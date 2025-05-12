Hoka’s newest bold sneaker gets a designer upgrade

It’s no secret that Hoka has upped its designer partnerships, resulting in a plethora of chic designs. In their newest designer matchup, Hoka turns to up-and-coming Canadian-Ghanian designer Spencer Badu for a bright and bold design that stands out from the rest. Although the shoe’s eye-catching colorway steals the show, the sneaker includes many of Hoka’s performance features everyone loves. Along with stylish accents, the sneaker showcases personal details from Badu, proving that the new release is more than just another shoe.

Get ready to meet Spencer Badu x Hoka Elevon X

Composed of a bright yellow upper, the Hoka Elevon X by Spencer Badu is a statement sneaker that takes on a premium persona. Featuring a black mudguard and sole unit, the shoe’s contrasting colorway is a welcome change from typical neutral Hoka offerings. The tongue charm depicts a cowrie shell, which once functioned as currency on Ghana’s Gold Coast. Above the toe, an Adinkra symbol for fawohodie (or freedom), while the Nyame Dua (or Tree of God) is also found on the shoe’s design. Spencer Badu’s wordmark is incorporated on the tongue, tongue pull, and mudguard. The Spencer Badu x Hoka Elevon X sneaker will release on May 15 via Spencer Badu’s webstore and stores. The shoe will also release on Hoka’s platforms and select retailers on May 16. The retail price is set at $225. A new iteration of the Elevon sneaker, this updated designer makeover takes this recent release to the next level with a bold hue that captures the attention.