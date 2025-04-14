Bespoke Post’s Spring and Summer collection is comprised of three brands not on your radar

Any brand worth its salt has (or at least considered) some sort of subscription service. Sure, there is a bit of an oversaturated market out there, so it may feel more like they should wait it out. But the old dogs that have been doing it for a while are still going strong. One of the first to offer a men’s focused subscription service is Bespoke Post. Make one monthly payment, and you get a package with some of the coolest dude-centered gear you could ask for. I got a pretty sweet weekender bag modeled after an old-school tool bag my grandfather used to carry. There was an excellent knife in there somewhere. And the list of stellar gear for the exceptional man goes on. But now they have expanded and you may not know that they have three sensational lines of clothing that also come in the shipments. The Bespoke Post Spring and Summer collection is comprised of three brands you need to know about and some great picks within them.

The three brands to know

The three brands bring in three things that all men need and want in their lives: functionality, comfort, and durability. Line of Trade is focused on durable workwear that doubles as casual wear for the hardworking man. Camp shirts, shorts, long-sleeve tees, and Easy Pant make this an excellent flagship brand for Bespoke Post. Next is Fieldworth. Men work hard, and when they are done with the work, they want to relax, and this is the brand built around comfort that allows them to do just that. Hoodies, henleys, and joggers will keep a guy comfortable until it is time to get after it again. Finally, Wren is the brand built to use all that badass gear the rest of the subscription service focuses on. Built for the adventurer, functionality meets durability and style with the brand’s third line. You may think Bespoke Post is only about the cool gear in a box each month, but they are also a go-to for your monthly basics in your closet.