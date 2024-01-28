The 10 best suit brands for men: Brioni, Tom Ford, and more

Owning a versatile and high-end suit is something that should be on every man’s bucket list. It is important to have a a well-tailored suit to wear to special occasions where a formal dress code is required such as weddings, dinner parties, funerals or business meetings. No matter where you are headed, investing in a suit that makes you look and feel like a million bucks is going to completely change your wardrobe. Not sure where to start? Don’t worry, we have some tips on how to buy a suit and have rounded up ten luxury suit brands that should be on your radar.

Brioni

You can’t get much better than a signature suit from Brioni. As one of the best men’s clothing stores on the Internet, this luxury Italian menswear house provides tailor-made suits that are timeless, elegant and refined. Each suit is made by in-house tailors using the finest fabrics and attention to detail. You can pick from classic suit colors such as gray, black, blue, ivory and light brown, that are all designed with extreme attention to detail that is noticeable yet subtle. You can even grab a pair of handmade leather shoes to match your new suit.

Tom Ford

You probably know Tom Ford for their popular and great-smelling men’s cologne, but they also design crisp and well-fitted suits and tuxedos. Made in Italy, all of these ready-to-wear suits are a little tighter on the body with straight cuts, a closer fit and narrow proportions. Many celebrities have been seen wearing these well-tailored suits on the red carpet and for good reason. They offer a modern interpretation of the British Windsor cut by making it more fitted around the waist, which will offer you a perfect fit.

Burberry

You can never go wrong with any accessory or piece of apparel from Burberry. Don’t worry about having to wear their famous checkered print because these suits are classic, subtle and deluxe. You’ll have to purchase a tailored jacket and trousers separately, but this will allow you to get a perfect fit with each piece. Pick from classic black and blue options or go a little crazy and opt for checkered wool trousers to match a solid well-fitted blazer.

Hugo Boss

Be the boss inside and outside of the office with a fresh new suit from Hugo Boss. These fashionable suits are extremely lightweight and perfectly crafted for you to wear during your next special occasion. The brand offers slim-fit, regular-fit and relaxed-fit options in simple colors such as blue, gray and black as well as a few brighter colors to pick from. You’ll also find some unique camo and plaid options if you are looking for a cool style to build up your suit wardrobe.

Zegna

If you are willing to splurge on a high-end suit that will last you a lifetime, you should browse the Zegna suit and tuxedo section. Made from cashmere, premium wools, silk and other luxurious fabrics these suits are available in rich colorways of taupe, gray, blue, black and dark burgundy that all offer a regular fit that can be customized and altered at Zegna boutiques. This is the type of suit that you might just want to wear everyday.

Canali

Looking for a flawless fit? Check out these Italian-made suits from Canali that are designed for the modern man who appreciates extreme attention to detail, perfect cuts and classic styling. Each designer suit is made with the finest wool that offer an elegant look and feel that you can wear for any formal or semi-formal occasions. And let’s not forget how comfortable you’ll feel wearing this tailor-made suit that will look crisp and clean all year long.

Armani

If there is one brand that is synonymous with suits, it is Armani. Known for their refined, simple and contemporary style, you’ll always be the best dressed while wearing one of these designer suits. Each suit is custom tailored with meticulous cuts to individually fit the form of each customer. Every Armani suit will give you a striking look with fabrics such as wool, silk, cashmere and even velvet if you are feeling extra fancy.

Ted Baker

If you aren’t looking to break the bank, Ted Baker is a great choice for a stylish and suave suit that isn’t overly expensive. Jackets and suit trousers are sold separately with a vast amount of color options to choose from. These suits are brighter and offer a refined British styling that many men gravitate towards. Pick from interesting colors such as teal, pink and maroon as well as your typical blacks, browns, blues and grays. Don’t forget to grab a lively and patterned tie to immediately elevate your new suit.

Paul Smith

Turn heads in a creative and distinctive Paul Smith suit that uses colorfully curated designs to make a style statement. Not for the faint of heart, these suits are available in awesome colors such as pink, lavender, dark green, orange and mint green along with colorful checkered wool styles. Don’t worry, they still offer classic designs and colors including blue, gray and black that are just as refined and stylish and are all available in tailored-fit and slim-fit options. Their lightweight design is perfect for any occasion and makes them easy to pack for a vacation or destination wedding.

Berluti

Do you want to learn how to wear a suit? All you have to do is put on a perfectly-fitted Berluti suit. Made of cashmere, linen, wool and silk, these ready-to-wear luxury suits offer a flattering silhouette that will make you feel comfortable and chic. They offer a unique twist on a typical suit that can be either dressed up or down, depending on the occasion.

Those are our top picks for the best suits for men for 2024. You’ll feel dapper and stylish while wearing any suit from these luxury and high-end brands because they are all made with quality materials and with fashion in mind.

Editors' Recommendations