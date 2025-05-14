New Balance continues its Grey Days celebration with a new Atmos design

Although New Balance’s ‘Grey Days’ campaign has been live since the beginning of May, it hasn’t stopped the brand from continuing to surprise loyal fans. As part of the month-long celebration, the brand is reuniting with one of its longtime collaborators for a special release. Along with Atmos, the athletic brand is releasing a new sneaker that uses prints and symbols for a unique design. This isn’t the first time Atmos and New Balance have partnered for special occasions, with the pair continuously delivering a hit collaboration each season. In this new release, the duo gives one of New Balance’s most faithful designs a bandana-inspired makeover that marks this special month.

New Balance x Atmos 1000 “Bāṅdhnū”

While this New Balance and Atmos collaborative sneaker misses the splash of grey celebrated this month, nothing is ordinary about this shoe. Taking on the silhouette of the New Balance 1000, this collaborative sneaker features a black and white colorway that dons plenty of print and details. Black nubuck overlays create the base of the design, while a contrasting white paisley print adds plenty of style and statement. The sneaker’s name, “Bāṅdhnū,” hails from the Hindi definition of “to tie.” While the shoe is enough to stir loyal New Balance and Atmos fanatics, a few lucky shoppers will also be treated to matching bandanas that will complete the look. Those looking for their chance at the sneaker and banadas will get the first chance during Atmos Kyoto’s ‘Grey Days’ celebration on May 16. Afterward, a raffle will open on May 17 and conclude on May 24, the official launch of the sneaker via Atmos. The retail price is set at ¥26,400, which roughly translates to $178.