The Tie Bar suits you up this summer for less than $400

When you get ready for the summer months, your warm-weather wardrobe comes out of storage and takes center stage in your closet. While there are many garments for your summer wardrobe that are staples, such as shorts, tees, and sandals, there is one area that gets a little more complicated—event wear. The truth is, few people are excited to wear a suit when the weather gets warmer. Layered up under a jacket and tie is the last thing you want when attending an event in 90-100 degree heat. That’s why you want to invest in a linen suit, something made from natural fibers, to allow yourself to enjoy the breeze. However needed a good linen suit is, a lot of guys can’t drop typical suit money on one that can only be worn for a part of the year. That is where The Tie Bar comes in this season. The Tie Bar suits under $400 now come in linen, offering a comfortable, warm-weather alternative without the need to pay more.

Wearing linen this summer

Linen is a must-have for your wardrobe. The natural fiber breathes well and will make you much more comfortable when you’re standing outside, as a groomsman (who plans an outdoor wedding in June, anyway?) or just attending an event in the blistering heat. But there are a few things you need to know about linen. The first is that it will always look a bit more casual than a typical wool suit, so it’s best to lean into it a little with toned-down shirt and tie combinations. The next thing is that it wrinkles easily, so keep that in mind when you lounge around before the event. The Tie Bar linen suits have two standouts this year: an oatmeal-colored double-breasted and a chocolate-brown single-breasted. Either one can keep you stylish this summer.