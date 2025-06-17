Hoka releases new region-exclusive colorways for the summer

For any fan of Hoka, the Mafate is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable models in the brand’s lineup. Known for its cushy bottom and distinct uppers, the Mafate series has unique details that have made Hoka a must-have brand. The brand is taking some of its favorite details from the Mafate designs and delivering the ultimate mashup design. Apart from a new silhouette, the brand also allows fans worldwide to have a unique colorway. Hoka unveils the Mafate THREE2 Grid sneaker in a series of region-exclusive colorways in this release. US, Europe/Middle East/Africa, Asia, and Japan will each be treated to an exclusive color you can only find in their respective region. This new Hoka launch is the ultimate exclusive sneaker, a perfect collection for globe-trotters.

Hoka’s new Mafate THREE2 Grid travels the world

Mixing aspects of the Mafate 2 and 3, the newest Mafate sneaker combines some of your favorite Hoka features. The sneaker comes with every comfort and stability detail you could want, featuring a mesh upper with hot melt overlays, a compression-molded EVA midsole, and a Vibram Megagrip outsole. The Three2 Grid will be available in a Yuzu/Cardamom hue for the United States, delivering a warm and vibrant yellow tone. Those in EMEA are offered the Gull/Pale Dusk colorway, a light grey-lilac tone. Japan’s Antique Olive/Eucalyptus combination alludes to the region’s nature in an earthy green tone. Lastly, Asia’s exclusive color is the Raw Linen/Sand colorway, which provides a subtle tan shade. The sneakers are available via Atmos’ and Hoka’s websites and retail for $185.