The 12 Best Laptop Bags for Men

Some travelers argue that a laptop and smartphone are the two most important items to pack, even more than, say, a passport, toothbrush, and underwear. Sophisticated travelers needn’t rely on old-school backpacks or the dreaded “murse” for toting their most essential electronics. These 12 laptop and messenger bags (from some of our favorite fashion brands) are functional, stylish, and built to last.

Peak Design Everyday Messenger 13L (v2)

When Peak Design released its Everyday Messenger just a few short years ago, it was damn near perfect, especially for travelers and photographers. But the all-new V2 edition is even better in every way. The weatherproof shell keeps your gear dry in all but the harshest conditions, while the interior features clever, removable FlexFold dividers to divvy up your goods however you like.

Chrome Industries BLCKCHRM 22X Messenger Bag



Chrome Industries has been a staple of hardcore urban commuters for years. The BLCKCHRM 22X is an aesthetic and functional upgrade to the brand’s iconic medium-sized messenger bag. The flagship version adds advanced 22X nylon and sailcloth material. Reflective compression straps, an ergonomic shoulder strap, and a quick-release buckle with a built-in bottle opener make this a great everyday bag, no matter where your morning drive, ride, or walk takes you.

Tumi Men’s Alpha Bravo Albany Slim Center Brief

For a luxurious, boardroom-ready look, Tumi delivers with a deep catalog of professional backpacks and messenger bags. The Albany Slim Commuter Brief’s leather shell is classy and high-end with just enough zippers and metal accents to feel daring. The expandable interior can accommodate most 14-inch laptops, and a bevy of compartments, pockets, and sleeves promise to keep your organized.

Nomatic Travel Pack



Nomatic made a splash several years back with its cleverly designed travel packs, and they’ve only gotten better since. The sleek Travel Pack packs down to a svelte 20L but expands to 30L when you need it. The latest version features more than 20 innovative features, including well-placed gear organization pouches and pockets. Plus, the TSA-friendly laptop sleeve is large enough to stow most 17-inch models.

Booq Superslim 13



For something a little slimmer — in terms of size, weight, and price — Booq’s aptly named Superslim is designed to carry a laptop or tablet and little else. Essentially a tech “sleeve,” it boasts a tri-weave polyester exterior fabric, plus a special water-resistant coating to keep your stuff dry and safe. This slim but expandable carrying case is available in two sizes to accommodate 13-inch or 15-inch laptops.

Mission Workshop The Khyte Weatherproof Laptop Messenger Bag



San Francisco’s Mission Workshop has been a go-to brand of ours for years. The tactical, military-cool aesthetic isn’t just a pretty façade. The company’s bags are built to last. The Khyte is its penultimate messenger bag, designed to keep your laptop and personal effects safe and dry in any conditions.

Frye Logan Messenger

Every Frye product features classic, rugged good looks with a dash of weathering to create an organic, distressed aesthetic. The Logan Messenger is a sleek carry-all with a beautifully handcrafted leather exterior available in slate, cognac, or dark brown. The slim interior offers just enough storage for your everyday carry, including a laptop, a phone, maybe some papers, and a pair of shades.

Shinola Slim Messenger

From watches to boutique hotels to everyday bags, Shinola designs some of the sexiest products around. In the hands of the Detroit-based luxury brand, even a simple, pared-down messenger bag can look damn good. The Slim Messenger is designed for functionality without the bulk — it’ll carry everything you need and nothing you don’t. In this case, that means just a laptop, phone, and a few small essentials. But, honestly, you’ll want it for the handsome exterior wrapped in premium, oil-infused Navigator leather giving it a rich, buttery look and feel.

Filson 24-Hour Tin Cloth Briefcase

Like pea coats and Chelsea boots, every product in Filson’s catalog feels timeless and sophisticated with a dash of outdoor inspiration. The 24-Hour Tin Cloth Briefcase is a water-resistant bag that’s lightweight and rugged. In stark contrast to typical corporate-friendly messenger bags, this one tells the world that you’ve seen and done some seriously awesome things in your day. Add the company’s Workshop Weatherproof Leather Computer Case to round out your vintage, bush pilot vibe.

Ona The Brixton

ONA has long been known for its vintage-inspired bags that all boast a timeless aesthetic. The cross-body Brixton has been a favorite of ours for years. The hand-crafted exterior is handsome, sophisticated, and rugged. Beyond its good looks, it’s a capable messenger bag with a dedicated 13-inch laptop pouch and removable dividers to reconfigure the bag’s interior to your liking.

Hardgraft 2Unfold Laptop Bag

We couldn’t make this list without a nod to Hardgraft. These guys make seriously excellent bags that look great. The 2Unfold Laptop Bag works as a briefcase, shoulder bag, or backpack. Like everything in the company’s luxurious catalog, this one is pricey. But, if money is no object, you certainly wouldn’t regret this classy laptop bag.

Fossil Greenville Rucksack

True to its rugged-sounding name, Fossil’s Greenville Rucksack is a deft blend of military-inspired functionality and old-school pioneer spirit. It’s at once adventurous, refined, and timeless. Inside the premium cognac leather shell, however, the system of pockets and sleeves is designed to hold plenty of modern gear.

