a carabiner or two.

Chrome Industries Kovac Sling Bag

Worn as a crossbody or fanny, the Chrome Industries Kovac Sling Bag is built for the abuse of more than just daily life. The exterior tarp construction is durable and protects the 5 liters of carrying capacity. There is an external zippered pocket for quick access, side and underbelly gussets, and a dedicated U-lock holster because the Chrome life is all about pedaled transport. The Kovac Sling is built to combat the strains of city life while strutting the cool and classy with a hint of that bad boy mentality.

Mission Workshop Axis: VX

From small-batch U.S. production comes the Mission Workshop Axis: VX modular waist pack. The diamond ripstop (VX-21) fabric is a true testament to advanced technological construction making it near impossible for inclement or hazardous weather to distort, tear, or infiltrat. The Axis continues to shine with the durability of its Fidlock magnetic buckle and a laser-cut waist ban ensures lightweight resilience. And because you should own more than one Mission Workshop pack, the Axis waist strap can be tucked away making this modular waist pack a useful accessory to any of the Arkiv Bags.

Madewell X Topo Designs Belt Bag

You can’t argue against collaboration and when it comes from two like-minded brands, best to stop, drop, and purchase because it’s going to be good. Exclusive to Madewell and stitched by Topo Designs, this Belt Bag does double-duty in the pursuit of the pines and the city streets. It’s a sling with adjustable gear loops, an interior safety pocket, token Topo paracords, and a 2-inch seatbelt webbing strap to keep the comfort all day long — slung over the shoulder or wrapped around the waist. This exclusive sling won’t be around long, so this is your chance to pull out your wallet from your pocket and harness it in true comfort and style.

DSPTCH Sling Pouch

As if getting the call from the central hub, the DSPTCH Sling Pouch is fitted to handle your EDC with the luxury of uncongested pant pockets. It’s has a removable D-ring on the front pouch, a Multicam strap system, and is perfectly sized to hold your tablet or book — with the expectation that you understand the beauty of ink and paper. It’s a great pouch to keep handy to ensure your pockets never spill over, and features a DWR coating. Hello summer, hello winter, hello spring and hello fall.

AER Day Sling 2

The AER Day Sling 2 is the ideal streamlined carry-all to throw over your shoulder, filled with your everyday essentials when your jeans are too tight for a phone, wallet, and whatever else you’re concealing. The Day Sling’s eco-dyed polyester is water-resistant, protecting a handful of internal organization pockets and rear wallet (passport) pocket for quick access to prove your age and show off your stamps. And weighing in at under a pound, the Day Sling 2’s 4.5-liter capacity is the perfect addition to your daily ensemble.

