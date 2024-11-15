HOKA, Satisfy release new sneaker

While HOKA knows how to craft a performance shoe for all your physical activity needs, their recent collaborations have taken them to a new stylish level. This time around the athletic company is working with the Parisian-based Satisfy to once again rework the Mafate Speed 4 Lite in two new colorways. At the end of 2023, the two brands first redesigned this sneaker in “Rubber” and “Sulfur” colors and now they’ve taken to it once again to show off new tones. Sticking to the minimalist tones, these new colorways are perfect for those looking for sneakers that fit any style or wardrobe. While trail sneakers are plenty, these new redesigns are a modern refresh on a quality pair.

HOKA Mafate Speed 4 Lite

HOKA and Satisfy have introduced another round of minimalist trail sneakers that dazzle against the dirt using brown, black, and off-white tones throughout the two new colorways. The ‘Bone’ color uses an off-cream technical upper with transparent and lightweight TPU mesh for a minimalist and sleek look. Added features like the protective ripstop nylon, a soft microfiber collar, and an extra-thin lace construction offer a premium touch to the sneaker for any active person. The “Coffee” hue utilizes the same construction and craft but with dark brown and black tones throughout. Both new sneakers come with Vibram Megagrip with Litebase Construction and a new resilient, lightweight foam. An airy sneaker with a high-quality finish, there’s no doubt that the collaboration between HOKA and Satisfy continues to deliver hits. These new sneakers retail for $210 each and are now available via HOKA and Satisfy. Bound to sell out quickly, fans of the minimalist look should hurry to grab their own.

