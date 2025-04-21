Ghurka partners with David Coggins to design the ‘ideal’ bag

Ask author and menswear expert David Coggins what makes a good bag, and he’ll likely tell you it’s about more than just carrying your gear — it “announces your relationship to function and style.” That’s why he partnered with iconic leather goods maker Ghurka to create his version of the ideal carryall: the new, limited-edition Field Tote No. 296.

Launched just last week, this rugged yet refined bag pays tribute to Ghurka’s dedication to producing high-quality leather goods and Coggins’s love for traditional design. The practical yet thoughtful design elements, like the leather flap closure and zip pocket, give it a classic yet functional feel. And right now, you can pre-order it on Ghurka’s website.

It’s an upgraded version of the Market Tote No. 294

“I already loved their khaki Market Tote, which I’ve carried for years,” Coggins writes in his newsletter, The Contender. “But as an obsessive, I still had thoughts about some tweaks. The result really is my ideal bag.”

The Field Tote No. 296 is based on the classic Market Tote No. 294, but features design upgrades, including an interior leather flap with a three-button closure and a 14-inch zip pocket. It’s also handcrafted in New York City from water-repellent cotton twill and trimmed in Ghurka’s signature vintage leather.

“The bag stays standing, and there are useful interior pockets,” Coggins writes. “Crucially, there’s a leather pocket that you can snap across the top of the bag and close it — that makes it easier to carry in the elements or set in [an] overhead bin on a flight.”

You can pre-order the Ghurka x David Coggins Field Tote No. 296 now. Shipping is estimated to begin by May 31.