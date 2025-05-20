 Skip to main content
Hoka brings the summer style with new Mafate Speed 4 colors

While Hoka is known for constantly innovating new styles, it hasn’t stopped the brand from upgrading its existing models. Although Hoka has already announced plenty of newer designs to explore, the popular athletic company has also unveiled new hues for its Mafate Speed 4 silhouette. This rugged and sturdy running shoe is one of the brand’s most innovative sneakers, and its latest colorways have made it the perfect option for the summer season. Hoka is no secret to bold looks, but its two latest hues bring a new pastel and fluorescent touch to its lineup, expanding its appeal for the season. 

HOKA’s Mafate Speed 4 Lite gets a colorful look

Just in time for the summer season, Hoka’s Mafate Speed 4 Lite has been released in two new colorways. Now available in Starlight Glow/Aster Flower and Luna Moth/Cosmic Grey, the Mafate Speed 4 Lite dons a new pastel lilac hue and almost fluorescent green color. Starlight Glow/Aster Flower offers a lilac color with an understated pastel accent, while Luna Moth delivers a bright green hue with accented greys. Both colorways have a supportive fit, maximum cushioning, and a soft microfiber collar. The uppers are crafted from a breathable, transparent, lightweight TPU mesh that offers an airy feel. As a bonus for night runners, the design comes with a protective ripstop nylon and 3M logo detail to enhance visibility. The sneakers come equipped with a stacked Vibram Megagrip sole with Litebase construction, which adds durability and traction. Both new colorways are available now via HOKA’s webstore and retail for $180 each.

