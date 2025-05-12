 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Hoka’s newest bold sneaker gets a designer upgrade

Hoka and Spencer Badu release bold new sneaker

By
hoka sneaker under spotlight
Hoka / Hoka

It’s no secret that Hoka has upped its designer partnerships, resulting in a plethora of chic designs. In their newest designer matchup, Hoka turns to up-and-coming Canadian-Ghanian designer Spencer Badu for a bright and bold design that stands out from the rest. Although the shoe’s eye-catching colorway steals the show, the sneaker includes many of Hoka’s performance features everyone loves. Along with stylish accents, the sneaker showcases personal details from Badu, proving that the new release is more than just another shoe. 

Get ready to meet Spencer Badu x Hoka Elevon X

yellow hoka sneaker on satin fabric
Hoka / Hoka

Composed of a bright yellow upper, the Hoka Elevon X by Spencer Badu is a statement sneaker that takes on a premium persona. Featuring a black mudguard and sole unit, the shoe’s contrasting colorway is a welcome change from typical neutral Hoka offerings. The tongue charm depicts a cowrie shell, which once functioned as currency on Ghana’s Gold Coast. Above the toe, an Adinkra symbol for fawohodie (or freedom), while the Nyame Dua (or Tree of God) is also found on the shoe’s design. Spencer Badu’s wordmark is incorporated on the tongue, tongue pull, and mudguard. The Spencer Badu x Hoka Elevon X sneaker will release on May 15 via Spencer Badu’s webstore and stores. The shoe will also release on Hoka’s platforms and select retailers on May 16. The retail price is set at $225. A new iteration of the Elevon sneaker, this updated designer makeover takes this recent release to the next level with a bold hue that captures the attention.

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…

Editors’ Recommendations

Adidas slims down their Stan Smith sneaker in new release
Adidas slims down its Stan Smith sneaker
white adidas stan smith low pro

While certain Adidas silhouettes, such as the Superstar and Samba sneakers, have dominated the scene in recent seasons, there are a few designs that have a long-standing history. One of these sneakers, the Stan Smith, has long been a staple in many closets thanks to its versatile look that can easily work in any outfit. While the Stan Smith’s design has long remained the same, a new upgrade sees it more narrow and slim than ever before. Following the trend of slimmer shoes, the new Stan Smith has a thinner sole that verges on the edge of an almost boxing-inspired shoe. Looking to establish its newest footwear star, the new Stan Smith is the ultimate trend shoe that can last for seasons. 

Get low with Adidas’ new Stan Smith sneaker

Read more
Jelly Roll and Hey Dude’s sold-out collab is getting a second release
Jelly Roll, Hey Dude give a second chance for their sold out shoe
overhead view of hey dude shoe

Just in time for Jelly Roll’s appearance at Stagecoach, the country singer and brand Hey Dude are gearing up for another release of their popular collaboration. Last month, the duo released their second collaborative collection, the Debossed Shoe, which became an instant hit. Selling out in no time, fans were left in the dust. However, in light of the singer’s highly anticipated music festival performance, the duo is once again releasing a select number of the shoes for those who previously missed out. The shoe is a highly personal footwear, as it details the musician’s life via Hey Dude’s iconic silhouette. Due to the high demand for the shoe, the brand is limiting customers to three pairs to ensure that everyone has a chance to obtain their desired pair. 

Re-introducing Jelly Roll x Hey Dude’s Debossed Shoe

Read more
New Balance and Todd Snyder take on Tokyo in a new sneaker pack
New Balance, Todd Snyder release new sneaker pack
grey new balance todd snyder sneaker on street post

New Balance and Todd Snyder are no strangers to collaborating, having worked together on multiple occasions. Two recognized brands are known for their quality and premium craftsmanship. In a new collaboration, these two brands are releasing a brand-new sneaker pack featuring two Japan-inspired colorways. Donning a mix of tradition and modern style, the new collaborative pack features one of New Balance’s iconic leather-suede sneakers, offering a minimalist design that’s sleek and elevated. In addition to its elevated touches, this sneaker is equipped with all the necessary footwear technology and comfort features for everyday wear. 

Todd Snyder and New Balance’s 574 Legacy “Tokyo Prep” Pack

Read more